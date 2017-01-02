New Year plunge
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A local man dives into the water at the seaside to celebrate new year in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
People participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
People participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man takes part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A man wearing an United States flag themed outfit prepares to participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A man dressed as Santa Claus participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Revellers take part in a New Year's dive in Ostend on the North Sea coast in Belgium. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
Swimmers in fancy dress participate in the New Year's Day Loony Dook swim at South Queensferry in Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A person wearing a Hillary Clinton mask participates in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Swimmers in fancy costume take part in the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Competitors run towards the sea during the New Year's Day swim at Saundersfoot in Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Revellers take part in New Year's Jump into the Sea in Portoroz, Slovenia. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Next Slideshows
Ringing in 2017
Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2017.
Top Google searches of 2016
What the world searched for this year.
Good riddance to 2016
New Yorkers shred pieces of paper representing bad memories or things they want to get rid of before the New Year.
Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome
Hiba al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old teaching assistant with Down syndrome, works at a Gaza City school for children with special needs where she was once a student.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.