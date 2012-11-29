New Jersey from above
The Funtown Pier is seen in the foreground in this aerial view of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month since the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Funtown Pier is seen in the foreground in this aerial view of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month since the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Casino Pier amusement park is seen destroyed in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Casino Pier amusement park is seen destroyed in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A roller coaster at the Casino Pier amusement park sits in the waters of the Atlantic in this aerial view of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A roller coaster at the Casino Pier amusement park sits in the waters of the Atlantic in this aerial view of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A bulldozer is used to shift sand in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A bulldozer is used to shift sand in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A boat sits in marshland, in this aerial view near Sea Bright, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A boat sits in marshland, in this aerial view near Sea Bright, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A pier is seen destroyed in this aerial view near Mantoloking, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A pier is seen destroyed in this aerial view near Mantoloking, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Houses are seen destroyed along the waterfront in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Houses are seen destroyed along the waterfront in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Seaside Park and Seaside Heights are seen in this aerial view over the coast of New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Seaside Park and Seaside Heights are seen in this aerial view over the coast of New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rides at the Funtown Amusement Pier are seen destroyed in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rides at the Funtown Amusement Pier are seen destroyed in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Casino Pier amusement park is seen destroyed in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Casino Pier amusement park is seen destroyed in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
County Road 528 is seen in this aerial view over Mantoloking, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
County Road 528 is seen in this aerial view over Mantoloking, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A boat sits on top of a pier in this aerial view near Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A boat sits on top of a pier in this aerial view near Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Houses are seen flattened in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Houses are seen flattened in this aerial view over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Houses are seen surrounded by sand in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Houses are seen surrounded by sand in this aerial view near Ortley Beach, New Jersey, almost a month after the area was hit by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Houses are seen destroyed in this aerial view over the Staten Island borough of New York, a month after the area was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Houses are seen destroyed in this aerial view over the Staten Island borough of New York, a month after the area was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland almost a month after the Oakwood neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland almost a month after the Oakwood neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Flashback: BP oil spill
Images from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill of 2010.
Tragedy in Bangladesh
A fire sweeps through a garment workshop, killing over 100.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
The weight of history
History is hard to escape in the former Portuguese slave colony of Guinea-Bissau.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.