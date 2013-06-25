NHL Finals
The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chicago Blackhawks players celebrate after defeating the Boston Bruins to win the Stanley Cup in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pool/Harry How
Chicago Blackhawks' Andrew Shaw celebrates with teammates, including Bryan Bickell, after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Winslow Townson
Chicago Blackhawks fans celebrate after the Blackhawks defeated the Boston Bruins to win the Stanley Cup in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Winslow Townson
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford celebrates after defeating the Boston Bruins to win the Stanley Cup in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pool/Harry How
Boston Bruins' Rich Peverley stands with teammates after they were defeated by the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Winslow Townson
Fans of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrate after their team defeated the Boston Bruins to win the Stanley Cup in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Sharp celebrates with the Stanley Cup after his team defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Winslow Townson
Chicago Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook carries the Stanley Cup off the ice after the Blackhawks defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews celebrates with the Stanley Cup after his team defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Winslow Townson
Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (L) holds his son Colton with his wife Kelly after the Blackhawks defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron leads his team in saluting the crowd after losing to the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Winslow Townson
Chicago Blackhawks' Bryan Bickell kisses the Stanley Cup after the Blackhawks defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (L), Dave Bolland (C) and goalie Corey Crawford (R) celebrate with the Stanley Cup after they defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A Boston Bruins fan watches the action against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Winslow Townson
Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville celebrates with the Stanley Cup after the Blackhawks defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Winslow Townson
Chicago Blackhawks players and coaches celebrate with the Stanley Cup after they defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 6 in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Michal Handzus of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates with the Stanley Cup in the locker room after his team defeated the Boston Bruins in Game Six in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Sandford/Pool
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews drinks from the Stanley Cup during celebrations in the locker room after his team defeated the Boston Bruins in Game Six in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Sandford/Pool
Michal Handzus (L) of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates with teammates and the Stanley Cup in the locker room after his team defeated the Boston Bruins in Game Six in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Sandford/Pool
Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates with the Stanley Cup in the locker room after his team defeated the Boston Bruins in Game Six in Boston, June 24, 2013. Kane was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the...more
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews celebrates with the Stanley Cup in the locker room after his team defeated the Boston Bruins in Game Six in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Sandford/Pool
Andrew Shaw of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates with the Stanley Cup in the locker room after his team defeated the Boston Bruins in Game Six in Boston, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Sandford/Pool
