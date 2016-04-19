New York state of mind
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally at Hunter's Point in Queens, New York, U.S., April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
John Kasich eats a pickle at PJ Bernstein's Deli Restaurant in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Hillary Clinton receives a kiss from former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords on stage at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bernie Sanders greets pedestrians as he walks down East Fordham Road in the Bronx, New York, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Residents of Queens attempt to catch a glimpse of Bernie Sanders as he eats lunch in Queens, New York, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hillary Clinton greets Mikey Cole, during campaign stop at Mikey Likes It Ice Cream shop in Manhattan, New York City, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bernie Sanders addresses protesters attending a Communications Workers of America guild protest in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Artist Gretchen Baer of BisBee, Arizona, stands next to the "Hillcar", a car she painted and decorated in support of Hillary Clinton, as she stands on a street in Manhattan, New York City, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A young supporter of Donald Trump holds up a sign and foam finger before a campaign rally in Syracuse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bernie Sanders greets pedestrians as he walks down through Queens, New York, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hillary Clinton drinks a bubble tea drink during a campaign visit to the Kung Fu Tea restaurant in Queens, New York City, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A young girl sleeps with a U.S. flag on her face as Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally at Prospect Park in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People recite the pledge of allegiance before Ted Cruz holds a campaign event in Rochester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man poses for a selfie in front of a truck bearing the image of Donald Trump before a campaign rally in Syracuse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actresses Rosario Dawson and Shailene Woodley listen to Bernie Sanders speak during a discussion at the First Unitarian Congregational Society in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A supporter holds up a sign as Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign event in Syracuse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump gestures after speaking to supporters at a campaign rally in Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An audience member listens as Bernie Sanders speaks at the National Action Network (NAN) national convention in New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz speaks at a car dealership during a campaign event in Syracuse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane acknowledge supporters at a campaign rally in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators supporting Donald Trump rally near his campaign event in Patchogue. REUTERS/Johnny Milano
Hillary Clinton and New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito tour an apartment to view conditions at the Corsi House public housing development in Harlem. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ted Cruz and campaign aide Bruce Redden react to losing a game of foosball before a campaign event in Syracuse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Demonstrators supporting Donald Trump arrive at Trump's campaign event in Patchogue. REUTERS/Johnny Milano
A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters demonstrate against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
A man holds a button in support of Donald Trump at the Crete Civic Centre in Plattsburgh. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton greets picketing Verizon workers who are out on strike in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bernie Sanders holds a campaign rally in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders greets Communications Workers of America (CWA) workers striking against Verizon in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton listens to the Reverend Al Sharpton before Clinton's address to the National Action Network's 25th Annual Convention in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton exits the New York Times building following a Glassdoor Pay Equality Roundtable in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the boardwalk in Coney Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton rides the New York City Subway with Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz (L) in the Bronx. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ted Cruz wears a yarmulke as he speaks to Jewish community leaders at a campaign event in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the street outside his childhood home (rear) in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters queue up to listen to Bernie Sanders before a campaign rally at St Mary's Park in the Bronx. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
John Kasich eats a slice of pizza with Eric Ulrich (L), New York City Council member for the 32nd District of Queens, and former Congressman Bob Turner at Gino's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Queens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Matt Cuda from Verona, New York, wears a T-shirt of Donald Trump at a Trump campaign rally in Albany, New York, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bernie Sanders, his wife Jane and musician Michael Stipe eat hot dogs at Nathan's Famous in Coney Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A passerby gives a thumbs up as Bernie Sanders sits down to eat at the Sunset Diner in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Kasich adjusts his tie as he poses for a photo with supporters before a meet and greet at the Arthur Avenue Market in the Bronx. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ted Cruz and children make matzah, traditional Jewish bread, at a campaign event in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Merle Durrant waves a fan after hearing Hillary Clinton speak at a service at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
