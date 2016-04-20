Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 19, 2016 | 11:10pm EDT

New York votes

Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives onstage at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives onstage at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives onstage at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 30
Donald Trump gestures with his wife Melania at his side as he arrives for his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Donald Trump gestures with his wife Melania at his side as he arrives for his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Donald Trump gestures with his wife Melania at his side as he arrives for his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 30
Ted Cruz attends a Pennsylvania campaign kickoff event held on New York presidential primary night at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Ted Cruz attends a Pennsylvania campaign kickoff event held on New York presidential primary night at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Ted Cruz attends a Pennsylvania campaign kickoff event held on New York presidential primary night at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
3 / 30
John Kasich speaks with a supporter following a campaign rally in Annapolis, Maryland, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

John Kasich speaks with a supporter following a campaign rally in Annapolis, Maryland, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
John Kasich speaks with a supporter following a campaign rally in Annapolis, Maryland, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
4 / 30
Bernie Sanders speaks during an election rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bernie Sanders speaks during an election rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks during an election rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 30
A supporter cries in the audience as Hillary Clinton delivers her victory speech at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter cries in the audience as Hillary Clinton delivers her victory speech at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A supporter cries in the audience as Hillary Clinton delivers her victory speech at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 30
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer as they attend her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer as they attend her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer as they attend her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
7 / 30
Donald Trump's granddaughter Arabella (L), daughter Ivanka (C) and wife Melania (R) listen to him speak at his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump's granddaughter Arabella (L), daughter Ivanka (C) and wife Melania (R) listen to him speak at his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Donald Trump's granddaughter Arabella (L), daughter Ivanka (C) and wife Melania (R) listen to him speak at his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 30
Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 30
Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he speaks at his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he speaks at his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he speaks at his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 30
Hillary Clinton arrives onstage at her primary night rally in Manhattan, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton arrives onstage at her primary night rally in Manhattan, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives onstage at her primary night rally in Manhattan, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 30
A voter is seen at a polling station during the New York primary elections in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A voter is seen at a polling station during the New York primary elections in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A voter is seen at a polling station during the New York primary elections in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 30
Corey Lewandowski, campaign manager for Donald Trump, talks to the media before the start of Trump's New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Corey Lewandowski, campaign manager for Donald Trump, talks to the media before the start of Trump's New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Corey Lewandowski, campaign manager for Donald Trump, talks to the media before the start of Trump's New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 30
Hillary Clinton arrives with her daughter Chelsea (C) and her husband, former President Bill Clinton (R), at her primary night rally in Manhattan, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton arrives with her daughter Chelsea (C) and her husband, former President Bill Clinton (R), at her primary night rally in Manhattan, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives with her daughter Chelsea (C) and her husband, former President Bill Clinton (R), at her primary night rally in Manhattan, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 30
Donald Trump lifts his ballot while voting for the New York primary election in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Donald Trump lifts his ballot while voting for the New York primary election in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Donald Trump lifts his ballot while voting for the New York primary election in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 30
A supporter of Hillary Clinton wears an outfit imprinted with images of Clinton as she waits for the candidate to arrive at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A supporter of Hillary Clinton wears an outfit imprinted with images of Clinton as she waits for the candidate to arrive at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton wears an outfit imprinted with images of Clinton as she waits for the candidate to arrive at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
16 / 30
Supporters celebrate as Hillary Clinton is declared by television networks as the winner in the New York presidential primary at her rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters celebrate as Hillary Clinton is declared by television networks as the winner in the New York presidential primary at her rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Supporters celebrate as Hillary Clinton is declared by television networks as the winner in the New York presidential primary at her rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 30
Students listen to Bernie Sanders speak on the campus of Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Students listen to Bernie Sanders speak on the campus of Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Students listen to Bernie Sanders speak on the campus of Penn State University in State College, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 30
A Hillary Clinton supporter attempts to hand out fliers on the day of the New York primary elections in East Harlem, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A Hillary Clinton supporter attempts to hand out fliers on the day of the New York primary elections in East Harlem, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A Hillary Clinton supporter attempts to hand out fliers on the day of the New York primary elections in East Harlem, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 30
A man enters the polling center at P.S. 146 during the New York primary elections in East Harlem, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A man enters the polling center at P.S. 146 during the New York primary elections in East Harlem, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A man enters the polling center at P.S. 146 during the New York primary elections in East Harlem, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 30
People vote in the New York primary elections at a polling station in Port Washington, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People vote in the New York primary elections at a polling station in Port Washington, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
People vote in the New York primary elections at a polling station in Port Washington, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 30
Bernie Sanders walks around to greet pedestrians in the Times Square neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bernie Sanders walks around to greet pedestrians in the Times Square neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Bernie Sanders walks around to greet pedestrians in the Times Square neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 30
Stickers are seen on a desk at a polling station for the New York primary election in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Stickers are seen on a desk at a polling station for the New York primary election in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Stickers are seen on a desk at a polling station for the New York primary election in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
23 / 30
A woman fills out a ballot at a polling center during the New York primary elections in East Harlem, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman fills out a ballot at a polling center during the New York primary elections in East Harlem, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A woman fills out a ballot at a polling center during the New York primary elections in East Harlem, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
24 / 30
Hillary Clinton fills out her ballot in the New York presidential primary election at the Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton fills out her ballot in the New York presidential primary election at the Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Hillary Clinton fills out her ballot in the New York presidential primary election at the Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
25 / 30
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump exits a polling station after voting for the New York primary election in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump exits a polling station after voting for the New York primary election in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump exits a polling station after voting for the New York primary election in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
26 / 30
A woman fills out her ballot in a voting booth in the New York primary election as her young son looks, at the Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman fills out her ballot in a voting booth in the New York primary election as her young son looks, at the Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A woman fills out her ballot in a voting booth in the New York primary election as her young son looks, at the Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
27 / 30
Hillary Clinton greets supporters after voting in the New York presidential primary election at the Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton greets supporters after voting in the New York presidential primary election at the Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets supporters after voting in the New York presidential primary election at the Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
28 / 30
Supporters of Hillary Clinton pose for a selfie outside the Grafflin School where Clinton voted in the presidential primary election in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Hillary Clinton pose for a selfie outside the Grafflin School where Clinton voted in the presidential primary election in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton pose for a selfie outside the Grafflin School where Clinton voted in the presidential primary election in Chappaqua, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
29 / 30
People wait in line to cast their ballots to vote in the New York primary elections at a polling station in Brooklyn, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People wait in line to cast their ballots to vote in the New York primary elections at a polling station in Brooklyn, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
People wait in line to cast their ballots to vote in the New York primary elections at a polling station in Brooklyn, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
New York state of mind

New York state of mind

Next Slideshows

New York state of mind

New York state of mind

The presidential candidates battle in the five boroughs and beyond.

Apr 18 2016
Earthquake in Ecuador

Earthquake in Ecuador

Shaken Ecuador hunts for survivors amid the aftermath of a 7.8 earthquake.

Apr 18 2016
Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of migrant crisis

Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of migrant crisis

The photography staff of Thomson Reuters has won a Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for their coverage of the migrant crisis.

Apr 18 2016
Good Morning, Mosul

Good Morning, Mosul

The Iraqi army takes their fight against Islamic State to the airwaves, broadcasting into IS-held territory near Mosul.

Apr 18 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast