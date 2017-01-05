Edition:
New Year's calligraphy contest

Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Participants write at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

