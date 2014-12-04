Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 4, 2014 | 12:35pm EST

New James Bond cast

Actors Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actors Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actors Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
1 / 18
An Aston Martin DB10 car is unveiled on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

An Aston Martin DB10 car is unveiled on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
An Aston Martin DB10 car is unveiled on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
2 / 18
Cast members pose on stage with director Sam Mendes during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014. (L-R) Andrew Scott, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, director Sam Mendes, Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig, Monica Bellucci, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Dave Bautista and Rory Kinnear.

Cast members pose on stage with director Sam Mendes during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014. (L-R) Andrew Scott, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Cast members pose on stage with director Sam Mendes during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014. (L-R) Andrew Scott, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, director Sam Mendes, Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig, Monica Bellucci, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Dave Bautista and Rory Kinnear.
Close
3 / 18
Actor Christoph Waltz poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actor Christoph Waltz poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actor Christoph Waltz poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
4 / 18
Actresses Monica Bellucci, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actresses Monica Bellucci, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actresses Monica Bellucci, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
5 / 18
Cast members applaud as actor Daniel Craig joins them on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Cast members applaud as actor Daniel Craig joins them on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Cast members applaud as actor Daniel Craig joins them on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
6 / 18
Director Sam Mendes poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Director Sam Mendes poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Director Sam Mendes poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
7 / 18
A fly sits on the emblem of an Aston Martin DB10 car during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

A fly sits on the emblem of an Aston Martin DB10 car during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A fly sits on the emblem of an Aston Martin DB10 car during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
8 / 18
Actors Daniel Craig and Ralph Fiennes pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actors Daniel Craig and Ralph Fiennes pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actors Daniel Craig and Ralph Fiennes pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
9 / 18
Actor Rory Kinnear poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actor Rory Kinnear poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actor Rory Kinnear poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
10 / 18
Actress Lea Seydoux poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actress Lea Seydoux poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actress Lea Seydoux poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
11 / 18
Actor Andrew Scott poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actor Andrew Scott poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actor Andrew Scott poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
12 / 18
A worker polishes an Aston Martin DB10 car during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

A worker polishes an Aston Martin DB10 car during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A worker polishes an Aston Martin DB10 car during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
13 / 18
Actors Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actors Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actors Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
14 / 18
Actor Dave Bautista poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actor Dave Bautista poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actor Dave Bautista poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
15 / 18
Actors Daniel Craig and Christoph Waltz pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actors Daniel Craig and Christoph Waltz pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actors Daniel Craig and Christoph Waltz pose on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
16 / 18
Actor Ben Whishaw poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actor Ben Whishaw poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actor Ben Whishaw poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
17 / 18
Actor Daniel Craig poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Actor Daniel Craig poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Actor Daniel Craig poses on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film "Spectre", at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014.
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Next Slideshows

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Dec 02 2014
Best of American Music Awards

Best of American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards.

Nov 24 2014
AMA red carpet

AMA red carpet

Fashion and style from the American Music Awards.

Nov 23 2014
Latin Grammys ceremony

Latin Grammys ceremony

On stage at the Latin Grammys.

Nov 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast