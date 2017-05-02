Edition:
New York's floating forest

A piano is planted with flowers on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A person works on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman walks off a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A running shoe is planted with plants on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple blossoms are pictured on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People stand on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Apple blossoms are pictured on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People work on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People walk past a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People work on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People stand on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A pair of boots planted with flowers on a floating barge planted with fruit trees as part of the Swale project called a collaborative floating forest, in the East River in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

