New York pets

Henry, an African spurred tortoise, walks in the grass of Central Park as his walker Amalia McCallister sits in New York, U.S., May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa take a taxi ride in New York, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2012
Handler Jorge Garcia-Bengochea holds Honor, a miniature therapy horse from Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, as they are greeted by a child outside Kravis Children's Hospital at Mount Sinai in the Manhattan borough of New York City, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Deke Breuer feeds his dog Cahlupa some lasagna in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, September 4, 2015. Breuer, originally from Detroit, have been living and traveling for the last few years and has taught his dog many tricks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A man eats a sausage as his pet rat rests on his shoulder at Union Square in New York, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2013
A man with a cat on his head walks outside 71 Broadway in lower Manhattan in New York City May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2011
Resident Chris Roland walks his pet turtles Cindy (L) and Kuka up Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of the Manhattan borough of New York September 4, 2014. Roland has had the turtles for years and walks them daily he said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 04, 2014
Jason Loewenstein cleans up after his pet pig, Emmett, while taking the animal for a walk in New York March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2012
A pet is blessed during the "Blessing of the Animals" at the Christ Church United Methodist in Manhattan December 7, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
French bulldog Watson is wheeled to a ring for judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
