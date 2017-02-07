Edition:
New York high schoolers protest Trump

Mike Segar
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A supporter of President Donald Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look on during a protest against Trump's immigration policies in lower Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of President Donald Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look on during a protest against Trump's immigration policies in lower Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mike Segar
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

New York City high school students demonstrate against Trump's immigration policies after walking out of classes in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City high school students demonstrate against Trump's immigration policies after walking out of classes in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mike Segar
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A protester holds a sign as New York City high school students demonstrate in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A protester holds a sign as New York City high school students demonstrate in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mike Segar
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

New York City high school students demonstrate against Trump's immigration policies after walking out of classes in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City high school students demonstrate against Trump's immigration policies after walking out of classes in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mike Segar
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A Muslim New York City high school student holds a sign during a demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Muslim New York City high school student holds a sign during a demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mike Segar
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mike Segar
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mike Segar
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mike Segar
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mike Segar
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

A supporter of President Donald Trump taunts New York City high school students, who demonstrate against Trump's immigration policies after walking out of classes in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of President Donald Trump taunts New York City high school students, who demonstrate against Trump's immigration policies after walking out of classes in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mike Segar
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mike Segar
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mike Segar
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mike Segar
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mike Segar
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City high school students demonstrate. REUTERS/Mike Segar
