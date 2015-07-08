New York's craft brewing renaissance
Saidou Ceesay, a packager, waits for a keg to be filled with beer at the Brooklyn Brewery in Brooklyn, March 9, 2015. The kegs seen in this image were scheduled to be shipped internationally. The popularity of craft beers has grown rapidly in recent...more
Hoses carrying beer surround discarded cans of beer during canning day at the Bronx Brewery in New York, March 5, 2015. Canning is an activity that happens once or twice a week and although the brewery relies on machinery for canning, the process...more
Workers organize beer to be sold during packaging day at the Bronx Brewery, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Assistant brewer Nick Griffin adds caustic cleaner to a brewing tank in order to clean remaining yeast or hops after a brew at the Bronx Brewery, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
A digital control panel is seen in the brewing room at the Bronx Brewery, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Yeast and hops hit the floor as they are emptied and cleaned from a tank at the Bronx Brewery, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Carbon dioxide regulators are seen attached to a wall at the Bronx Brewery, March 5, 2015. The release of Carbon dioxide is a critical aspect in the fermentation of beer and ultimately adds the fizz effect to the end product. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Empty cans wait to be filled with Bronx IPA Session Ale beer at the Bronx Brewery, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Boxes wait to be filled with cans of beer at the Bronx Brewery on packaging day, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Vintage barrels used to flavor beer are seen at the Bronx Brewery, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Tim Lappin, a tour guide, pours beer to be sampled at the Brooklyn Brewery, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Bubbles arise during a process in which carbon dioxide is emitted from beer at the Bronx Brewery, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Beer is poured for participants during a tour at the Brooklyn Brewery, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Participants look at their beer samples during a tour of the Brooklyn Brewery, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Vintage beer bottles, some dating back to the 1800's are displayed in a showcase at the Brooklyn Brewery, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Bottled beers move down a bottling line at the Brooklyn Brewery, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Beer is poured into glasses to be tested during a tour at the Brooklyn Brewery, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Assistant brewer Morgan Snyder sits in front of canned beer to be shipped and sold from the Bronx Brewery, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Assistant brewer Nick Griffin brews a rye pale ale at the Bronx Brewery, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
A selection of craft beers are seen on a menu as Tim Lappin leads a tour at the Brooklyn Brewery, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Sara Hylton
Next Slideshows
Saving dogs from the dinner plate
Dog lover Yang Xiaoyun buys and shelters thousands of dogs destined to be sold as meat in China.
Reliving the Crusades
Participants re-enact a 12th century battle in Israel's Galilee region.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
Pope Francis visits Latin America
Highlights from the Papal visit to Latin America.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.