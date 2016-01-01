Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 1, 2016 | 2:51pm EST

New Year plunge

Participants enter the water during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Participants enter the water during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Participants enter the water during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 20
A man in costume cheers before entering the water during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man in costume cheers before entering the water during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
A man in costume cheers before entering the water during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 20
A swimmer participates in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A swimmer participates in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
A swimmer participates in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
3 / 20
A woman waves a U.S. flag during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman waves a U.S. flag during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
A woman waves a U.S. flag during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 20
Beach goers celebrate New Year's Day in the paddling pools on the beachfront in Durban, South Africa, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Beach goers celebrate New Year's Day in the paddling pools on the beachfront in Durban, South Africa, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Beach goers celebrate New Year's Day in the paddling pools on the beachfront in Durban, South Africa, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
5 / 20
A man reads a book while waiting to participate in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man reads a book while waiting to participate in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
A man reads a book while waiting to participate in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 20
Maurizio Palmulli of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome January 1, 2016. Three men dived into the muddy waters of the Tiber from the Cavour bridge, continuing an annual tradition which dates back to 1946. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Maurizio Palmulli of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome January 1, 2016. Three men dived into the muddy waters of the Tiber from the Cavour bridge, continuing an annual...more

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Maurizio Palmulli of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome January 1, 2016. Three men dived into the muddy waters of the Tiber from the Cavour bridge, continuing an annual tradition which dates back to 1946. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
7 / 20
Some 2,600 swimmers take part in a New Year's Day swimming race to celebrate the arrival of 2016 at a beach in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Some 2,600 swimmers take part in a New Year's Day swimming race to celebrate the arrival of 2016 at a beach in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Some 2,600 swimmers take part in a New Year's Day swimming race to celebrate the arrival of 2016 at a beach in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
8 / 20
Participants take part in a New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz , Slovenia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Participants take part in a New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz , Slovenia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Participants take part in a New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz , Slovenia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
9 / 20
Swimmers kiss as they leave the water during the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Swimmers kiss as they leave the water during the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Swimmers kiss as they leave the water during the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
10 / 20
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in south Wales, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in south Wales, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in south Wales, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
11 / 20
Participants take part in a New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz , Slovenia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Participants take part in a New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz , Slovenia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Participants take part in a New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz , Slovenia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
12 / 20
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, northern France, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, northern France, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, northern France, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
13 / 20
A woman jumps from a "mikoshi" or portable shrine as people carry it into the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A woman jumps from a "mikoshi" or portable shrine as people carry it into the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2016....more

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
A woman jumps from a "mikoshi" or portable shrine as people carry it into the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
14 / 20
Participants take part in a New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz , Slovenia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Participants take part in a New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz , Slovenia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Participants take part in a New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz , Slovenia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
15 / 20
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
16 / 20
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in south Wales, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in south Wales, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in south Wales, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
17 / 20
Swimmers participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Swimmers participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
Swimmers participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
18 / 20
Local swimmers walk out from the ocean after praying to the sun during sunrise to wish for calm waters and good fortune in the new year in Odawara, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Local swimmers walk out from the ocean after praying to the sun during sunrise to wish for calm waters and good fortune in the new year in Odawara, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Local swimmers walk out from the ocean after praying to the sun during sunrise to wish for calm waters and good fortune in the new year in Odawara, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
19 / 20
A woman walks into the Pacific Ocean at dawn as she awaits the first sunrise of the new year on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A woman walks into the Pacific Ocean at dawn as she awaits the first sunrise of the new year on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A woman walks into the Pacific Ocean at dawn as she awaits the first sunrise of the new year on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
NYPD graduation

NYPD graduation

Next Slideshows

NYPD graduation

NYPD graduation

1123 new officers graduate from the police academy to the New York Police Department.

Dec 29 2015
Good riddance to 2015

Good riddance to 2015

New Yorkers shred pieces of paper representing bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year.

Dec 29 2015
Wild winter weather

Wild winter weather

Shorts in New York, snow in California, green hills at Europe's ski resorts, and more unusual winter weather around the world.

Dec 24 2015
Keeping the Jewish faith in Iran

Keeping the Jewish faith in Iran

Inside a synagogue on Palestine Street in Tehran.

Dec 24 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast