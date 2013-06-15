Newtown: Six months later
A girl is seen through the window of a school bus which stopped near the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary to pick up students in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. Six months after a gunman killed 26 children and adults at the Newtown,...more
A girl is seen through the window of a school bus which stopped near the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary to pick up students in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. Six months after a gunman killed 26 children and adults at the Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school, families and local officials will mark the day by honoring the victims and renewing the fight for stricter gun control. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Vicky Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, take part in a moment of silence on the six month anniversary in Newtown,...more
Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Vicky Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, take part in a moment of silence on the six month anniversary in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. Six months after a gunman killed 26 children and adults at a Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school, families and local officials will mark the day by honoring the victims and renewing the fight for stricter gun control. The digital display in front of the bus represents the number of shooting victims across the United States since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A woman mourns outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A woman mourns outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Mourners dressed in green and white, the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at the school, outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin more
Mourners dressed in green and white, the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at the school, outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, a teacher killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe a moment of silence during the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14,...more
Carlee Soto (L) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, a teacher killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, observe a moment of silence during the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Residents hold placards during a gathering outside the town hall to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Residents hold placards during a gathering outside the town hall to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A young resident holds a placard while observing the six month anniversary of the Newtown massacre outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
A young resident holds a placard while observing the six month anniversary of the Newtown massacre outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Ed Pray carries miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, to the town hall where residents were gathering to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. ...more
Ed Pray carries miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, to the town hall where residents were gathering to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Gilles Rousseau, father of teacher and shooting victim Lauren Rousseau, speaks to residents gathered outside the town hall in Newtown during the six month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. ...more
Gilles Rousseau, father of teacher and shooting victim Lauren Rousseau, speaks to residents gathered outside the town hall in Newtown during the six month anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Carlee Soto (R) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, embrace during the six-month anniversary of the massacre outside the...more
Carlee Soto (R) and Jillian Soto, sisters of Victoria Soto, who was one of six educators and 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, embrace during the six-month anniversary of the massacre outside the town hall in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
The U.S. flag is flown at half staff during the six-month anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The U.S. flag is flown at half staff during the six-month anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flowers lay by the roadside leading to the entrance of the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary School during the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flowers lay by the roadside leading to the entrance of the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary School during the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flowers and stuffed animals are seen at the grave sites of Charlotte Helen Bacon (C), Ana Grace Marquez-Greene (L) and Allison Wyatt, three of 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, at the Newtown...more
Flowers and stuffed animals are seen at the grave sites of Charlotte Helen Bacon (C), Ana Grace Marquez-Greene (L) and Allison Wyatt, three of 20 school children killed in the December 14 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, at the Newtown Village Cemetery in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, are left outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. ...more
Miniature U.S. flags and balloons in the school colours of Sandy Hook Elementary School, are left outside the town hall where residents have gathered to observe the six-month anniversary of the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Next Slideshows
Iran votes
Iranians go to the polls to pick a new president.
Colorado wildfires
The Black Forest blaze has prompted authorities to order more than 7,000 people from their homes.
Greek TV goes dark
Reactions in Athens after the Greek government switched the state broadcaster off the air in the middle of the night.
Rupert and Wendi split
Rupert Murdoch filed for divorce from his wife Wendi Deng.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.