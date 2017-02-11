Edition:
New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

Anthony Phelps
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

A dead pilot whale lies on a sandbank after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

1 / 20
Anthony Phelps
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's South Island. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Anthony Phelps
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Volunteers try to guide some of the stranded pilot whales still alive back out to sea. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers try to guide some of the stranded pilot whales still alive back out to sea. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Anthony Phelps
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Volunteers try to guide some of the stranded pilot whales still alive back out to sea. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers try to guide some of the stranded pilot whales still alive back out to sea. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Anthony Phelps
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Volunteers try to guide some stranded pilot whales back out to sea. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers try to guide some stranded pilot whales back out to sea. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Anthony Phelps
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Stringer .
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

People stand between some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales that have died. REUTERS/Ross Wearing

People stand between some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales that have died. REUTERS/Ross Wearing
Anthony Phelps
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Anthony Phelps
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive, as one lies on a sandbank marked with an 'X' to indicate it has died. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive, as one lies on a sandbank marked with an 'X' to indicate it has died. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Anthony Phelps
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Anthony Phelps
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Volunteers walk between some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers walk between some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Anthony Phelps
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales still alive. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Reuters TV
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

People look at stranded pilot whales seen on the beach. TV NZ/TV3

People look at stranded pilot whales seen on the beach. TV NZ/TV3
Stringer .
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Volunteers try to keep alive some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's south island. REUTERS/Ross Wearing

Volunteers try to keep alive some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's south island. REUTERS/Ross Wearing
Stringer .
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Volunteers try to keep alive some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Ross Wearing

Volunteers try to keep alive some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Ross Wearing
Anthony Phelps
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales marked with an 'X' to indicate they have died. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales marked with an 'X' to indicate they have died. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Anthony Phelps
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Volunteers attend to some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Reuters TV
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

Stranded pilot whales are seen on the beach. TV NZ/TV3

Stranded pilot whales are seen on the beach. TV NZ/TV3
Reuters TV
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017

People look at stranded pilot whales seen on the beach. TV NZ/TV3

People look at stranded pilot whales seen on the beach. TV NZ/TV3
Anthony Phelps
GOLDEN BAY, New Zealand
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Some of the hundreds of stranded pilot whales. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
