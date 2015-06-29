Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 29, 2015 | 10:15am EDT

New York manhunt ends

State troopers block Coveytown Road, about one-quarter mile (400 m) from where escaped prisoner David Sweat was captured, in Constable, New York, June 28, 2015. Sweat, one of two New York state inmates who escaped from prison three weeks ago, was shot by police near the Canadian border and rushed to a local hospital on Sunday, two days after his accomplice was killed, authorities said. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

State troopers block Coveytown Road, about one-quarter mile (400 m) from where escaped prisoner David Sweat was captured, in Constable, New York, June 28, 2015. Sweat, one of two New York state inmates who escaped from prison three weeks ago, was...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
State troopers block Coveytown Road, about one-quarter mile (400 m) from where escaped prisoner David Sweat was captured, in Constable, New York, June 28, 2015. Sweat, one of two New York state inmates who escaped from prison three weeks ago, was shot by police near the Canadian border and rushed to a local hospital on Sunday, two days after his accomplice was killed, authorities said. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
1 / 30
A law enforcement officer peers over a curtain outside the emergency entrance at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A law enforcement officer peers over a curtain outside the emergency entrance at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A law enforcement officer peers over a curtain outside the emergency entrance at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
2 / 30
Prison inmates Richard Matt, 48, (L) and David Sweat, 35, are seen in a combination of enhanced pictures released by the New York State police June 17, 2015, showing how they might look after escaping. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout

Prison inmates Richard Matt, 48, (L) and David Sweat, 35, are seen in a combination of enhanced pictures released by the New York State police June 17, 2015, showing how they might look after escaping. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Prison inmates Richard Matt, 48, (L) and David Sweat, 35, are seen in a combination of enhanced pictures released by the New York State police June 17, 2015, showing how they might look after escaping. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout
Close
3 / 30
Joyce Mitchell (L) speaks with her lawyer Steven Johnston as she appears before Judge Buck Rogers in Plattsburgh City Court, Plattsburgh, New York June 15, 2015. Mitchell is accused of helping convicted killers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York on June 6. REUTERS/G.N. Miller/NY Post/Pool

Joyce Mitchell (L) speaks with her lawyer Steven Johnston as she appears before Judge Buck Rogers in Plattsburgh City Court, Plattsburgh, New York June 15, 2015. Mitchell is accused of helping convicted killers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Joyce Mitchell (L) speaks with her lawyer Steven Johnston as she appears before Judge Buck Rogers in Plattsburgh City Court, Plattsburgh, New York June 15, 2015. Mitchell is accused of helping convicted killers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York on June 6. REUTERS/G.N. Miller/NY Post/Pool
Close
4 / 30
A note with a caption "Have a nice day" is left on an opening in the pipe, where two inmates are believed to have cut through the steel walls at the back of their adjoining cells and escaped through a steam pipe, as part of their escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York Governor's Press Office/Handout

A note with a caption "Have a nice day" is left on an opening in the pipe, where two inmates are believed to have cut through the steel walls at the back of their adjoining cells and escaped through a steam pipe, as part of their escape from Clinton...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
A note with a caption "Have a nice day" is left on an opening in the pipe, where two inmates are believed to have cut through the steel walls at the back of their adjoining cells and escaped through a steam pipe, as part of their escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York Governor's Press Office/Handout
Close
5 / 30
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo views the scene of a prison escape at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York Governor's Press Office/Handout

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo views the scene of a prison escape at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York Governor's Press Office/Handout

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo views the scene of a prison escape at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York Governor's Press Office/Handout
Close
6 / 30
A hole in the wall of a prison cell is seen at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York Governor's Press Office/Handout

A hole in the wall of a prison cell is seen at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York Governor's Press Office/Handout

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A hole in the wall of a prison cell is seen at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York Governor's Press Office/Handout
Close
7 / 30
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) looks at the manhole believed to have been used by escaped convicts near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) looks at the manhole believed to have been used by escaped convicts near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) looks at the manhole believed to have been used by escaped convicts near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout
Close
8 / 30
Law enforcement officers search a residential area for an escaped prisoner in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Law enforcement officers search a residential area for an escaped prisoner in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Law enforcement officers search a residential area for an escaped prisoner in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
9 / 30
New York State Police engage in a manhunt for two prisoners Richard Matt and David Sweat in Friendship, New York early June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

New York State Police engage in a manhunt for two prisoners Richard Matt and David Sweat in Friendship, New York early June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
New York State Police engage in a manhunt for two prisoners Richard Matt and David Sweat in Friendship, New York early June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Close
10 / 30
Law enforcement officers search a residential area for an escaped prisoner in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Law enforcement officers search a residential area for an escaped prisoner in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Law enforcement officers search a residential area for an escaped prisoner in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
11 / 30
Law enforcement agents ride all-terrain vehicles during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Law enforcement agents ride all-terrain vehicles during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Law enforcement agents ride all-terrain vehicles during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
12 / 30
The tattoos of escaped prisoners Richard Matt (top) and David Sweat are seen in a combination of undated photos released by the New York State Police in Ray Brook, New York. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout

The tattoos of escaped prisoners Richard Matt (top) and David Sweat are seen in a combination of undated photos released by the New York State Police in Ray Brook, New York. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
The tattoos of escaped prisoners Richard Matt (top) and David Sweat are seen in a combination of undated photos released by the New York State Police in Ray Brook, New York. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout
Close
13 / 30
Heidi Golden (R) and her daughter Reaganne, 8, sit on the front steps of their home near a banner Reaganne made thanking law enforcement agents, in Dannemora, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Heidi Golden (R) and her daughter Reaganne, 8, sit on the front steps of their home near a banner Reaganne made thanking law enforcement agents, in Dannemora, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Heidi Golden (R) and her daughter Reaganne, 8, sit on the front steps of their home near a banner Reaganne made thanking law enforcement agents, in Dannemora, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
14 / 30
A law enforcement helicopter searches a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A law enforcement helicopter searches a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A law enforcement helicopter searches a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
15 / 30
Law enforcement officials ride in the back of a truck during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Law enforcement officials ride in the back of a truck during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Law enforcement officials ride in the back of a truck during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
16 / 30
Law enforcement officers look out over a field near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. Two convicted murderers who used power tools to break out of a maximum security New York prison may have had help, and they left a taunting note for their jailors to "Have a nice day," authorities said on Sunday. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Law enforcement officers look out over a field near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. Two convicted murderers who used power tools to break out of a maximum security New York prison may have had help, and they left a taunting note for their jailors...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Law enforcement officers look out over a field near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. Two convicted murderers who used power tools to break out of a maximum security New York prison may have had help, and they left a taunting note for their jailors to "Have a nice day," authorities said on Sunday. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
17 / 30
Law enforcement officials search a street near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Law enforcement officials search a street near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Law enforcement officials search a street near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
18 / 30
Law enforcement officers search a field near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Law enforcement officers search a field near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Law enforcement officers search a field near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
19 / 30
Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
20 / 30
A law enforcement officer stands near onlookers outside the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A law enforcement officer stands near onlookers outside the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A law enforcement officer stands near onlookers outside the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
21 / 30
Law enforcement officers search for an escaped prisoner in Duane, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Law enforcement officers search for an escaped prisoner in Duane, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Law enforcement officers search for an escaped prisoner in Duane, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
22 / 30
Law enforcement officers walk in water while searching a field near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Law enforcement officers walk in water while searching a field near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Law enforcement officers walk in water while searching a field near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
23 / 30
Richard Matt (L) and David Sweat, fellow inmates and both convicted murderers, escaped early Saturday from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, police said. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout

Richard Matt (L) and David Sweat, fellow inmates and both convicted murderers, escaped early Saturday from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, police said. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Richard Matt (L) and David Sweat, fellow inmates and both convicted murderers, escaped early Saturday from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, police said. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout
Close
24 / 30
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) tours the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) tours the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) tours the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout
Close
25 / 30
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) tours the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) tours the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) tours the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout
Close
26 / 30
Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
27 / 30
A guard stands in a tower at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A guard stands in a tower at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A guard stands in a tower at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
28 / 30
A New York State Correctional Services officer stands guard outside the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A New York State Correctional Services officer stands guard outside the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A New York State Correctional Services officer stands guard outside the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
29 / 30
New York State Troopers search a truck at a check point near Dannemora, New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

New York State Troopers search a truck at a check point near Dannemora, New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
New York State Troopers search a truck at a check point near Dannemora, New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Greek banks closed for business

Greek banks closed for business

Next Slideshows

Greek banks closed for business

Greek banks closed for business

Greeks woke up to shuttered banks, closed cash machines as a breakdown in talks between Athens and its creditors plunged the country deep into crisis.

Jun 29 2015
Historic gay rights decision

Historic gay rights decision

With the Supreme Court ruling, gay marriage will become legal in all 50 states.

Jun 27 2015
Funeral for Charleston pastor

Funeral for Charleston pastor

Mourners gather for the funeral for the Reverend Clementa Pinckney, one of nine victims of the Charleston church shooting.

Jun 26 2015
ISIS attacks Kobani again

ISIS attacks Kobani again

Islamic State fighters seek to retake the initiative with incursions into the Kurdish-held town.

Jun 26 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast