Newport marks electric Dylan
Shake Graves performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan�s 1965 appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, when the up-and-coming folk star played with the backing of...more
An audience member holds a cardboard cutout of Bob Dylan at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Musicians (L-R) Dennis Michael Ryan, Ian O'Neil, John McCauley and Robby Crowell, from the band Deer Tick, play the Stratocaster guitar Bob Dylan played in 1965, during a re-creation of his set, at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island...more
First Aid Kit's Johanna Soderberg performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Victoria Hillery (L) and Allison Taggerty listen to the performances at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Downhill Strugglers' Jackson Lynch plays a fiddle backstage at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Musicians (L-R) Taylor Goldsmith, Joseph Fletcher, Dave Rawlings and Gillian Welch perform together for the final set, which re-created Bob Dylan's 1965 set, at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sid Geremia, from Brazil, performs at the Gibson Guitar tent at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members applaud as First Aid Kit performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign remembers former "great" performers at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The audience is seen reflected in the tuba of the Jon Batiste and Stay Human band at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Musician James Maple leans on the stage and listens as Shakey Graves performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An audience member watches a performance at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Cohen, of the New Lost City Ramblers, holds his program from the 1965 Newport Folk Festival at this year's festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Unused signs sit on the ground at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Musician Ironing Board Sam waits to be interviewed at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lord Huron's Ben Schneider performs at the Newport Folf Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Author Elijah Wald holds up the Stratocaster guitar played by Bob Dylan at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival during a lecture at this year's festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Celebrity racist rants
Hulk Hogan is the latest celebrity to be caught using racist slurs to describe African Americans.
Celebrity breakups of 2015
Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.
London Film and Comic Con
Fans of all things movies, comics, gaming and anime gather at the London Film and Comic Con.
Kids' Choice Sports awards
Athletes and celebrities get slimed for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.