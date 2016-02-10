New Hampshire votes
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Bernie Sanders smiles after winning at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets supporters at her final 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Hooksett, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters celebrate as they hold placards at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich reacts at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz greets supporters at his 2016 New Hampshire primary night rally in Hollis, New Hampshire February 9, 2016 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio is followed by his family members as he arrives to speak to supporters at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie addresses the crowd at his primary election night party Nashua, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts on stage before making his victory speech at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A supporter of Bernie Sanders dances at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of Marco Rubio scuffles with a man dressed as a robot outside a polling place on voting day in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential candidate Vermin Supreme holds a giant toothbrush above the head of a member of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's security detail as Christie makes a stop to greet voters at...more
Supporters of Bernie Sanders react at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, react as CNN projects a win for Sanders at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Republican Presidential hopeful Ted Cruz stops by the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio greets supporters on voting day in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich reacts with his wife Karen at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump talks to a supporter at a polling place for the presidential primary in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Town moderator Leslie Schoof (L) casts a ballot for a resident after they voted in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in Hart's Location, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina arrives to greet supporters on voting day in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The dashboard of a car in the parking lot at T-Bones Great American Eatery in Derry, New Hampshire is covered in campaign stickers, February 9, 2016, the day of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
A person holding a Ted Cruz sign stands in a voting booth with a child in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Republican presidential candidate, Governor Jeb Bush meets the Quigly family of Manchester; Charley, 11, Ellie, 7, Tula, 5 and mom, Chris Quigley while stopping at the Manchester precinct, Webster Elementary School in Manchester, New Hampshire...more
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich pumps his fists as he leaves the Red Arrow Diner during a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
People wait to vote at the Loudon Fire Department polling place in Loudon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jeb Bush shows a souvenir scarf as he visits the presidential primary polling place in the gymnasium at Bedford High School in Bedford. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Donald Trump stands outside the entrance to the polling place at Bedford High School in Bedford. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A protestor stands outside the entrance to the polling place at Bedford High School. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
John Kasich is seen through a window at the Red Arrow Diner as he does an interview in Manchester. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Terry Tillitson applauds as the results of the nine votes cast shortly after midnight are displayed on a board at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch. Since 1960 residents of Dixville, New Hampshire have cast the first election day...more
A voter exits a voting booth after filling out his ballot in the village of Groveton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An official labels the number of votes candidates received in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in Hart's Location. The community of Hart's Location is one of three tiny New Hampshire towns that cast the state's first votes of the primary,...more
Officials count ballots in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in the town hall in Hart's Location. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Bern-ing man
On the campaign trail with Bernie Sanders.
Syrians stopped at Turkish border
Turkey, already home to 2.5 million Syrian refugees, has kept its frontier mostly closed to the latest wave of fleeing Syrians.
Rubio's week since Iowa
A week ago, it looked like the stars were aligning for Marco Rubio. Now, as New Hampshire holds its pivotal primary, he has to hope the sky does not come...
Suicide bombing in Damascus
Several people were killed after a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle in a parking lot in a police officers' club.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.