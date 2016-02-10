Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 9, 2016 | 11:40pm EST

New Hampshire votes

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
1 / 35
Bernie Sanders smiles after winning at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Bernie Sanders smiles after winning at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Bernie Sanders smiles after winning at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
2 / 35
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets supporters at her final 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Hooksett, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets supporters at her final 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Hooksett, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets supporters at her final 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Hooksett, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 35
Supporters celebrate as they hold placards at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters celebrate as they hold placards at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Supporters celebrate as they hold placards at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 35
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich reacts at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Republican presidential candidate John Kasich reacts at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich reacts at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
5 / 35
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz greets supporters at his 2016 New Hampshire primary night rally in Hollis, New Hampshire February 9, 2016 REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz greets supporters at his 2016 New Hampshire primary night rally in Hollis, New Hampshire February 9, 2016 REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz greets supporters at his 2016 New Hampshire primary night rally in Hollis, New Hampshire February 9, 2016 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
6 / 35
Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 35
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio is followed by his family members as he arrives to speak to supporters at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio is followed by his family members as he arrives to speak to supporters at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio is followed by his family members as he arrives to speak to supporters at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 35
Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie addresses the crowd at his primary election night party Nashua, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie addresses the crowd at his primary election night party Nashua, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie addresses the crowd at his primary election night party Nashua, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
9 / 35
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts on stage before making his victory speech at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts on stage before making his victory speech at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts on stage before making his victory speech at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
10 / 35
A supporter of Bernie Sanders dances at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of Bernie Sanders dances at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A supporter of Bernie Sanders dances at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 35
A supporter of Marco Rubio scuffles with a man dressed as a robot outside a polling place on voting day in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A supporter of Marco Rubio scuffles with a man dressed as a robot outside a polling place on voting day in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A supporter of Marco Rubio scuffles with a man dressed as a robot outside a polling place on voting day in Manchester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 35
Democratic presidential candidate Vermin Supreme holds a giant toothbrush above the head of a member of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's security detail as Christie makes a stop to greet voters at T-Bones Great American Eatery in Derry, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016, the day of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Democratic presidential candidate Vermin Supreme holds a giant toothbrush above the head of a member of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's security detail as Christie makes a stop to greet voters at...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Vermin Supreme holds a giant toothbrush above the head of a member of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's security detail as Christie makes a stop to greet voters at T-Bones Great American Eatery in Derry, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016, the day of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
13 / 35
Supporters of Bernie Sanders react at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters of Bernie Sanders react at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders react at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 35
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, react as CNN projects a win for Sanders at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, react as CNN projects a win for Sanders at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, react as CNN projects a win for Sanders at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
15 / 35
Republican Presidential hopeful Ted Cruz stops by the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Republican Presidential hopeful Ted Cruz stops by the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican Presidential hopeful Ted Cruz stops by the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
16 / 35
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio greets supporters on voting day in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio greets supporters on voting day in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio greets supporters on voting day in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 35
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich reacts with his wife Karen at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Republican presidential candidate John Kasich reacts with his wife Karen at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich reacts with his wife Karen at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
18 / 35
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump talks to a supporter at a polling place for the presidential primary in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump talks to a supporter at a polling place for the presidential primary in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump talks to a supporter at a polling place for the presidential primary in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
19 / 35
Town moderator Leslie Schoof (L) casts a ballot for a resident after they voted in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in Hart's Location, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Town moderator Leslie Schoof (L) casts a ballot for a resident after they voted in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in Hart's Location, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Town moderator Leslie Schoof (L) casts a ballot for a resident after they voted in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in Hart's Location, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
20 / 35
Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina arrives to greet supporters on voting day in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina arrives to greet supporters on voting day in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina arrives to greet supporters on voting day in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 35
The dashboard of a car in the parking lot at T-Bones Great American Eatery in Derry, New Hampshire is covered in campaign stickers, February 9, 2016, the day of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

The dashboard of a car in the parking lot at T-Bones Great American Eatery in Derry, New Hampshire is covered in campaign stickers, February 9, 2016, the day of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
The dashboard of a car in the parking lot at T-Bones Great American Eatery in Derry, New Hampshire is covered in campaign stickers, February 9, 2016, the day of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
22 / 35
A person holding a Ted Cruz sign stands in a voting booth with a child in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A person holding a Ted Cruz sign stands in a voting booth with a child in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A person holding a Ted Cruz sign stands in a voting booth with a child in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
23 / 35
Republican presidential candidate, Governor Jeb Bush meets the Quigly family of Manchester; Charley, 11, Ellie, 7, Tula, 5 and mom, Chris Quigley while stopping at the Manchester precinct, Webster Elementary School in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Republican presidential candidate, Governor Jeb Bush meets the Quigly family of Manchester; Charley, 11, Ellie, 7, Tula, 5 and mom, Chris Quigley while stopping at the Manchester precinct, Webster Elementary School in Manchester, New Hampshire...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate, Governor Jeb Bush meets the Quigly family of Manchester; Charley, 11, Ellie, 7, Tula, 5 and mom, Chris Quigley while stopping at the Manchester precinct, Webster Elementary School in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Close
24 / 35
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich pumps his fists as he leaves the Red Arrow Diner during a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich pumps his fists as he leaves the Red Arrow Diner during a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich pumps his fists as he leaves the Red Arrow Diner during a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
25 / 35
People wait to vote at the Loudon Fire Department polling place in Loudon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People wait to vote at the Loudon Fire Department polling place in Loudon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
People wait to vote at the Loudon Fire Department polling place in Loudon. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
26 / 35
Jeb Bush shows a souvenir scarf as he visits the presidential primary polling place in the gymnasium at Bedford High School in Bedford. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Jeb Bush shows a souvenir scarf as he visits the presidential primary polling place in the gymnasium at Bedford High School in Bedford. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Jeb Bush shows a souvenir scarf as he visits the presidential primary polling place in the gymnasium at Bedford High School in Bedford. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
27 / 35
Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea place an order at a Dunkin Donuts in Nashua. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
28 / 35
A supporter of Donald Trump stands outside the entrance to the polling place at Bedford High School in Bedford. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A supporter of Donald Trump stands outside the entrance to the polling place at Bedford High School in Bedford. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump stands outside the entrance to the polling place at Bedford High School in Bedford. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
29 / 35
A protestor stands outside the entrance to the polling place at Bedford High School. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A protestor stands outside the entrance to the polling place at Bedford High School. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A protestor stands outside the entrance to the polling place at Bedford High School. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
30 / 35
John Kasich is seen through a window at the Red Arrow Diner as he does an interview in Manchester. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

John Kasich is seen through a window at the Red Arrow Diner as he does an interview in Manchester. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
John Kasich is seen through a window at the Red Arrow Diner as he does an interview in Manchester. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
31 / 35
Terry Tillitson applauds as the results of the nine votes cast shortly after midnight are displayed on a board at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch. Since 1960 residents of Dixville, New Hampshire have cast the first election day ballots moments after midnight. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Terry Tillitson applauds as the results of the nine votes cast shortly after midnight are displayed on a board at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch. Since 1960 residents of Dixville, New Hampshire have cast the first election day...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Terry Tillitson applauds as the results of the nine votes cast shortly after midnight are displayed on a board at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in Dixville Notch. Since 1960 residents of Dixville, New Hampshire have cast the first election day ballots moments after midnight. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
32 / 35
A voter exits a voting booth after filling out his ballot in the village of Groveton. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A voter exits a voting booth after filling out his ballot in the village of Groveton. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
A voter exits a voting booth after filling out his ballot in the village of Groveton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
33 / 35
An official labels the number of votes candidates received in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in Hart's Location. The community of Hart's Location is one of three tiny New Hampshire towns that cast the state's first votes of the primary, as the clock strikes midnight. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

An official labels the number of votes candidates received in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in Hart's Location. The community of Hart's Location is one of three tiny New Hampshire towns that cast the state's first votes of the primary,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
An official labels the number of votes candidates received in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in Hart's Location. The community of Hart's Location is one of three tiny New Hampshire towns that cast the state's first votes of the primary, as the clock strikes midnight. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
34 / 35
Officials count ballots in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in the town hall in Hart's Location. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Officials count ballots in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in the town hall in Hart's Location. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Officials count ballots in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in the town hall in Hart's Location. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Bern-ing man

Bern-ing man

Next Slideshows

Bern-ing man

Bern-ing man

On the campaign trail with Bernie Sanders.

Feb 09 2016
Syrians stopped at Turkish border

Syrians stopped at Turkish border

Turkey, already home to 2.5 million Syrian refugees, has kept its frontier mostly closed to the latest wave of fleeing Syrians.

Feb 09 2016
Rubio's week since Iowa

Rubio's week since Iowa

A week ago, it looked like the stars were aligning for Marco Rubio. Now, as New Hampshire holds its pivotal primary, he has to hope the sky does not come...

Feb 09 2016
Suicide bombing in Damascus

Suicide bombing in Damascus

Several people were killed after a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle in a parking lot in a police officers' club.

Feb 09 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast