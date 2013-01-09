Edition:
Wed Jan 9, 2013

New York ferry crash

<p>A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders care for victims of a commuter ferry crash during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders investigate a commuter ferry crash that occurred during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City Firemen carry a victim of a commuter ferry crash from the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Passengers of a New York City commuter ferry stand together following a crash during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City firemen carry a victim of a commuter ferry crash from the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City firemen carry a victim of a commuter ferry crash from the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders care for victims of a commuter ferry crash during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Passengers of a New York City commuter ferry stand together following a crash during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders investigate a commuter ferry crash that occurred during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City firemen carry a victim of a commuter ferry crash from the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City emergency personnel talk on the deck of a commuter ferry that crashed during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>New York City emergency responders at the site of a commuter ferry crash during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

