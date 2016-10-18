New life for Calais 'jungle' residents

Nasir (2ndR), aged 23, a migrant from Afghanistan's Baghlan province, speaks with Romain Cordier, an OFII agent, outside his caravan as his wife (not pictured) holds their baby son in Calais. Nasir has lived in the jungle for nine months in an area...more

Nasir (2ndR), aged 23, a migrant from Afghanistan's Baghlan province, speaks with Romain Cordier, an OFII agent, outside his caravan as his wife (not pictured) holds their baby son in Calais. Nasir has lived in the jungle for nine months in an area of the camp where Afghan families with children have settled, most of them in caravans. Nasir and his wife Nabila travel to Merignac with their seven-month-old son, as part of a weekly voluntary re-settlement convoy leaving the Calais jungle migrant camp for destinations around France before it is dismantled. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close