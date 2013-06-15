Newtown: Six months later

Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Vicky Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, take part in a moment of silence on the six month anniversary in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. Six months after a gunman killed 26 children and adults at a Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school, families and local officials will mark the day by honoring the victims and renewing the fight for stricter gun control. The digital display in front of the bus represents the number of shooting victims across the United States since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin