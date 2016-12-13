Edition:
Newsmakers of 2016

Russia's President Vladimir Putin: U.S. intelligence analysts have concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton, and not just to undermine confidence in the U.S. electoral system. Putin's ties to Trump and potential members of his administration have been a rallying point for opponents and a signal of changing relationships for supporters. Putin's Russia continued their military support for Syria's government as they bombed the rebel-held towns of Aleppo and Ghouta. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Russia's President Vladimir Putin: U.S. intelligence analysts have concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton, and not just to undermine confidence in the U.S. electoral system. Putin's ties to Trump and potential members of his administration have been a rallying point for opponents and a signal of changing relationships for supporters. Putin's Russia continued their military support for Syria's government as they bombed the rebel-held towns of Aleppo and Ghouta. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
WikiLeaks� Julian Assange: Hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and others published by WikiLeaks were a regular source of embarrassment to Hillary Clinton�s campaign during the race for the presidency. Meanwhile, the WikiLeaks founder remained under asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange: Hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and others published by WikiLeaks were a regular source of embarrassment to Hillary Clinton's campaign during the race for the presidency. Meanwhile, the WikiLeaks founder remained under asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
President-elect Donald Trump: A polarizing figure in the campaign, Republican Trump galvanized support from working-class white voters and rural communities with his anti-trade, anti-establishment message. Trump won the electoral college vote in spite of strong opposition from Democrats and prominent members of his own party. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump: A polarizing figure in the campaign, Republican Trump galvanized support from working-class white voters and rural communities with his anti-trade, anti-establishment message. Trump won the electoral college vote in spite of strong opposition from Democrats and prominent members of his own party. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly: During the presidential debates, Kelly conflicted with Donald Trump over his views of women. The feud continued after the debates, escalating when Trump saying she had "blood coming out of her... wherever." Kelly also made the news when New York magazine reported in July that Kelly had told investigators hired by Fox that network chief Roger Ailes "made unwanted sexual advances toward her" about 10 years ago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly: During the presidential debates, Kelly conflicted with Donald Trump over his views of women. The feud continued after the debates, escalating when Trump saying she had "blood coming out of her... wherever." Kelly also made the news when New York magazine reported in July that Kelly had told investigators hired by Fox that network chief Roger Ailes "made unwanted sexual advances toward her" about 10 years ago. REUTERS/Jim Young
Nadiya Savchenko, Ukrainian pilot-turned-lawmaker: Savchenko spent two years in a Russian jail before returning to Ukraine in May via a high profile prisoner swap. She has been campaigning for the release of around 25 Ukrainians still held by Russia or pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, but said the Ukrainian authorities were not committed to securing their freedom. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Nadiya Savchenko, Ukrainian pilot-turned-lawmaker: Savchenko spent two years in a Russian jail before returning to Ukraine in May via a high profile prisoner swap. She has been campaigning for the release of around 25 Ukrainians still held by Russia or pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, but said the Ukrainian authorities were not committed to securing their freedom. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: The controversial and outspoken figure was elected this year after running a "law and order" campaign. Police say that just over 2,000 people have been killed in anti-drug operations since Duterte took office in July, and a further 3,060 killings are "under investigation". Critics say many of the deaths have been extra-judicial killings. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: The controversial and outspoken figure was elected this year after running a "law and order" campaign. Police say that just over 2,000 people have been killed in anti-drug operations since Duterte took office in July, and a further 3,060 killings are "under investigation". Critics say many of the deaths have been extra-judicial killings. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr
Ryan Lochte: The U.S. Olympic swimmer, along with other members of the relay team, told a fabricated story about being robbed at gunpoint at the Rio Games. Lochte's version of the incident embarrassed the host city and angered local officials. Further revelations which discredited Lochte's story dominated news coverage of South America's first Olympics. REUTERS/David Gray

Ryan Lochte: The U.S. Olympic swimmer, along with other members of the relay team, told a fabricated story about being robbed at gunpoint at the Rio Games. Lochte's version of the incident embarrassed the host city and angered local officials. Further revelations which discredited Lochte's story dominated news coverage of South America's first Olympics. REUTERS/David Gray
UK Labour Party MP Jo Cox: A loner obsessed with Nazis and extreme right-wing ideology was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering lawmaker Jo Cox in a frenzied street attack that stunned Britain a week before the European Union referendum. Cox's murder horrified Britain, elicited condolences from leaders around the world and led to the suspension for several days of campaigning ahead of an EU vote that had become increasingly ugly. REUTERS/Toby Melville

UK Labour Party MP Jo Cox: A loner obsessed with Nazis and extreme right-wing ideology was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering lawmaker Jo Cox in a frenzied street attack that stunned Britain a week before the European Union referendum. Cox's murder horrified Britain, elicited condolences from leaders around the world and led to the suspension for several days of campaigning ahead of an EU vote that had become increasingly ugly. REUTERS/Toby Melville
North Dakota pipeline protesters: Native Americans, environmental activists and U.S. veterans joined a months-long protest to stop a contested oil pipeline running through the Standing Rock reservation. Tactics by law enforcement against the NADPL protesters, particularly the use of water cannons in freezing temperatures, were considered extreme by some. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

North Dakota pipeline protesters: Native Americans, environmental activists and U.S. veterans joined a months-long protest to stop a contested oil pipeline running through the Standing Rock reservation. Tactics by law enforcement against the NADPL protesters, particularly the use of water cannons in freezing temperatures, were considered extreme by some. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris residence by masked men who stole some $10 million worth of jewelry in October. A Paris police source said that five attackers, wearing ski masks and clothes with police markings, struck around 3 a.m inside the exclusive apartment block where Kardashian, 35, was staying while attending Paris Fashion Week. Rapper Kanye West was hospitalized for more than a week after being admitted for exhaustion in November. West's hospitalization followed a series of public rants and the cancellation of the rest of his concert tour. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris residence by masked men who stole some $10 million worth of jewelry in October. A Paris police source said that five attackers, wearing ski masks and clothes with police markings, struck around 3 a.m inside the exclusive apartment block where Kardashian, 35, was staying while attending Paris Fashion Week. Rapper Kanye West was hospitalized for more than a week after being admitted for exhaustion in November. West's hospitalization followed a series of public rants and the cancellation of the rest of his concert tour. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook, which has faced scathing criticism for failing to stem a flood of phony news articles in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election, is taking steps to weed out hoaxes and other types of false information. Facebook has long insisted that it is a technology company and not a publisher, and rejects the idea that it should be held responsible for the content that its users circulate on the platform. Just after the election, Zuckerberg said the notion that fake or misleading news on Facebook had helped swing the election to Donald Trump was a "crazy idea." REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook, which has faced scathing criticism for failing to stem a flood of phony news articles in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election, is taking steps to weed out hoaxes and other types of false information. Facebook has long insisted that it is a technology company and not a publisher, and rejects the idea that it should be held responsible for the content that its users circulate on the platform. Just after the election, Zuckerberg said the notion that fake or misleading news on Facebook had helped swing the election to Donald Trump was a "crazy idea." REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Feyisa Lilesa, Ethiopia marathon runner: Lilesa held his arms over his head, wrists crossed, as he finished second at the Rio Olympic marathon in a gesture of support for members of his Oromo tribe who have been protesting at government plans to reallocate farmland. Plans to allocate land surrounding the capital for development prompted fierce demonstrations in the country's worst unrest in more than a decade. After his silver medal performance, Lilesa said he was concerned that he would not be safe if he returned home after making the protest gesture, though Ethiopian officials said they were ready to welcome him home. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Feyisa Lilesa, Ethiopia marathon runner: Lilesa held his arms over his head, wrists crossed, as he finished second at the Rio Olympic marathon in a gesture of support for members of his Oromo tribe who have been protesting at government plans to reallocate farmland. Plans to allocate land surrounding the capital for development prompted fierce demonstrations in the country's worst unrest in more than a decade. After his silver medal performance, Lilesa said he was concerned that he would not be safe if he returned home after making the protest gesture, though Ethiopian officials said they were ready to welcome him home. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles: Venezuela's ongoing economic crisis and food shortages have fostered a deepening political crisis that pits the diverse opposition, who are seeking the ouster of Socialist President Nicolas Maduro, against the ruling authorities who vow he will not leave office before his term ends in 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles: Venezuela's ongoing economic crisis and food shortages have fostered a deepening political crisis that pits the diverse opposition, who are seeking the ouster of Socialist President Nicolas Maduro, against the ruling authorities who vow he will not leave office before his term ends in 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Brazil's ousted President Dilma Rousseff: Brazil's Senate ousted Rousseff, ending an impeachment process that polarized Latin America's biggest country during a massive corruption scandal and brutal economic crisis. Senators voted to convict the country's first female president for illegally using money from state banks to bankroll public spending, marking the end of 13 years of leftist Workers Party rule. Her conservative successor, Michel Temer, the former vice president who has run Brazil since her suspension in May, inherits a divided nation. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's ousted President Dilma Rousseff: Brazil's Senate ousted Rousseff, ending an impeachment process that polarized Latin America's biggest country during a massive corruption scandal and brutal economic crisis. Senators voted to convict the country's first female president for illegally using money from state banks to bankroll public spending, marking the end of 13 years of leftist Workers Party rule. Her conservative successor, Michel Temer, the former vice president who has run Brazil since her suspension in May, inherits a divided nation. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Maria Sharapova: The Russian former world number one tennis star was handed a two-year drug ban following a positive test for the drug meldonium. Her ban was later reduced to nine months. Sharapova's case developed separately from the ban on many Russian athletes at the Rio Games following charges of state-sponsored doping. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Maria Sharapova: The Russian former world number one tennis star was handed a two-year drug ban following a positive test for the drug meldonium. Her ban was later reduced to nine months. Sharapova's case developed separately from the ban on many Russian athletes at the Rio Games following charges of state-sponsored doping. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nigel Farage: As a leading Brexit campaigner and head of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Farage stoked anti-immigrant and anti-EU sentiment to secure a "leave" vote. After forging a close relationship with Trump, a UKIP official has suggested Farage could even be the next ambassador to the United States, but British media reported that May's office rejected the idea of any role for Farage, citing unnamed sources who described him as an "irrelevance". REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Nigel Farage: As a leading Brexit campaigner and head of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Farage stoked anti-immigrant and anti-EU sentiment to secure a "leave" vote. After forging a close relationship with Trump, a UKIP official has suggested Farage could even be the next ambassador to the United States, but British media reported that May's office rejected the idea of any role for Farage, citing unnamed sources who described him as an "irrelevance". REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC): Shortly after the world heralded an historic peace deal ending the 52-year war between the Colombian government and the Marxist guerrilla group, Colombians narrowly rejected the deal in a referendum. Both sides in the war immediately sought to reassure the world they would try to revive their peace plan. Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts, in a surprise show of support after voters rejected the peace deal he signed with the rebels. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC): Shortly after the world heralded an historic peace deal ending the 52-year war between the Colombian government and the Marxist guerrilla group, Colombians narrowly rejected the deal in a referendum. Both sides in the war immediately sought to reassure the world they would try to revive their peace plan. Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts, in a surprise show of support after voters rejected the peace deal he signed with the rebels. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Diamond Reynolds, girlfriend of Philando Castile: Shortly after the police shooting of Minnesota motorist Philando Castile, Reynolds streamed bloody images of Castile on Facebook Live from the vehicle�s passenger seat, and the recording went viral on social media. The shooting, which came a day after the fatal shooting of unarmed black man Alton Sterling in Louisiana, sparked outrage and days of protests across the nation. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher

Diamond Reynolds, girlfriend of Philando Castile: Shortly after the police shooting of Minnesota motorist Philando Castile, Reynolds streamed bloody images of Castile on Facebook Live from the vehicle's passenger seat, and the recording went viral on social media. The shooting, which came a day after the fatal shooting of unarmed black man Alton Sterling in Louisiana, sparked outrage and days of protests across the nation. REUTERS/Adam Bettcher
Mother Teresa: Mother Teresa of Calcutta, known as the "saint of the gutters" during her life, was declared a saint of the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis in a fast-tracked canonization just 19 years after her death. Tens of thousands of pilgrims packed St. Peter's Square at the Vatican for a service to honor the nun who worked in the slums of the Indian city now called Kolkata and become one of the century�s most recognizable faces. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Mother Teresa: Mother Teresa of Calcutta, known as the "saint of the gutters" during her life, was declared a saint of the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis in a fast-tracked canonization just 19 years after her death. Tens of thousands of pilgrims packed St. Peter's Square at the Vatican for a service to honor the nun who worked in the slums of the Indian city now called Kolkata and become one of the century's most recognizable faces. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick: Kaepernick made headlines when he knelt with his arms folded during the performance of the U.S. national anthem during a pre-season game. Throughout the NFL season he continued to kneel to protest against racial injustice and police brutality. Other players followed Kaepernick's example, as did college and high school players in what has become one of the most visible signs of protest against social injustice. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick: Kaepernick made headlines when he knelt with his arms folded during the performance of the U.S. national anthem during a pre-season game. Throughout the NFL season he continued to kneel to protest against racial injustice and police brutality. Other players followed Kaepernick's example, as did college and high school players in what has become one of the most visible signs of protest against social injustice. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc: Shkreli, the boyish pharmaceutical entrepreneur who caused a public uproar after he drastically raised the price of a life-saving prescription drug, was charged for engaging in what U.S. prosecutors called a Ponzi-like scheme at his former hedge fund and a pharmaceutical company he previously headed. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Martin Shkreli, former chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc: Shkreli, the boyish pharmaceutical entrepreneur who caused a public uproar after he drastically raised the price of a life-saving prescription drug, was charged for engaging in what U.S. prosecutors called a Ponzi-like scheme at his former hedge fund and a pharmaceutical company he previously headed. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dutch far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders (R) and France's far-right National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen: These European political parties have ridden a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies. Le Pen's National Front, founded 40 years ago by her ex-paratrooper father Jean-Marie, is still fueled by anti-immigrant rhetoric. Among her ideas for protecting welfare are toughening citizenship requirements, shutting borders and prohibiting foreigners� access to any social aid. PVV�s Wilders was convicted of discrimination and inciting hatred for remarks at a televised event on March 19, 2014. Wilders had asked supporters whether they wanted more or fewer Moroccans. They chanted: "Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!". A smiling Wilders responded: "We'll take care of that." REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dutch far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders (R) and France's far-right National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen: These European political parties have ridden a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies. Le Pen's National Front, founded 40 years ago by her ex-paratrooper father Jean-Marie, is still fueled by anti-immigrant rhetoric. Among her ideas for protecting welfare are toughening citizenship requirements, shutting borders and prohibiting foreigners' access to any social aid. PVV's Wilders was convicted of discrimination and inciting hatred for remarks at a televised event on March 19, 2014. Wilders had asked supporters whether they wanted more or fewer Moroccans. They chanted: "Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!". A smiling Wilders responded: "We'll take care of that." REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Former Stanford student Brock Turner: Turner's six-month jail sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman caused uproar. Controversy over the short sentence and a powerful statement from the victim, who remains anonymous, stoked the intense debate about sexual assault on U.S. college campuses. The case led California lawmakers to pass legislation to ban probation in similar assault cases and expand the definition of rape, and has set off an effort to recall the judge who handed down the sentence. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

Former Stanford student Brock Turner: Turner's six-month jail sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman caused uproar. Controversy over the short sentence and a powerful statement from the victim, who remains anonymous, stoked the intense debate about sexual assault on U.S. college campuses. The case led California lawmakers to pass legislation to ban probation in similar assault cases and expand the definition of rape, and has set off an effort to recall the judge who handed down the sentence. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS
South Korean President Park Geun-hye: Lawmakers voted to impeach Park over an influence-peddling scandal, setting the stage for her to become the country's first elected leader to be expelled from office in disgrace. Park is accused of colluding with a friend and a former aide, both of whom have been indicted by prosecutors, to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to back her policy initiatives. Candle-lit anti-Park rallies have drawn huge, peaceful crowds to central Seoul for weeks. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean President Park Geun-hye: Lawmakers voted to impeach Park over an influence-peddling scandal, setting the stage for her to become the country's first elected leader to be expelled from office in disgrace. Park is accused of colluding with a friend and a former aide, both of whom have been indicted by prosecutors, to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to back her policy initiatives. Candle-lit anti-Park rallies have drawn huge, peaceful crowds to central Seoul for weeks. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Syria's Civil Defense members: Syria's "White Helmets" were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize as the country entered its sixth year of war. As the battle for Aleppo intensified, the White Helmets warned of the dire humanitarian crisis facing residents in the rebel-held areas. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Syria's Civil Defense members: Syria's "White Helmets" were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize as the country entered its sixth year of war. As the battle for Aleppo intensified, the White Helmets warned of the dire humanitarian crisis facing residents in the rebel-held areas. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Steve Bannon: Named as Donald Trump's chief strategist and senior counselor after a successful stint as Trump�s campaign chief executive. Bannon previously headed Breitbart News, a website for the alt-right movement, a loose group of white supremacists, anti-Semites and others opposed to multiculturalism. Democrats, rights activists and minority groups were outraged by the appointment and said Trump, himself accused of racism and misogyny during the campaign, had just flung open the White House doors to hatemongers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Steve Bannon: Named as Donald Trump's chief strategist and senior counselor after a successful stint as Trump's campaign chief executive. Bannon previously headed Breitbart News, a website for the alt-right movement, a loose group of white supremacists, anti-Semites and others opposed to multiculturalism. Democrats, rights activists and minority groups were outraged by the appointment and said Trump, himself accused of racism and misogyny during the campaign, had just flung open the White House doors to hatemongers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bob Dylan: Dylan, regarded as the voice of a generation for his influential songs from the 1960s onwards, won the Nobel Prize for Literature in a surprise decision that made him the only singer-songwriter to win the award. The 75-year-old Dylan - who won the prize for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition" - now finds himself in the company of Winston Churchill, Thomas Mann and Rudyard Kipling as Nobel laureates. The announcement was met with gasps in Stockholm's stately Royal Academy hall, followed - unusually - by some laughter. The media-shy Dylan declined to attend the Nobel ceremony but will perform in Sweden in April, offering the singer a chance to give the lecture that is a requirement for getting the $870,000 prize. REUTERS/Ki Price

Bob Dylan: Dylan, regarded as the voice of a generation for his influential songs from the 1960s onwards, won the Nobel Prize for Literature in a surprise decision that made him the only singer-songwriter to win the award. The 75-year-old Dylan - who won the prize for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition" - now finds himself in the company of Winston Churchill, Thomas Mann and Rudyard Kipling as Nobel laureates. The announcement was met with gasps in Stockholm's stately Royal Academy hall, followed - unusually - by some laughter. The media-shy Dylan
German Chancellor Angela Merkel: As a wave of anti-EU and anti-immigration politicians gained a foothold in European politics, Merkel continued her support for migrants and the European Union. The 62-year-old conservative, facing a voter backlash over her open-door migrant policy, said she had thought long and hard before eventually deciding to stand again for a fourth term in next year's September election, ending months of speculation over her decision. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel: As a wave of anti-EU and anti-immigration politicians gained a foothold in European politics, Merkel continued her support for migrants and the European Union. The 62-year-old conservative, facing a voter backlash over her open-door migrant policy, said she had thought long and hard before eventually deciding to stand again for a fourth term in next year's September election, ending months of speculation over her decision. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Turkish journalist Can Dundar: Dundar, who quit as editor-in-chief of the secularist Cumhuriyet daily newspaper, said a case was being readied against him for "aiding and abetting" a religious movement led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen that Turkey accuses of masterminding the July 15 coup attempt. Under a state of emergency imposed after the coup, Turkey has fired or suspended some 80,000 people in the army, police, judiciary and civil service for suspected links to the Gulen. The post-coup crackdown has extended to the press, with the European Federation of Journalists naming Turkey as the world's top jailer of journalists. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish journalist Can Dundar: Dundar, who quit as editor-in-chief of the secularist Cumhuriyet daily newspaper, said a case was being readied against him for "aiding and abetting" a religious movement led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen that Turkey accuses of masterminding the July 15 coup attempt. Under a state of emergency imposed after the coup, Turkey has fired or suspended some 80,000 people in the army, police, judiciary and civil service for suspected links to the Gulen. The post-coup crackdown has extended to the press, with the European Federation of Journalists naming Turkey as the world's top jailer of journalists. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi: The Nobel laureate has faced mounting criticism abroad for her government's handling of the crisis in Rakhine State, where many members of the Muslim minority Rohingya live and where human rights workers say conflict has led to abuse of civilians by the military. The latest bout of violence began with attacks on October 9 in which nine policemen were killed by insurgents allegedly inspired by Islamist militants. It was the most serious unrest to hit the state on Myanmar's western border with Bangladesh since hundreds of people were killed in communal clashes in 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi: The Nobel laureate has faced mounting criticism abroad for her government's handling of the crisis in Rakhine State, where many members of the Muslim minority Rohingya live and where human rights workers say conflict has led to abuse of civilians by the military. The latest bout of violence began with attacks on October 9 in which nine policemen were killed by insurgents allegedly inspired by Islamist militants. It was the most serious unrest to hit the state on Myanmar's western border with Bangladesh since hundreds of people were killed in communal clashes in 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin: In the final weeks of the presidential campaign, FBI director James Comey announced in a letter to senior lawmakers that they were investigating more emails as part of a probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email system. The emails were discovered as part of a separate probe of former Democratic Representative Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Two days before the election, Comey announced the agency stood by its earlier finding that no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin: In the final weeks of the presidential campaign, FBI director James Comey announced in a letter to senior lawmakers that they were investigating more emails as part of a probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email system. The emails were discovered as part of a separate probe of former Democratic Representative Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Two days before the election, Comey announced the agency stood by its earlier finding that no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sean Penn: A secret meeting held between Hollywood star Penn and the world's most-wanted drug boss, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to discuss a Rolling Stone magazine article was essential to finding the fugitive. Guzman, head of the Sinaloa drug cartel, was captured following a months-long manhunt after he tunneled out of a Mexican maximum security prison in July last year. In the interview, Guzman said he felt neither remorse nor responsibility for smuggling billions of dollars worth of drugs into the United States. He told Penn that he also did not consider himself a violent man despite the countless murders that have been blamed on him. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Sean Penn: A secret meeting held between Hollywood star Penn and the world's most-wanted drug boss, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to discuss a Rolling Stone magazine article was essential to finding the fugitive. Guzman, head of the Sinaloa drug cartel, was captured following a months-long manhunt after he tunneled out of a Mexican maximum security prison in July last year. In the interview, Guzman said he felt neither remorse nor responsibility for smuggling billions of dollars worth of drugs into the United States. He told Penn that he also did not consider himself a violent man despite the countless murders that have been blamed on him. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Iceland's soccer team: Iceland pulled off one of the biggest shocks in European Championship history when they stunned abject England 2-1, leading manager Roy Hodgson to quit and sending the tiny nation into a quarter-final against hosts France. Minnows Iceland lost the France match but inspired other small nations with their fairytale success story. Euro 2016 was expanded from 16 to 24 teams to give opportunities to countries -- and their fans -- who might not otherwise have qualified to experience a major tournament. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic

Iceland's soccer team: Iceland pulled off one of the biggest shocks in European Championship history when they stunned abject England 2-1, leading manager Roy Hodgson to quit and sending the tiny nation into a quarter-final against hosts France. Minnows Iceland lost the France match but inspired other small nations with their fairytale success story. Euro 2016 was expanded from 16 to 24 teams to give opportunities to countries -- and their fans -- who might not otherwise have qualified to experience a major tournament. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic
Refugees headed for Europe: Despite being perhaps less visible this year as European borders have closed and many migrants are left stuck in holding centers, the flow of refugees and migrants has increased. Some of the mantle of accepting huge migrant flows that was carried by Greece last year and the beginning of this one has been taken up by Italy. The number of deaths among those trying to get to Europe has increased mainly due to drowning as they attempt the dangerous Mediterranean crossing. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Refugees headed for Europe: Despite being perhaps less visible this year as European borders have closed and many migrants are left stuck in holding centers, the flow of refugees and migrants has increased. Some of the mantle of accepting huge migrant flows that was carried by Greece last year and the beginning of this one has been taken up by Italy. The number of deaths among those trying to get to Europe has increased mainly due to drowning as they attempt the dangerous Mediterranean crossing. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
