New York Auto Show
A 2016 aluminum Jaguar XF is shown at the 2015 New York International Auto Show in New York City, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Toyota FT1 concept car. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2016 Aston Martin Vulcan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2015 Dodge Viper SRT. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man takes a picture of the Scion Slayer TC. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Women walk past Alfa Romeo sports cars. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Subaru STI performance concept vehicle. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
2016 Aston Martin Vulcan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2016 Jaguar XF. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The front end of a Rolls Royce. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Actress Christina Hendricks unveils the Jaguar all-aluminum 2016 XF Sedan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Toyota FT1 concept car. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model poses next to an Alfa Romeo sports car. REUTERS/Mike Segar
KIA vehicles of different colors. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The back end of a 2016 Chevrolet Volt. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Smart Chief Executive Officer Annette Winkler introduces the 2016 Smart ForTwo. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An attendee checks out the new 2016 Smart ForTwo car. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Lincoln Continental concept car. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man is blurred as he walks past an advertisement for a new Nissan sports car. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Honda Civic concept car. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
2016 Chevrolet Malibu hybrid. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2016 Jaguar XF aluminum body. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man records with his mobile phone as Honda unveils a Civic concept car. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Jaguar logo. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The interior of the 2016 Jaguar XF. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Infiniti QX30 concept vehicle. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2016 hybrid RX 450h. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Rolls Royce. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ford CEO Mark Fields unveils the Lincoln Continental concept car. REUTERS/Mike Segar
