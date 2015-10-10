New York Comic Con
A person dressed as Hulkbuster walks amongst attendees on day two of New York Comic Con in Manhattan, New York, October 9, 2015. The event draws thousands of costumed fans, panels of pop culture luminaries and features a sprawling floor of vendors...more
(L-R) Melonie DeJesus, Jessica Caamano, Mariaysabel Vega and Nathali Sanabria pose as (L-R) Quicksilver, Magneto, The Scarlet Witch and Polaris October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person dressed as Venom from Spider-man October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man in a Superman costume enters the subway at the conclusion of day two, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ken and Lori Caiafa, dressed as Nosferatu and Vampirella, walk through the rain, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Micah Lee dressed as Edwards Scissorhands applies make-up in the men's room, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man in costume uses his cellphone, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Minnie D'moocha poses as Kate Bishop Hawkeye, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kaylessi poses as Harley Quinn October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Crystal Freytes poses as a Great Fairy from Legend of Zelda, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rachel Temkin poses as Thor October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Destiny Nickelsen (center L) dressed as Mrs. Stay Puft and Dangrrr Doll (center R) dressed as Vampirella October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York Comic Con attendees walk through commuters October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dean Bruno dressed as a male Harley Quinn October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People dressed as Sally from Nightmare before Christmas and the Joker from Batman sit in the food court, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Summer Zhai and Vicky He, dressed as characters from the anime "Love Live!", rest on stairs, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An attendee dressed as Toy Chica October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An attendee talks on his cellphone in the food court, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman in costume rides the subway at the conclusion of the first day, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diego Vargas sits at a table, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person dressed as a Storm Trooper rides an escalator, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man sorts through confiscated weapons, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed as a Ghostbuster has his shoes shined, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person in costume rides the escalator, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People in costume walk through the New York Comic Con, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed as Chewbacca from the Star Wars series speaks on his cell phone as he arrives, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man in costume uses his cellphone, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
