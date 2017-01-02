Edition:
New Year plunge

Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
A local man dives into the water at the seaside to celebrate new year in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
People participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
People participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
A man takes part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
A man wearing an United States flag themed outfit prepares to participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
A man dressed as Santa Claus participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
A person wearing a Hillary Clinton mask participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
People take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Swimmers in fancy costume take part in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Competitors run towards the sea during the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, January 01, 2017
