New life for Calais 'jungle' residents
An Afghan adolescent migrant waves from a van as he departs with six others from the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France as they leave for Britain. A first busload of children arrived in Britain on Monday from the "Jungle" camp near...more
Nasir, aged 23, a migrant from Afghanistan's Baghlan province, leaves his caravan and the "jungle" with his belongings in Calais. Nasir has lived in the jungle for nine months in an area of the camp where Afghan families with children have settled,...more
One of the first group of unaccompanied minors from the Jungle migrant camp in Calais to be brought to Britain embraces a relative after he was processed at an immigration centre in Croydon, south London. French President Francois Hollande, facing an...more
A group of migrants carry their belongings as they depart the Calais camp called the 'Jungle" to take classes at Lille University, in France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Afghan adolescent migrants gather as they leave the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France, to travel to Britain. Regarding the specific issue of unaccompanied children and teenagers who have fled war zones such as Afghanistan, Syria and...more
A member of a group of unaccompanied minors from the Jungle migrant camp in Calais is escorted onto a bus after being processed at an immigration centre after his arrival in Britain, in Croydon, south London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An Afghan migrant adolescent leaves his room at the emergency shelter for minors in Saint Omer, France, as he prepares to travel to Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Two members a group of unaccompanied minors (R and 2nd R) from the Jungle migrant camp in Calais stand outside an immigration centre after being processed after their arrival in Britain, in Croydon, south London, October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Peter...more
Nasir (2ndR), aged 23, a migrant from Afghanistan's Baghlan province, speaks with Romain Cordier, an OFII agent, outside his caravan as his wife (not pictured) holds their baby son in Calais. Nasir has lived in the jungle for nine months in an area...more
One of the first group of unaccompanied minors from the Jungle migrant camp in Calais to be brought to Britain waves at a relative after he was processed at an immigration centre in Croydon, south London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
UK Border Force staff escort a group of unaccompanied minors from the Jungle migrant camp in Calais as they arrive at an immigration centre in Croydon, south London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
UK Border Force staff escort the first group of unaccompanied minors from the Jungle migrant camp in Calais to be brought to Britain as they arrive at an immigration centre in Croydon, south London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Qadri Fazlullah (R), a migrant from Afghanistan, poses in front of the reception centre in Merignac, a suburb of Bordeaux, southwestern France, where he lives after resettling three months ago from the Calais jungle camp. A tightening of security in...more
A migrant stands near a suitcase with his belongings before departing the Calais camp called the "Jungle" to take classes at Lille University, in France. Given that Britain remains a favored destination for many refugees and migrants due to family...more
A migrant stands at the entry of a the makeshift shop in the northern part of the "jungle", in Calais. The message reads, "The people living in this building know that a court decision has banned all commerce. The restaurant/shop doesn't exist...more
Jamal, aged 14, an adolescent migrant from Afghanistan, rides a bicycle after bidding farewell to a family that left the jungle in Calais as part of a weekly voluntary re-settlement convoy. France promised last year to take in 30,000 refugees...more
Migrants and no border activists stand on a lookout tower built in the northern part of the "Jungle", in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant walks past tents in the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Heavy machinery and construction workers are seen along a motorway stretch in Calais as work continues to build a wall to secure the approach from migrants trying to reach Britain on lorries, in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A view shows makeshift shelters, tents and containers in the "Jungle" in Calais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
