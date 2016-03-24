New York auto show
The 2017 Genesis New York Concept is seen during the media preview of the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The 2017 Genesis New York Concept. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Jaguar 2017 F-TYPE SVR coop (L) and convertible (R) are displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Nissan 2017 Titan Crew Cab. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The interior of the Nissan 2017 Titan Crew Cab. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Audi 2017 R8 Spyder. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The interior of the Audi 2017 R8 Spyder. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The 2017 Nissan GT-R. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Model Coco Rocha takes a selfie in front of the Toyota Prius Prime. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Toyota Prius Prime. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Porsche 718 Boxster S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Porsche 718 Boxster S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2017 Acura NSX GT3. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq electric car. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2017 Toyota 86. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman takes a photo of the Honda Civic Hatchback Prototype vehicle. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2017 Volvo S 90 Hybrid T8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The interior of the 2017 Volvo XC90 T6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Mercedes Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The interior of the Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A law enforcement officer walks with a K-9 dog. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Tokyo nights
Life after dark in the Japanese metropolis.
Celebrating Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Japan tsunami debris adrift
Objects set adrift following the 2011 Japan tsunami.
Earth Hour effect
Before and after images from Earth Hour.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.