New Orleans Jazz Fest
Jennifer Jones of New Orleans parades during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. Thumping beats flowed over a sea of flowered shirts and sun hats that filled the New Orleans Jazz and...more
Jennifer Jones of New Orleans parades during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. Thumping beats flowed over a sea of flowered shirts and sun hats that filled the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival over the weekend with tens of thousands roaming from stage to stage, as excited about the music as the food. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A festival-goer eats crawfish during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the Big Nine Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Flavor Flav and Chuck D of Public Enemy perform during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A Mardi Gras Indian parades during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A festival-goer picks at her cochon de lait po-boy during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Carlos Santana performs during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A musician plays a saxophone during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Local musician Shamarr Allen (R), and his son perform during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Caroline Shumway of New York does a cartwheel during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Local musician Little Freddie King performs during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Crawfish bisque from Lil' Dizzy's is seen during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Festival producer Quint Davis introduces the main act during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Local musician Winston Turner of the Brass-A-Holics performs during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Fireman Mike poses with his alligator sauce piquant during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Local musician Dee-1 performs during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A musician plays a trombone during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Flavor Flav of Public Enemy performs during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Local musician Eric Lindell (L), performs with Anson Funderburgh (R), during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Festival-goers dance during the first day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
