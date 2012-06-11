New York's Boatel
Artist Angie Kang prepares a boat for guests to use at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. The Boatel, an artist-run hotel built out of more than a dozen discarded boats at Marina 59 in Far Rockaway, offers a sanctuary from nearby John F. Kennedy...more
Artist Angie Kang prepares a boat for guests to use at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. The Boatel, an artist-run hotel built out of more than a dozen discarded boats at Marina 59 in Far Rockaway, offers a sanctuary from nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport and the buzz of New York City. Since opening last year, the hotel has been booked most weekends in the summer. A one-night stay costs $55 to $100, and profits go to support a small but thriving art community. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
An airplane flies over head as a series of boats comprising of the Boatel are seen docked at a pier in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A guest jumps into the waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guest enjoy their drinks while floating along the waters of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A projection screen is seen on the banks as guests swim and float in waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A guest uses a paddle board in the waters along the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A chair sits at the end of a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A man spins a basketball while walking down a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A neon sign hangs at the bait and tackle shop that houses the reception desk of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests share a laugh inside a boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A guest stands in a boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests share a laugh while socializing on their boat at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A movie is projected on a screen for guests staying on boats at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests dance in a common area along a pier at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests eat and mingle in a common area at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests get together for drinks in the cabin of a boat during a downpour at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests socialize in a common area along a pier of the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests play with props during a party along a pier at the Boatell in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests mingle at an outdoor area at the Boatel in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Guests sign-in at the reception desk of the Boatel located in a bait and tackle shop in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
