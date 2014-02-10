New York Fashion Week street style
Sara Bender stands in Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sara Bender stands in Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Student Komugi Kasahara of Fukuoka, Japan, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Student Komugi Kasahara of Fukuoka, Japan, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Editor Joseph Gualtiere of New York attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Editor Joseph Gualtiere of New York attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Student Eirini M. Pyrpyri of Athens, Greece, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Student Eirini M. Pyrpyri of Athens, Greece, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Prajje Jean-Baptiste of Haiti attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Prajje Jean-Baptiste of Haiti attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Newly crowned Miss New York Candace Kendall of Rochester, New York, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Newly crowned Miss New York Candace Kendall of Rochester, New York, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Sasha Iastremska of Kiev, Ukraine, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Sasha Iastremska of Kiev, Ukraine, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Web developer Curtis Laraque of New York attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Web developer Curtis Laraque of New York attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Buyer Amy Chacksfield of Cincinnati, Ohio, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Buyer Amy Chacksfield of Cincinnati, Ohio, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Yuriy Zubarev of Washington D.C. attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Yuriy Zubarev of Washington D.C. attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Rachel Hilbert of Rochester, New York, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Model Rachel Hilbert of Rochester, New York, attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Chosen Wilkins attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Chosen Wilkins attends New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Self-employed Arlene Speranza of New Jersey and her daughter Amanda Speranza, a counselor in Queens, attend New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Self-employed Arlene Speranza of New Jersey and her daughter Amanda Speranza, a counselor in Queens, attend New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ashley Garner poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. Garner, from Miami, is attending her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ashley Garner poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. Garner, from Miami, is attending her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Weiyi Guan poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. Guan, from China, is attending her second fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Weiyi Guan poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. Guan, from China, is attending her second fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Devon Nuszer poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. Nuszer, from New York, has attended "many" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Devon Nuszer poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. Nuszer, from New York, has attended "many" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jazzy Schutt poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. Schutt, from Colorado, is attending her second fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jazzy Schutt poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. Schutt, from Colorado, is attending her second fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Tess Money poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Money, from New York , has attended "a few" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Tess Money poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Money, from New York , has attended "a few" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Stella Rose poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Rose, from New York, has attended four previous fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Stella Rose poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Rose, from New York, has attended four previous fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Amy Vandoran poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Vandoran, from Florida, has attended five previous fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Amy Vandoran poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Vandoran, from Florida, has attended five previous fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sara Bender poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bender, from Florida, has attended "a lot" of fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sara Bender poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bender, from Florida, has attended "a lot" of fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Charlotte Bridgeman poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bridgeman, from Australia, is attending her second fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Charlotte Bridgeman poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Bridgeman, from Australia, is attending her second fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cassandra de la Vega poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. De le Vega, from Mexico, has attended five fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cassandra de la Vega poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. De le Vega, from Mexico, has attended five fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman who gave her name as Modiste poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Modiste, from Miami, has attended "too many to count" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman who gave her name as Modiste poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Modiste, from Miami, has attended "too many to count" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ni'ma Ford poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Ford, from New York, has been attending fashion weeks since 2008. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ni'ma Ford poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Ford, from New York, has been attending fashion weeks since 2008. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Julia Lang poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Lang, from Berlin, has attended "many, many, many" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Julia Lang poses for a series of triptych portraits during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Lang, from Berlin, has attended "many, many, many" fashion weeks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Mourning Hoffman
Family and close friends bid their final farewells at a private funeral for actor Philip Seymour Hoffman.
Vienna's vegetable orchestra
The Vegetable Orchestra plays music with instruments made out of vegetables - from carrot recorders to leek violins.
Talking with Leno
Famous faces interviewed by Jay Leno.
Who's turning 30
Celebrities turning 30 this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.