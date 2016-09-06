Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 5, 2016 | 10:00pm EDT

New York's Caribbean street party

Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
1 / 20
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
2 / 20
A participant waves a flag during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A participant waves a flag during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A participant waves a flag during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 20
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 20
Spectators are seen during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators are seen during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Spectators are seen during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 20
A man dressed as the "Bat King" walks down the street as he takes part in the overnight-into-dawn celebration called J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A man dressed as the "Bat King" walks down the street as he takes part in the overnight-into-dawn celebration called J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A man dressed as the "Bat King" walks down the street as he takes part in the overnight-into-dawn celebration called J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
6 / 20
A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
7 / 20
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
8 / 20
Revellers covered in oil dance during the overnight-into-dawn celebration called J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Revellers covered in oil dance during the overnight-into-dawn celebration called J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Revellers covered in oil dance during the overnight-into-dawn celebration called J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
9 / 20
A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
10 / 20
A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
11 / 20
Spectators are seen during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators are seen during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Spectators are seen during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
12 / 20
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
13 / 20
A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
14 / 20
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
15 / 20
People on a parade float play music during J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

People on a parade float play music during J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
People on a parade float play music during J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
16 / 20
A man holds a cooked chicken with his teeth as he participates in J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A man holds a cooked chicken with his teeth as he participates in J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A man holds a cooked chicken with his teeth as he participates in J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
17 / 20
Revellers buy food from carts during the overnight-into-dawn celebration called J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Revellers buy food from carts during the overnight-into-dawn celebration called J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Revellers buy food from carts during the overnight-into-dawn celebration called J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
18 / 20
A man wears a sign making fun of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's slogan during J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

A man wears a sign making fun of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's slogan during J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A man wears a sign making fun of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's slogan during J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
19 / 20
Part of a costume is seen on the ground during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Part of a costume is seen on the ground during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Part of a costume is seen on the ground during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Burning Man Festival

Burning Man Festival

Next Slideshows

Burning Man Festival

Burning Man Festival

Scenes from the Playa during the 30th annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.

Sep 05 2016
Mother Teresa's life of work

Mother Teresa's life of work

Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a nun who dedicated her life to helping the poor, will be made a saint of the Roman Catholic Church.

Sep 02 2016
Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity

Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity

Mother Teresa founded the Missionaries of Charity to help the poor on the streets of Kolkata and the religious order later spread throughout the world.

Sep 02 2016
Ancient healing practice of cupping

Ancient healing practice of cupping

Hijama or cupping therapy, an ancient treatment that uses glass cups and suction to help circulate blood and relieve muscle tension, was put into the spotlight...

Sep 01 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast