New Year's calligraphy contest
Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Participants write at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl participates in a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Participants show off their writings at a New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
Bidding for tuna at Tsukiji
Tokyo's Tsukiji market holds the first tuna auction of the year, believed to bring good luck for the New Year.
105-year-old cyclist sets world record
Frenchman Robert Marchand makes cycling history by covering over 14 miles in one hour.
New Year plunge
Revelers take a dip to mark the new year.
Ringing in 2017
Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2017.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.