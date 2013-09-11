New York primary vote
Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with supporters before a mayoral primary results party in New York September 10, 2013. Exit polls showed Public Advocate de Blasio won the most votes in the New York City Democratic...more
Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Bill de Blasio speaks with supporters before a mayoral primary results party in New York September 10, 2013. Exit polls showed Public Advocate de Blasio won the most votes in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner pushes a stroller with his son, Jordan Weiner, as they arrive to the polling center during the primary election in New York September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner pushes a stroller with his son, Jordan Weiner, as they arrive to the polling center during the primary election in New York September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Former New York State Governor and current Democratic candidate for New York City Controller Eliot Spitzer arrives to cast his vote in the Democratic primary election on Manhattan's upper east side in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar more
Former New York State Governor and current Democratic candidate for New York City Controller Eliot Spitzer arrives to cast his vote in the Democratic primary election on Manhattan's upper east side in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former New York State Governor and current Democratic candidate for New York City Controller Eliot Spitzer arrives to cast his vote in the Democratic primary election on Manhattan's upper east side in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar more
Former New York State Governor and current Democratic candidate for New York City Controller Eliot Spitzer arrives to cast his vote in the Democratic primary election on Manhattan's upper east side in New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray arrive to vote in the Democratic primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray arrive to vote in the Democratic primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner exits the voting booth with his son, Jordan Weiner, after voting at his polling center in the primary election in New York September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner exits the voting booth with his son, Jordan Weiner, after voting at his polling center in the primary election in New York September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray arrive to vote in the Democratic primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray arrive to vote in the Democratic primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Republican mayoral candidate Joe Lhota, (2nd R) his wife Tamra (R) and his daughter Kathryn, (2nd L) present a poll worker with cookies before voting in the Republican primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 10,...more
New York City Republican mayoral candidate Joe Lhota, (2nd R) his wife Tamra (R) and his daughter Kathryn, (2nd L) present a poll worker with cookies before voting in the Republican primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio speaks to the media after voting in the Democratic primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio speaks to the media after voting in the Democratic primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner prepares to cast his vote in a polling center with his son, Jordan Weiner, during the primary election in New York September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner prepares to cast his vote in a polling center with his son, Jordan Weiner, during the primary election in New York September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York City Republican mayoral candidate Joe Lhota exits the polling center after voting in the Republican primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Republican mayoral candidate Joe Lhota exits the polling center after voting in the Republican primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio receives a kiss from his wife Chirlane McCray after voting in the Democratic primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio receives a kiss from his wife Chirlane McCray after voting in the Democratic primary election in the Brooklyn borough of New York, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Democratic candidates for New York City mayor, L-R: Anthony Weiner, Bill Thompson, Bill de Blasio, Christine Quinn, and John Liu, meet for their final debate one week before the primary election in New York, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew...more
The Democratic candidates for New York City mayor, L-R: Anthony Weiner, Bill Thompson, Bill de Blasio, Christine Quinn, and John Liu, meet for their final debate one week before the primary election in New York, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Hinderaker/Pool
New York mayoral candidate Christine Quinn waves to the crowd while attending the annual Dominican Day Parade in the Bronx, New York July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York mayoral candidate Christine Quinn waves to the crowd while attending the annual Dominican Day Parade in the Bronx, New York July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner attends a campaign event in the Rockaways section in the Queens borough of New York July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
New York mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner attends a campaign event in the Rockaways section in the Queens borough of New York July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
New York mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio embraces his daughter Chiara during a campaign rally in Brooklyn, New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
New York mayoral candidate Bill de Blasio embraces his daughter Chiara during a campaign rally in Brooklyn, New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Former New York City Comptroller and current candidate for New York City Mayor William Thompson speaks to reporters outside a mayoral candidates forum in the Inwood section of upper Manhattan in New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former New York City Comptroller and current candidate for New York City Mayor William Thompson speaks to reporters outside a mayoral candidates forum in the Inwood section of upper Manhattan in New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Christine Quinn speaks during the final Democratic party New York City mayoral debate one week before the primary election in New York, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Hinderaker/Pool
Christine Quinn speaks during the final Democratic party New York City mayoral debate one week before the primary election in New York, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Hinderaker/Pool
Former U.S. congressman from New York and current Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Anthony Weiner leaves a campaign stop at the Nan Shan Senior Center to meet the press, in the Queens borough of New York July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon...more
Former U.S. congressman from New York and current Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Anthony Weiner leaves a campaign stop at the Nan Shan Senior Center to meet the press, in the Queens borough of New York July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Manhattan borough president Scott Stringer and former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, both Democrats, participate in a primary debate for New York City comptroller in the WCBS-TV studios in New York, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Frank Franklin II/POOL more
Manhattan borough president Scott Stringer and former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, both Democrats, participate in a primary debate for New York City comptroller in the WCBS-TV studios in New York, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Frank Franklin II/POOL
Christine Quinn gives a thumbs up as Bill Thompson looks on during the Democratic primary candidates for Mayor of New York City first debate at the Town Hall, in New York, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ruth Fremson/POOL
Christine Quinn gives a thumbs up as Bill Thompson looks on during the Democratic primary candidates for Mayor of New York City first debate at the Town Hall, in New York, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ruth Fremson/POOL
Democratic primary candidates for Mayor of New York City face off for the first debate at the Town Hall, in New York, August 21, 2013. (L-R) Anthony Weiner, Sal Albanese, John Liu, and Christine Quinn. REUTERS/Ruth Fremson/POOL
Democratic primary candidates for Mayor of New York City face off for the first debate at the Town Hall, in New York, August 21, 2013. (L-R) Anthony Weiner, Sal Albanese, John Liu, and Christine Quinn. REUTERS/Ruth Fremson/POOL
Former U.S. Congressman from New York and currently Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Anthony Weiner speaks to the media outside his New York City apartment July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former U.S. Congressman from New York and currently Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Anthony Weiner speaks to the media outside his New York City apartment July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Frankfurt Auto Show
Concept cars and vehicle reveals at the world's biggest auto show, the International Motor Show in Frankfurt.
911 Memorial Museum
Inside the 911 Memorial Museum in lower Manhattan, scheduled to open in Spring 2014.
Boy rebel makes weapons
Issa, 10 years old, works with his father in an Aleppo factory for ten hours every day building weapons for the Free Syrian Army.
L.A. County Fair
The rides, food and fun at the annual Los Angeles County Fair.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.