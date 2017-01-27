Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 27, 2017 | 10:15am EST

New Year newborns

A newborn baby wearing a chicken costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Rooster is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A newborn baby wearing a chicken costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Rooster is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A newborn baby wearing a chicken costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Rooster is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 7
A newborn baby wearing a Chinese traditional costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A newborn baby wearing a Chinese traditional costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A newborn baby wearing a Chinese traditional costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chockchai 4 Hospital, in Bangkok, Thailand January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 7
A nurse feeds a newborn baby wearing a Chinese traditional costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A nurse feeds a newborn baby wearing a Chinese traditional costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A nurse feeds a newborn baby wearing a Chinese traditional costume to celebrate the Chinese New Year. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 7
Newborn babies wearing chicken costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year of Rooster. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Newborn babies wearing chicken costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year of Rooster. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Newborn babies wearing chicken costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year of Rooster. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
4 / 7
A nurse takes care of newborn babies wearing Chinese traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A nurse takes care of newborn babies wearing Chinese traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A nurse takes care of newborn babies wearing Chinese traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 7
Nurses take care of newborn babies wearing chicken costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year of Rooster. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Nurses take care of newborn babies wearing chicken costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year of Rooster. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Nurses take care of newborn babies wearing chicken costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year of Rooster. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
6 / 7
Nurses take care of newborn babies wearing chicken costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year of Rooster. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Nurses take care of newborn babies wearing chicken costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year of Rooster. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Nurses take care of newborn babies wearing chicken costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year of Rooster. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
China's megacity symmetry

China's megacity symmetry

Next Slideshows

China's megacity symmetry

China's megacity symmetry

The government has ordered that Chinese cities must avoid looking identical in their urban development and focus on each city's unique historical value.

Jan 26 2017
India's Republic Day celebrations

India's Republic Day celebrations

India shows off its military and cultural might in annual parades that mark the enactment of its constitution during Republic Day celebrations

Jan 26 2017
What the first ladies wore

What the first ladies wore

Looking back at over 50 years of inaugural fashion.

Jan 22 2017
Melania Trump's inaugural style

Melania Trump's inaugural style

The new first lady chose a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress.

Jan 20 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast