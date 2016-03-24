Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 24, 2016 | 1:06pm EDT

New York auto show

The 2017 Genesis New York Concept is seen during the media preview of the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The 2017 Genesis New York Concept is seen during the media preview of the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The 2017 Genesis New York Concept is seen during the media preview of the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 26
The 2017 Genesis New York Concept. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The 2017 Genesis New York Concept. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The 2017 Genesis New York Concept. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
2 / 26
The Jaguar 2017 F-TYPE SVR coop (L) and convertible (R) are displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Jaguar 2017 F-TYPE SVR coop (L) and convertible (R) are displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Jaguar 2017 F-TYPE SVR coop (L) and convertible (R) are displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 26
The Nissan 2017 Titan Crew Cab. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Nissan 2017 Titan Crew Cab. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
The Nissan 2017 Titan Crew Cab. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 26
The interior of the Nissan 2017 Titan Crew Cab. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The interior of the Nissan 2017 Titan Crew Cab. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
The interior of the Nissan 2017 Titan Crew Cab. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 26
The Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 26
The Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 26
The Audi 2017 R8 Spyder. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Audi 2017 R8 Spyder. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Audi 2017 R8 Spyder. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 26
The interior of the Audi 2017 R8 Spyder. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The interior of the Audi 2017 R8 Spyder. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The interior of the Audi 2017 R8 Spyder. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 26
The 2017 Nissan GT-R. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The 2017 Nissan GT-R. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The 2017 Nissan GT-R. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 26
Model Coco Rocha takes a selfie in front of the Toyota Prius Prime. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Model Coco Rocha takes a selfie in front of the Toyota Prius Prime. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Model Coco Rocha takes a selfie in front of the Toyota Prius Prime. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 26
The Toyota Prius Prime. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Toyota Prius Prime. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Toyota Prius Prime. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 26
The Porsche 718 Boxster S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Porsche 718 Boxster S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Porsche 718 Boxster S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 26
The Porsche 718 Boxster S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Porsche 718 Boxster S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Porsche 718 Boxster S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 26
The Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Maserati Levante SUV. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
15 / 26
The 2017 Acura NSX GT3. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2017 Acura NSX GT3. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The 2017 Acura NSX GT3. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
16 / 26
The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq electric car. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq electric car. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The 2017 Hyundai Ioniq electric car. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 26
The 2017 Toyota 86. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2017 Toyota 86. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The 2017 Toyota 86. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
18 / 26
The 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
19 / 26
A Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A Lincoln Navigator concept vehicle. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 26
A woman takes a photo of the Honda Civic Hatchback Prototype vehicle. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman takes a photo of the Honda Civic Hatchback Prototype vehicle. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
A woman takes a photo of the Honda Civic Hatchback Prototype vehicle. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
21 / 26
The 2017 Volvo S 90 Hybrid T8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 2017 Volvo S 90 Hybrid T8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
The 2017 Volvo S 90 Hybrid T8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
22 / 26
The interior of the 2017 Volvo XC90 T6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The interior of the 2017 Volvo XC90 T6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
The interior of the 2017 Volvo XC90 T6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
23 / 26
The Mercedes Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Mercedes Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The Mercedes Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
24 / 26
The interior of the Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The interior of the Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
The interior of the Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
25 / 26
A law enforcement officer walks with a K-9 dog. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A law enforcement officer walks with a K-9 dog. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A law enforcement officer walks with a K-9 dog. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Tokyo nights

Tokyo nights

Next Slideshows

Tokyo nights

Tokyo nights

Life after dark in the Japanese metropolis.

Mar 23 2016
Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Mar 23 2016
Japan tsunami debris adrift

Japan tsunami debris adrift

Objects set adrift following the 2011 Japan tsunami.

Mar 22 2016
Earth Hour effect

Earth Hour effect

Before and after images from Earth Hour.

Mar 21 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast