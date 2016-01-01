New Year plunge
Participants enter the water during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man in costume cheers before entering the water during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A swimmer participates in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A woman waves a U.S. flag during the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Beach goers celebrate New Year's Day in the paddling pools on the beachfront in Durban, South Africa, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A man reads a book while waiting to participate in the Coney Island Polar Bear Club's annual New Year's Day swim at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Maurizio Palmulli of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge, as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome January 1, 2016. Three men dived into the muddy waters of the Tiber from the Cavour bridge, continuing an annual...more
Some 2,600 swimmers take part in a New Year's Day swimming race to celebrate the arrival of 2016 at a beach in Hong Kong, China, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Participants take part in a New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz , Slovenia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Swimmers kiss as they leave the water during the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in south Wales, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Participants take part in a New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz , Slovenia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
People wearing costumes participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim in Dunkirk, northern France, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A woman jumps from a "mikoshi" or portable shrine as people carry it into the sea during a festival to wish for calm waters in the ocean and good fortune in the new year in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2016....more
Participants take part in a New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz , Slovenia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in south Wales, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Swimmers participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Local swimmers walk out from the ocean after praying to the sun during sunrise to wish for calm waters and good fortune in the new year in Odawara, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman walks into the Pacific Ocean at dawn as she awaits the first sunrise of the new year on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
