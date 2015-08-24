New direction for One Direction
Members of the pop group One Direction pose for photographers at the Capital Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain June 06, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Singers Zayn Malik (L-R), Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson perform as One Direction on ABC's Good Morning America program inside Central Park in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
One Direction accepts the award for top touring artist at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
One Direction fan Tayla Seaborne waits for the premiere of the film "One Direction: This is Us", in London August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
One Direction performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Center in New York, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
British boy band One Direction (L to R) Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne arrive for the NRJ Music Awards ceremony at the Festival Palace in Cannes December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Fans hold dolls depicting One Direction band members Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, as they wait for the premiere of the film "One Direction: This is Us", in London August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Singer Harry Styles from One Direction performs with his band on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Center in New York, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Liam Payne, singer with British boy band One Direction, leaves the recording of the Band Aid 30 charity single in west London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A One Direction fan kisses a life-size cutout of Harry Styles as she waits for the premiere of the film "One Direction: This is Us", in London August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
British-Irish band One Direction performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Niall Horran, singer with British boy band One Direction, arrives for the recording of the Band Aid 30 charity single in west London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Singer with the band One Direction Harry Styles attends the British Fashion Awards in London December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Eleven-year-olds Bridget Dougherty, Julia DeRosa and Teresa Levine (L-R) react to merchandise on display inside the global pop music sensation One Direction's exclusive 1D World pop-up retail store at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts...more
Niall Horan performs with his band "One Direction" on NBC's Today show in New York, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
The One Direction band performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Gardens in New York December 7, 2012. Seen are (L-R) Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
