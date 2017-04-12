New York auto show
The Star Wars Rogue One-themed Nissan Rogue is displayed at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Interior view of the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Frontal view of the 2018 Lincoln Navigator. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The Toyota FT-4X concept car. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Mercedes-AMG GT Concept car. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The 2018 Lincoln Navigator. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man looks over a 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid that reflects off a floor surface. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lyric, a border collie, walks down the ramp of the Nissan Rogue, Dogue edition. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Interior view of the 2018 Lincoln Navigator. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The Subaru Ascent SUV concept vehicle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rear view of the Toyota FT-4X concept car. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Detail rear view of the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept car. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
The plug-in version of the Honda Clarity. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The 2018 Volvo XC60. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Commoner Queen
Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.
Dancing with the Irish
Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.
MORE IN PICTURES
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.