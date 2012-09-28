Edition:
Never too old

<p>French centenarian Robert Marchand reacts after he set a record for the fastest 100-year-old to cover 100km (62 miles) at the outdoor Tete-d'Or Velodrome track in Lyon September 28, 2012. Marchand, who turns 101 on November 26, has been training every day for months in hopes of crossing the finish line in less than five hours. Marchand cycled 100km in 4 hours 17 minutes and 27 seconds with an average speed of 23.305 km per hour. REUTERS/Robert Pratta </p>

French centenarian Robert Marchand reacts after he set a record for the fastest 100-year-old to cover 100km (62 miles) at the outdoor Tete-d'Or Velodrome track in Lyon September 28, 2012. Marchand, who turns 101 on November 26, has been training every day for months in hopes of crossing the finish line in less than five hours. Marchand cycled 100km in 4 hours 17 minutes and 27 seconds with an average speed of 23.305 km per hour. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>French centenarian Robert Marchand cycles in an attempt to establish a record for the fastest 100-year-old to cover 100km (62 miles) at the outdoor Tete-d'Or Velodrome track in Lyon September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta </p>

French centenarian Robert Marchand cycles in an attempt to establish a record for the fastest 100-year-old to cover 100km (62 miles) at the outdoor Tete-d'Or Velodrome track in Lyon September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

French centenarian Robert Marchand cycles in an attempt to establish a record for the fastest 100-year-old to cover 100km (62 miles) at the outdoor Tete-d'Or Velodrome track in Lyon September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>Bodybuilder Ray Moon (C), 80, competes in the Victorian Bodybuilding Championships in Melbourne, Australia September 14, 2008. Moon has overcome polio, open-heart surgery, prostate problems and financial ruin to become an Australian body building champion. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas </p>

Bodybuilder Ray Moon (C), 80, competes in the Victorian Bodybuilding Championships in Melbourne, Australia September 14, 2008. Moon has overcome polio, open-heart surgery, prostate problems and financial ruin to become an Australian body building...more

Bodybuilder Ray Moon (C), 80, competes in the Victorian Bodybuilding Championships in Melbourne, Australia September 14, 2008. Moon has overcome polio, open-heart surgery, prostate problems and financial ruin to become an Australian body building champion. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

<p>Artin Elmayan bounces a ball using a tennis racket in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 13, 2012. Elmayan, who emigrated to Argentina from Europe when it was on the verge of war in 1938 at the age of 21, said he took up tennis as a hobby and has never looked back. Now, aged 95, he is the world's oldest-ranked player. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian </p>

Artin Elmayan bounces a ball using a tennis racket in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 13, 2012. Elmayan, who emigrated to Argentina from Europe when it was on the verge of war in 1938 at the age of 21, said he took up tennis as a hobby and has...more

Artin Elmayan bounces a ball using a tennis racket in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 13, 2012. Elmayan, who emigrated to Argentina from Europe when it was on the verge of war in 1938 at the age of 21, said he took up tennis as a hobby and has never looked back. Now, aged 95, he is the world's oldest-ranked player. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>DJ Wika Szmyt plays music at a club in Warsaw, Poland January 4, 2012. Szmyt, 73, spends her retirement days behind a DJ console watching people dance to her rhythms. She plays disco, rumba or samba for a mostly elderly audience because she feels she is giving them a new take at life. DJ Wika plays in a Warsaw club three days a week but has also been involved in other musical projects, including parties where she plays for a younger and more demanding audience. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel </p>

DJ Wika Szmyt plays music at a club in Warsaw, Poland January 4, 2012. Szmyt, 73, spends her retirement days behind a DJ console watching people dance to her rhythms. She plays disco, rumba or samba for a mostly elderly audience because she feels she...more

DJ Wika Szmyt plays music at a club in Warsaw, Poland January 4, 2012. Szmyt, 73, spends her retirement days behind a DJ console watching people dance to her rhythms. She plays disco, rumba or samba for a mostly elderly audience because she feels she is giving them a new take at life. DJ Wika plays in a Warsaw club three days a week but has also been involved in other musical projects, including parties where she plays for a younger and more demanding audience. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

<p>A man exercises in the park surrounding the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

A man exercises in the park surrounding the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

A man exercises in the park surrounding the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Marika Sikharulidze, 84, (R) and Vakhtang Goguadze, 70, wait backstage during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi, Georgia January 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Marika Sikharulidze, 84, (R) and Vakhtang Goguadze, 70, wait backstage during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi, Georgia January 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Marika Sikharulidze, 84, (R) and Vakhtang Goguadze, 70, wait backstage during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi, Georgia January 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>A granny takes a penalty during a training session in Nkowankowa Township, outside Tzaneen in the Limpopo province, about 600 km (372 miles) outside Johannesburg, South Africa October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

A granny takes a penalty during a training session in Nkowankowa Township, outside Tzaneen in the Limpopo province, about 600 km (372 miles) outside Johannesburg, South Africa October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A granny takes a penalty during a training session in Nkowankowa Township, outside Tzaneen in the Limpopo province, about 600 km (372 miles) outside Johannesburg, South Africa October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>One-hundred-year old Peggy McAlpine give a thumbs up as she paraglides off a 2,500-foot (762-metre) mountain peak in Kyrenia, northern Cyprus October 31, 2007. The self confessed "daredevil" leaped into record books on Wednesday by paragliding off the mountain peak. The jump was to mark McAlpine's hundredth birthday, which she had celebrated the day before when she received a congratulatory telegram from the Queen. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

One-hundred-year old Peggy McAlpine give a thumbs up as she paraglides off a 2,500-foot (762-metre) mountain peak in Kyrenia, northern Cyprus October 31, 2007. The self confessed "daredevil" leaped into record books on Wednesday by paragliding off...more

One-hundred-year old Peggy McAlpine give a thumbs up as she paraglides off a 2,500-foot (762-metre) mountain peak in Kyrenia, northern Cyprus October 31, 2007. The self confessed "daredevil" leaped into record books on Wednesday by paragliding off the mountain peak. The jump was to mark McAlpine's hundredth birthday, which she had celebrated the day before when she received a congratulatory telegram from the Queen. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Bohumil Lhota, a 73-year-old builder, turns the house he built in Velke Hamry, near the town of Jablonec nad Nisou, 100km (62 miles) north-east from Prague, Czech Republic August 7, 2012. Lhota conceptualized the idea to create the unique house and started to build it in 1981, building it close to nature to benefit from the cooler ground temperature. Lhota's house, which is built in 2002, is able to move up and down and rotate on its sides, which allows him to adjust to his preferred window view. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

Bohumil Lhota, a 73-year-old builder, turns the house he built in Velke Hamry, near the town of Jablonec nad Nisou, 100km (62 miles) north-east from Prague, Czech Republic August 7, 2012. Lhota conceptualized the idea to create the unique house and...more

Bohumil Lhota, a 73-year-old builder, turns the house he built in Velke Hamry, near the town of Jablonec nad Nisou, 100km (62 miles) north-east from Prague, Czech Republic August 7, 2012. Lhota conceptualized the idea to create the unique house and started to build it in 1981, building it close to nature to benefit from the cooler ground temperature. Lhota's house, which is built in 2002, is able to move up and down and rotate on its sides, which allows him to adjust to his preferred window view. REUTERS/Petr Josek

<p>A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honor of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honor of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honor of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Residents exercise at Pineyro del Campo, a home for the elderly, in Montevideo, Uruguay October 5, 2007. . REUTERS/Andres Stapff </p>

Residents exercise at Pineyro del Campo, a home for the elderly, in Montevideo, Uruguay October 5, 2007. . REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Residents exercise at Pineyro del Campo, a home for the elderly, in Montevideo, Uruguay October 5, 2007. . REUTERS/Andres Stapff

<p>Friar Cesare Bonizzi, also known as Fratello Metallo (Metal Friar), performs a duet of what he called his last metal song recording with songwriter Diana Winter (R) at a studio in Granozzo con Monticello near Novara November 17, 2009. Italy's "Brother Metal," a 63-year-old Franciscan monk who became famous for singing in a heavy metal band -- habit and all - is quitting hard rock in favor of more subtle tones. He said he will thereafter sing modern classical compositions. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo </p>

Friar Cesare Bonizzi, also known as Fratello Metallo (Metal Friar), performs a duet of what he called his last metal song recording with songwriter Diana Winter (R) at a studio in Granozzo con Monticello near Novara November 17, 2009. Italy's...more

Friar Cesare Bonizzi, also known as Fratello Metallo (Metal Friar), performs a duet of what he called his last metal song recording with songwriter Diana Winter (R) at a studio in Granozzo con Monticello near Novara November 17, 2009. Italy's "Brother Metal," a 63-year-old Franciscan monk who became famous for singing in a heavy metal band -- habit and all - is quitting hard rock in favor of more subtle tones. He said he will thereafter sing modern classical compositions. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

<p>Julian Ramos, 68, and his wife Sara Cozar, 64, kiss for the media after winning "El beso mas largo" contest (the longest kiss) with a time of 5 hours and 45 minutes during "Expo Jubliados International Senior" in Torremolinos, southern Spain February 24, 2011. Fourteen couples competed for a prize of 1,000 euros ($1,378). The contestants have to be a minimum of 60 years old and retired. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

Julian Ramos, 68, and his wife Sara Cozar, 64, kiss for the media after winning "El beso mas largo" contest (the longest kiss) with a time of 5 hours and 45 minutes during "Expo Jubliados International Senior" in Torremolinos, southern Spain February...more

Julian Ramos, 68, and his wife Sara Cozar, 64, kiss for the media after winning "El beso mas largo" contest (the longest kiss) with a time of 5 hours and 45 minutes during "Expo Jubliados International Senior" in Torremolinos, southern Spain February 24, 2011. Fourteen couples competed for a prize of 1,000 euros ($1,378). The contestants have to be a minimum of 60 years old and retired. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Pornographic movie actor Shigeo Tokuda wears a Japanese traditional costume as he prepares for the shooting of his latest film in Ichikawa, east of Tokyo, April 13, 2009. Tokuda is Japan's oldest pornographic movie star and is shooting his latest film in which he portrays a master of sex. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Pornographic movie actor Shigeo Tokuda wears a Japanese traditional costume as he prepares for the shooting of his latest film in Ichikawa, east of Tokyo, April 13, 2009. Tokuda is Japan's oldest pornographic movie star and is shooting his latest...more

Pornographic movie actor Shigeo Tokuda wears a Japanese traditional costume as he prepares for the shooting of his latest film in Ichikawa, east of Tokyo, April 13, 2009. Tokuda is Japan's oldest pornographic movie star and is shooting his latest film in which he portrays a master of sex. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Septuagenarian Isobel Varley poses during 'II Expotatoo' tattoo fair in Gijon, northern Spain, May 15, 2009. Varley, who was born in 1937, is the most senior tattooed woman in the world according to the Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

Septuagenarian Isobel Varley poses during 'II Expotatoo' tattoo fair in Gijon, northern Spain, May 15, 2009. Varley, who was born in 1937, is the most senior tattooed woman in the world according to the Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso more

Septuagenarian Isobel Varley poses during 'II Expotatoo' tattoo fair in Gijon, northern Spain, May 15, 2009. Varley, who was born in 1937, is the most senior tattooed woman in the world according to the Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

<p>Participants receive flowers during a performance during the 2007 "Your Highness Grandmother" pageant in Brooklyn, New York, October 20, 2007. Some 15 grandmothers, virtually all drawn from Brooklyn's close-knit Russian immigrant community of Brighton Beach, sang, danced and even vamped across the stage at a local nightspot as they competed for the pageant's top honors of Ms. Grandmother and Ms. Queen Grandmother 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Participants receive flowers during a performance during the 2007 "Your Highness Grandmother" pageant in Brooklyn, New York, October 20, 2007. Some 15 grandmothers, virtually all drawn from Brooklyn's close-knit Russian immigrant community of...more

Participants receive flowers during a performance during the 2007 "Your Highness Grandmother" pageant in Brooklyn, New York, October 20, 2007. Some 15 grandmothers, virtually all drawn from Brooklyn's close-knit Russian immigrant community of Brighton Beach, sang, danced and even vamped across the stage at a local nightspot as they competed for the pageant's top honors of Ms. Grandmother and Ms. Queen Grandmother 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. At 93 years old, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. At 93 years old, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. At 93 years old, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>Tsiuri Kakabadze (R), 80, performs during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Tsiuri Kakabadze (R), 80, performs during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Tsiuri Kakabadze (R), 80, performs during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Octavio Orduno, 103, goes for his daily cycle in Long Beach, California March 23, 2011. Orduno has been riding for 96 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Octavio Orduno, 103, goes for his daily cycle in Long Beach, California March 23, 2011. Orduno has been riding for 96 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Octavio Orduno, 103, goes for his daily cycle in Long Beach, California March 23, 2011. Orduno has been riding for 96 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

