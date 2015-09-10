New human ancestor found

He set aside another theory that they may have been hiding their dead deep underground, simply to keep off scavengers like the long-legged hyena. "They are only selecting their own dead. If they were doing that they would put everything in it that...more

He set aside another theory that they may have been hiding their dead deep underground, simply to keep off scavengers like the long-legged hyena. "They are only selecting their own dead. If they were doing that they would put everything in it that would attract a predator or a scavenger," he said. This is not the first time that the study of our relatives, extinct or living, has yielded evidence that humans do not have the monopoly on certain kinds of behavior. Jane Goodall in 1960 famously observed chimpanzees, our closest living relative, using grass stems for termite "fishing", the first recorded use of a crude tool by non-humans. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close