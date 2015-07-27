Edition:
Newport marks electric Dylan

Shake Graves performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan�s 1965 appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, when the up-and-coming folk star played with the backing of Mike Bloomfield on guitar and others from the electric blues/rock and roll band The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, marking Dylan�s first live, electric, "plugged-in" set of his professional career. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
An audience member holds a cardboard cutout of Bob Dylan at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Musicians (L-R) Dennis Michael Ryan, Ian O'Neil, John McCauley and Robby Crowell, from the band Deer Tick, play the Stratocaster guitar Bob Dylan played in 1965, during a re-creation of his set, at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

First Aid Kit's Johanna Soderberg performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Victoria Hillery (L) and Allison Taggerty listen to the performances at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Downhill Strugglers' Jackson Lynch plays a fiddle backstage at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Musicians (L-R) Taylor Goldsmith, Joseph Fletcher, Dave Rawlings and Gillian Welch perform together for the final set, which re-created Bob Dylan's 1965 set, at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sid Geremia, from Brazil, performs at the Gibson Guitar tent at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members applaud as First Aid Kit performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A sign remembers former "great" performers at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The audience is seen reflected in the tuba of the Jon Batiste and Stay Human band at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Musician James Maple leans on the stage and listens as Shakey Graves performs at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An audience member watches a performance at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

John Cohen, of the New Lost City Ramblers, holds his program from the 1965 Newport Folk Festival at this year's festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Unused signs sit on the ground at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Musician Ironing Board Sam waits to be interviewed at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Lord Huron's Ben Schneider performs at the Newport Folf Festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Author Elijah Wald holds up the Stratocaster guitar played by Bob Dylan at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival during a lecture at this year's festival in Newport, Rhode Island July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

