Pictures | Fri Jun 14, 2013

New York outdoors

<p>A woman uses the late afternoon sun to read while sitting on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. New York City has a wild side and it has nothing to do with its honking yellow taxis, towering skyscrapers and celebrity-studded nightclub crowds. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Friday, June 14, 2013

<p>A couple kisses as they sit on a bench enjoying the sunshine on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Pedestrians walk along the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A couple sits to listen to a cellist as pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A man drinks from his glass while on the rooftop at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A couple relaxes in the setting sunshine while sitting poolside at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A woman stands and watches the setting sun while standing poolside at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Pedestrians walk through a late afternoon shaft of light on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Pedestrians walk past as a cellist plays music on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Pedestrians sit in a viewing area as pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Pedestrians take advantage of some sunshine to walk down the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A couple kisses while pedestrians walk past on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Pedestrians sit in a viewing area on the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Pedestrians walk along the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Pedestrians walk along the High Line park in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A sign hangs above the street outside of the Bell Book &amp; Candle restaurant in New York, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

