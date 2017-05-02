New York's floating forest
A piano is planted with flowers on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A person works on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman walks off a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A running shoe is planted with plants on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Apple blossoms are pictured on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People stand on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Apple blossoms are pictured on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People work on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People walk past a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People work on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People stand on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A pair of boots planted with flowers on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.
MORE IN PICTURES
Handel vs Ossoff: Georgia's special election
Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff campaign ahead of Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election.
Firefly Music Festival
Revelers party in the woods at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
U.S. Navy identifies victims of ship collision
The U.S. Navy releases names of the seven sailors killed on the USS Fitzgerald after the destroyer's collision with a container ship off Japan.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan
The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.