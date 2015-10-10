Edition:
New York Comic Con

A person dressed as Hulkbuster walks amongst attendees on day two of New York Comic Con in Manhattan, New York, October 9, 2015. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors in a space equivalent to more than three football fields at the Jacob Javits Convention Center on Manhattan's West side. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
(L-R) Melonie DeJesus, Jessica Caamano, Mariaysabel Vega and Nathali Sanabria pose as (L-R) Quicksilver, Magneto, The Scarlet Witch and Polaris October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A person dressed as Venom from Spider-man October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A man in a Superman costume enters the subway at the conclusion of day two, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Ken and Lori Caiafa, dressed as Nosferatu and Vampirella, walk through the rain, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Micah Lee dressed as Edwards Scissorhands applies make-up in the men's room, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A man in costume uses his cellphone, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Minnie D'moocha poses as Kate Bishop Hawkeye, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Kaylessi poses as Harley Quinn October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Crystal Freytes poses as a Great Fairy from Legend of Zelda, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Rachel Temkin poses as Thor October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Destiny Nickelsen (center L) dressed as Mrs. Stay Puft and Dangrrr Doll (center R) dressed as Vampirella October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
New York Comic Con attendees walk through commuters October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Dean Bruno dressed as a male Harley Quinn October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
People dressed as Sally from Nightmare before Christmas and the Joker from Batman sit in the food court, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Summer Zhai and Vicky He, dressed as characters from the anime "Love Live!", rest on stairs, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
An attendee dressed as Toy Chica October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
An attendee talks on his cellphone in the food court, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A woman in costume rides the subway at the conclusion of the first day, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Diego Vargas sits at a table, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A person dressed as a Storm Trooper rides an escalator, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A man sorts through confiscated weapons, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A man dressed as a Ghostbuster has his shoes shined, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A person in costume rides the escalator, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
People in costume walk through the New York Comic Con, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A man dressed as Chewbacca from the Star Wars series speaks on his cell phone as he arrives, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A man in costume uses his cellphone, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
