New York's Caribbean street party
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A participant waves a flag during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators are seen during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man dressed as the "Bat King" walks down the street as he takes part in the overnight-into-dawn celebration called J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Revellers covered in oil dance during the overnight-into-dawn celebration called J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators are seen during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A participant wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People on a parade float play music during J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A man holds a cooked chicken with his teeth as he participates in J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Revellers buy food from carts during the overnight-into-dawn celebration called J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A man wears a sign making fun of U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's slogan during J'Ouvert, ahead of the annual West Indian-American Carnival Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Part of a costume is seen on the ground during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
