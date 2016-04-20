New York votes
Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives onstage at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump gestures with his wife Melania at his side as he arrives for his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ted Cruz attends a Pennsylvania campaign kickoff event held on New York presidential primary night at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
John Kasich speaks with a supporter following a campaign rally in Annapolis, Maryland, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Bernie Sanders speaks during an election rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A supporter cries in the audience as Hillary Clinton delivers her victory speech at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer as they attend her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Donald Trump's granddaughter Arabella (L), daughter Ivanka (C) and wife Melania (R) listen to him speak at his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he speaks at his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hillary Clinton arrives onstage at her primary night rally in Manhattan, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A voter is seen at a polling station during the New York primary elections in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Corey Lewandowski, campaign manager for Donald Trump, talks to the media before the start of Trump's New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hillary Clinton arrives with her daughter Chelsea (C) and her husband, former President Bill Clinton (R), at her primary night rally in Manhattan, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump lifts his ballot while voting for the New York primary election in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A supporter of Hillary Clinton wears an outfit imprinted with images of Clinton as she waits for the candidate to arrive at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporters celebrate as Hillary Clinton is declared by television networks as the winner in the New York presidential primary at her rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Students listen to Bernie Sanders speak on the campus of Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Hillary Clinton supporter attempts to hand out fliers on the day of the New York primary elections in East Harlem, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man enters the polling center at P.S. 146 during the New York primary elections in East Harlem, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People vote in the New York primary elections at a polling station in Port Washington, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bernie Sanders walks around to greet pedestrians in the Times Square neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Stickers are seen on a desk at a polling station for the New York primary election in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman fills out a ballot at a polling center during the New York primary elections in East Harlem, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Hillary Clinton fills out her ballot in the New York presidential primary election at the Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump exits a polling station after voting for the New York primary election in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman fills out her ballot in a voting booth in the New York primary election as her young son looks, at the Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton greets supporters after voting in the New York presidential primary election at the Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Supporters of Hillary Clinton pose for a selfie outside the Grafflin School where Clinton voted in the presidential primary election in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People wait in line to cast their ballots to vote in the New York primary elections at a polling station in Brooklyn, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
New York state of mind
The presidential candidates battle in the five boroughs and beyond.
Earthquake in Ecuador
Shaken Ecuador hunts for survivors amid the aftermath of a 7.8 earthquake.
Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of migrant crisis
The photography staff of Thomson Reuters has won a Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for their coverage of the migrant crisis.
Good Morning, Mosul
The Iraqi army takes their fight against Islamic State to the airwaves, broadcasting into IS-held territory near Mosul.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.