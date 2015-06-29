New York manhunt ends
State troopers block Coveytown Road, about one-quarter mile (400 m) from where escaped prisoner David Sweat was captured, in Constable, New York, June 28, 2015. Sweat, one of two New York state inmates who escaped from prison three weeks ago, was...more
A law enforcement officer peers over a curtain outside the emergency entrance at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Prison inmates Richard Matt, 48, (L) and David Sweat, 35, are seen in a combination of enhanced pictures released by the New York State police June 17, 2015, showing how they might look after escaping. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout
Joyce Mitchell (L) speaks with her lawyer Steven Johnston as she appears before Judge Buck Rogers in Plattsburgh City Court, Plattsburgh, New York June 15, 2015. Mitchell is accused of helping convicted killers Richard Matt and David Sweat escape...more
A note with a caption "Have a nice day" is left on an opening in the pipe, where two inmates are believed to have cut through the steel walls at the back of their adjoining cells and escaped through a steam pipe, as part of their escape from Clinton...more
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo views the scene of a prison escape at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York Governor's Press Office/Handout
A hole in the wall of a prison cell is seen at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York Governor's Press Office/Handout
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) looks at the manhole believed to have been used by escaped convicts near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout
Law enforcement officers search a residential area for an escaped prisoner in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New York State Police engage in a manhunt for two prisoners Richard Matt and David Sweat in Friendship, New York early June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Law enforcement officers search a residential area for an escaped prisoner in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement agents ride all-terrain vehicles during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
The tattoos of escaped prisoners Richard Matt (top) and David Sweat are seen in a combination of undated photos released by the New York State Police in Ray Brook, New York. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout
Heidi Golden (R) and her daughter Reaganne, 8, sit on the front steps of their home near a banner Reaganne made thanking law enforcement agents, in Dannemora, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A law enforcement helicopter searches a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement officials ride in the back of a truck during a search of a wooded area near Cadyville, New York June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement officers look out over a field near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. Two convicted murderers who used power tools to break out of a maximum security New York prison may have had help, and they left a taunting note for their jailors...more
Law enforcement officials search a street near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement officers search a field near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A law enforcement officer stands near onlookers outside the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement officers search for an escaped prisoner in Duane, New York June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Law enforcement officers walk in water while searching a field near Willsboro, New York June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Richard Matt (L) and David Sweat, fellow inmates and both convicted murderers, escaped early Saturday from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, police said. REUTERS/New York State Police/Handout
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) tours the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) tours the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout
Police officers search a property near the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A guard stands in a tower at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A New York State Correctional Services officer stands guard outside the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New York State Troopers search a truck at a check point near Dannemora, New York June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
