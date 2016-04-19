Edition:
New York state of mind

Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally at Hunter's Point in Queens, New York, U.S., April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
John Kasich eats a pickle at PJ Bernstein's Deli Restaurant in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Hillary Clinton receives a kiss from former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords on stage at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Bernie Sanders greets pedestrians as he walks down East Fordham Road in the Bronx, New York, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Residents of Queens attempt to catch a glimpse of Bernie Sanders as he eats lunch in Queens, New York, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets Mikey Cole, during campaign stop at Mikey Likes It Ice Cream shop in Manhattan, New York City, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Bernie Sanders addresses protesters attending a Communications Workers of America guild protest in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Artist Gretchen Baer of BisBee, Arizona, stands next to the "Hillcar", a car she painted and decorated in support of Hillary Clinton, as she stands on a street in Manhattan, New York City, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A young supporter of Donald Trump holds up a sign and foam finger before a campaign rally in Syracuse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Bernie Sanders greets pedestrians as he walks down through Queens, New York, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Hillary Clinton drinks a bubble tea drink during a campaign visit to the Kung Fu Tea restaurant in Queens, New York City, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A young girl sleeps with a U.S. flag on her face as Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally at Prospect Park in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
People recite the pledge of allegiance before Ted Cruz holds a campaign event in Rochester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A man poses for a selfie in front of a truck bearing the image of Donald Trump before a campaign rally in Syracuse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Actresses Rosario Dawson and Shailene Woodley listen to Bernie Sanders speak during a discussion at the First Unitarian Congregational Society in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
A supporter holds up a sign as Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign event in Syracuse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Donald Trump gestures after speaking to supporters at a campaign rally in Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, April 17, 2016
An audience member listens as Bernie Sanders speaks at the National Action Network (NAN) national convention in New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks at a car dealership during a campaign event in Syracuse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane acknowledge supporters at a campaign rally in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Demonstrators supporting Donald Trump rally near his campaign event in Patchogue. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Hillary Clinton and New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito tour an apartment to view conditions at the Corsi House public housing development in Harlem. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Ted Cruz and campaign aide Bruce Redden react to losing a game of foosball before a campaign event in Syracuse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Demonstrators supporting Donald Trump arrive at Trump's campaign event in Patchogue. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump (C) fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Protesters demonstrate against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A man holds a button in support of Donald Trump at the Crete Civic Centre in Plattsburgh. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets picketing Verizon workers who are out on strike in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Bernie Sanders holds a campaign rally in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Bernie Sanders greets Communications Workers of America (CWA) workers striking against Verizon in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Hillary Clinton listens to the Reverend Al Sharpton before Clinton's address to the National Action Network's 25th Annual Convention in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Hillary Clinton exits the New York Times building following a Glassdoor Pay Equality Roundtable in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the boardwalk in Coney Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Hillary Clinton rides the New York City Subway with Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz (L) in the Bronx. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Ted Cruz wears a yarmulke as he speaks to Jewish community leaders at a campaign event in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the street outside his childhood home (rear) in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Supporters queue up to listen to Bernie Sanders before a campaign rally at St Mary's Park in the Bronx. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
John Kasich eats a slice of pizza with Eric Ulrich (L), New York City Council member for the 32nd District of Queens, and former Congressman Bob Turner at Gino's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Queens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Matt Cuda from Verona, New York, wears a T-shirt of Donald Trump at a Trump campaign rally in Albany, New York, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Bernie Sanders, his wife Jane and musician Michael Stipe eat hot dogs at Nathan's Famous in Coney Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A passerby gives a thumbs up as Bernie Sanders sits down to eat at the Sunset Diner in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
John Kasich adjusts his tie as he poses for a photo with supporters before a meet and greet at the Arthur Avenue Market in the Bronx. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Ted Cruz and children make matzah, traditional Jewish bread, at a campaign event in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Merle Durrant waves a fan after hearing Hillary Clinton speak at a service at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
