Pictures | Thu Sep 8, 2016 | 8:50pm EDT

New York fashion week

A model presents a creation from the Marlene Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Adam Selman Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A model presents a creation from Natalie Rolt Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Models pose backstage before the Spring/Summer 2017 Fashion Palette show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Indian model and acid attack survivor Reshma Quereshi presents a creation from Indian designer Archana Kochhar's Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A model presents a creation from Sara Bailes Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Adam Selman Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Models prepare backstage before a presentation of the Marlene Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Model Naomi Campbell arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Actress Rooney Mara attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Cindy Crawford arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Model Karlie Kloss arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Anna Wintour arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Model Iman arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Actress Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Alicia Keys arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Actress Katie Holmes attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Musician Ellie Goulding attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Actress Sienna Miller attends the Cartier Fifth Avenue Mansion Reopening Party at Cartier Mansion. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Zayn Malik arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Actor John Hamm arrives to attend a presentation of Tom Ford's Autumn/Winter 2016 collections. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A model presents creations from God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Attendees watch as a model presents creations from God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A model presents creations from God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A model presents creations from God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Models present creations from God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A model prepares backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A model is interviewed backstage before a presentation of God Save Queens Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
