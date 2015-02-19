Edition:
New York Fashion Week highlights

A model presents a creation during the Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A model presents a creation during the Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A model presents a creation during the Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model swings her purse at photographers as she gets into a limo following the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model talks on his cell phone backstage before the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model talks on his cell phone backstage before the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A model talks on his cell phone backstage before the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Fashionista Angel Mia Basenova poses for a photo following The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Fashionista Angel Mia Basenova poses for a photo following The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Fashionista Angel Mia Basenova poses for a photo following The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Models present creations from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Vogue Edtior-In-Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. Vogue Edtior-In-Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
U.S. Vogue Edtior-In-Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation during The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model presents a creation during The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A model presents a creation during The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations from the Skingraft Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Models present creations from the Skingraft Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Models present creations from the Skingraft Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models Maggie Laine, Hollie-May Saker and Jordan Barrett play in a box following the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models Maggie Laine, Hollie-May Saker and Jordan Barrett play in a box following the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Models Maggie Laine, Hollie-May Saker and Jordan Barrett play in a box following the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Clothes are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Clothes are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Clothes are seen backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Model Amanda Lepore arrives before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Amanda Lepore arrives before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
Model Amanda Lepore arrives before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model prevents hairspray from being sprayed into her eyes backstage before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model prevents hairspray from being sprayed into her eyes backstage before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 19, 2015
A model prevents hairspray from being sprayed into her eyes backstage before The Blonds 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models Tao Okamoto and Ming Xi attend the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models Tao Okamoto and Ming Xi attend the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Models Tao Okamoto and Ming Xi attend the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Models present creations from the Jeremy Scott Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Models present creations from the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model holds a baby while being made-up backstage before the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model holds a baby while being made-up backstage before the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model holds a baby while being made-up backstage before the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2015 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
A model presents a creation from the KTZ Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models present creations during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 17, 2015
Models present creations during the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations from the Nicopanda Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Models present creations from the Nicopanda Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Models present creations from the Nicopanda Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is made up backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model is made up backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model is made up backstage before the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan New York Fall/Winter 2015 collection at New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
Models present creations from the Joyrich Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 Collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 Collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 Collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
Models present creations at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2015
A model presents a creation at the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
