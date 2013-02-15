New York Fashion Week
Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford )
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from the Anna Sui Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Models present a creations from the Clover Canyon Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attends the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation at the J. Mendel Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig (L) acknowledge the audience after a presentation of the Marchesa Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Douglas Hannant Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Douglas Hannant Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A models presents a creation at the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models stand during a rehearsal prior to a presentation of the Rodarte Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Vera Wang Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Models present creations from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. Photo taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations from the Betsey Johnson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model is made up before the KaufmanFranco Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Theyskens' Theory Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Models joke around on the runway before the start of the 3.1 Phillip Lim Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the KaufmanFranco Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Zero + Maria Cornejo Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A model presents a creation from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman in a fur jacket goes through her handbag by the Lincoln Center's Revson Fountain during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from the J. Crew Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model eats a piece of chicken as her hair is styled backstage before the Herve Leger By Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection runway show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Designer Betsey Johnson takes the runway during the presentation of her Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model is seen backstage before the Betsey Johnson Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the J. Crew Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Men in blue suits arrive at the Lincoln Center for New York Fashion Week February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is made up before the Carolina Herrera Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Models present creations from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model takes a photo with a smart phone as she presents a creation from the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models present creations from the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Alexandre Herchcovitch Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Lacoste Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the threeASFOUR Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anna Wintour attends the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is pictured as she practises her walk before presenting the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Kim Gordon performs as models present creations from the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model gets her hair done backstage while preparing to present in the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Diane von Furstenberg Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model has trouble and adjusts her shoe as she presents a creation during the Project Runway show at New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Street photographers take pictures of a model covering herself with a fur coat after the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Make-up artists apply finishing touches to a model before a presentation of creations from the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model practises her walk before presenting the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model rehearses before the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Rag & Bone Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Monique Lhuillier Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model has her hair done prior to the presentation of the Concept Korea Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A protester walks with flyers during the Adidas NEO Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models present creations from the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation during the Project Runway show at New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Diane von Furstenberg greets the crowd following her Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation from the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman poses during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations from the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model poses in a creation from the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model gets help putting on her shoes backstage while preparing to present Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models have their hair made up prior to presenting creations from the Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Designer Kenneth Cole reacts backstage before the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Houghton Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Concept Korea designer Lie Sang Bong's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model presents a creation from the Creatures of The Wind Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Jason Wu Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation from the Rag & Bone Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model poses in a creation from the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Attendees file out after a presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation from the Duckie Brown Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is seen backstage before the Wildfox Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model has her make-up applied before the Richard Chai Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model presents a creation at the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model gets her photo taken backstage before the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Timo Weiland Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model poses in a creation from the Adidas NEO Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model presents a creation from the Kenneth Cole Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a creation from the Derek Lam Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model presents a creation at the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model types on his phone before the Degen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model prepares backstage before presenting creations from the La Perla Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
