NHL playoff action

Pictures | Tue May 8, 2012 | 1:50pm EDT

NHL playoff action

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Phoenix Coyotes fans cheer on their team in the final seconds against the Nashville Predators during Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix,May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Phoenix Coyotes fans cheer on their team in the final seconds against the Nashville Predators during Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix,May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

<p>New York Rangers' Derek Stepan (L), Artem Anisimov, and John Mitchell (2nd R) celebrate after Marc Staal, not seen, scored on Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby in the overtime period during Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

New York Rangers' Derek Stepan (L), Artem Anisimov, and John Mitchell (2nd R) celebrate after Marc Staal, not seen, scored on Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby in the overtime period during Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

New York Rangers' Derek Stepan (L), Artem Anisimov, and John Mitchell (2nd R) celebrate after Marc Staal, not seen, scored on Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby in the overtime period during Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>Florida Panthers goalie Scott Clemmensen lets in the winning goal during overetime against the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference quarter final Newark, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Florida Panthers goalie Scott Clemmensen lets in the winning goal during overetime against the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference quarter final Newark, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Florida Panthers goalie Scott Clemmensen lets in the winning goal during overetime against the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference quarter final Newark, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby spits water out during a break in overtime against the New York Rangers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff game in Washington May 2, 2012. REUTERS/ Gary Cameron </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby spits water out during a break in overtime against the New York Rangers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff game in Washington May 2, 2012. REUTERS/ Gary Cameron

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby spits water out during a break in overtime against the New York Rangers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff game in Washington May 2, 2012. REUTERS/ Gary Cameron

<p>Washington Capitals' Brooks Laich (C) is sandwhiched between New York Rangers' Brian Boyle (L) and New York Rangers' Marc Staal during the first period in Game 3 of their Eastern division playoff in Washington, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals' Brooks Laich (C) is sandwhiched between New York Rangers' Brian Boyle (L) and New York Rangers' Marc Staal during the first period in Game 3 of their Eastern division playoff in Washington, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals' Brooks Laich (C) is sandwhiched between New York Rangers' Brian Boyle (L) and New York Rangers' Marc Staal during the first period in Game 3 of their Eastern division playoff in Washington, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Washington Capitals players celebrate after beating the Boston Bruins in overtime of Game 7 to win their the Eastern Conference quarter-final series in Boston, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals players celebrate after beating the Boston Bruins in overtime of Game 7 to win their the Eastern Conference quarter-final series in Boston, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals players celebrate after beating the Boston Bruins in overtime of Game 7 to win their the Eastern Conference quarter-final series in Boston, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Phoenix Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) and defenseman Keith Yandle (3) watch the puck along with Nashville Predators right wing Martin Erat (C) during Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Phoenix Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) and defenseman Keith Yandle (3) watch the puck along with Nashville Predators right wing Martin Erat (C) during Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Phoenix Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) and defenseman Keith Yandle (3) watch the puck along with Nashville Predators right wing Martin Erat (C) during Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

<p>St. Louis Blues Chris Stewart (R) pushes his glove into the face of Los Angeles Kings Dwight King during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

St. Louis Blues Chris Stewart (R) pushes his glove into the face of Los Angeles Kings Dwight King during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

St. Louis Blues Chris Stewart (R) pushes his glove into the face of Los Angeles Kings Dwight King during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Nashville Predators right wing Brandon Yip (18) is hit in front of Phoenix Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) by center Boyd Gordon (15) in the first period during Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Nashville, May 4 2012. REUTERS/M. J. Masotti Jr </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Nashville Predators right wing Brandon Yip (18) is hit in front of Phoenix Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) by center Boyd Gordon (15) in the first period during Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Nashville, May 4 2012. REUTERS/M. J. Masotti Jr

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Nashville Predators right wing Brandon Yip (18) is hit in front of Phoenix Coyotes goalie Mike Smith (41) by center Boyd Gordon (15) in the first period during Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Nashville, May 4 2012. REUTERS/M. J. Masotti Jr

<p>St. Louis Blues center David Backes (R) hits Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) into the boards in the 1st period during Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in St. Louis, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard</p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

St. Louis Blues center David Backes (R) hits Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) into the boards in the 1st period during Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in St. Louis, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

St. Louis Blues center David Backes (R) hits Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) into the boards in the 1st period during Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in St. Louis, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

<p>The Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara reacts after losing to Washington Capitals in overtime in Game 7 of their NHL Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff series in Boston, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

The Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara reacts after losing to Washington Capitals in overtime in Game 7 of their NHL Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff series in Boston, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

The Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara reacts after losing to Washington Capitals in overtime in Game 7 of their NHL Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff series in Boston, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Washington Capitals' Jason Chimera (R) celebrates after scoring on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist as New York Rangers' Ryan McDonagh tries to cover during the first period in Game 2 of their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final playoff game at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals' Jason Chimera (R) celebrates after scoring on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist as New York Rangers' Ryan McDonagh tries to cover during the first period in Game 2 of their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final playoff game at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals' Jason Chimera (R) celebrates after scoring on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist as New York Rangers' Ryan McDonagh tries to cover during the first period in Game 2 of their NHL Eastern Conference semi-final playoff game at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist lets in a goal by Washington Capitals' John Carlson, not seen, during the second period in game 3 of their Eastern Division playoff game in Washington May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist lets in a goal by Washington Capitals' John Carlson, not seen, during the second period in game 3 of their Eastern Division playoff game in Washington May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist lets in a goal by Washington Capitals' John Carlson, not seen, during the second period in game 3 of their Eastern Division playoff game in Washington May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Washington Capitals head coach Dale Hunter watches a replay of a penalty call during the second period in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff game against the New York Rangers in Washington May 5, 2012. REUTERS/ Gary Cameron </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals head coach Dale Hunter watches a replay of a penalty call during the second period in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff game against the New York Rangers in Washington May 5, 2012. REUTERS/ Gary Cameron

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals head coach Dale Hunter watches a replay of a penalty call during the second period in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff game against the New York Rangers in Washington May 5, 2012. REUTERS/ Gary Cameron

<p>Philadelphia Flyers' Jakub Voracek (R) skates past New Jersey Devils' Dainius Zubrus as he lies on the ice after being hit by Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux during the second period in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semi-final playoff game in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Philadelphia Flyers' Jakub Voracek (R) skates past New Jersey Devils' Dainius Zubrus as he lies on the ice after being hit by Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux during the second period in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semi-final playoff game in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Philadelphia Flyers' Jakub Voracek (R) skates past New Jersey Devils' Dainius Zubrus as he lies on the ice after being hit by Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux during the second period in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semi-final playoff game in Newark, New Jersey, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>Fans are seen watching Game 7 of the Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff series betweeen the Boston Bruins amd the Washington Capitals in Boston, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Fans are seen watching Game 7 of the Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff series betweeen the Boston Bruins amd the Washington Capitals in Boston, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Fans are seen watching Game 7 of the Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff series betweeen the Boston Bruins amd the Washington Capitals in Boston, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Nashville Predators' Martin Erat (10) celebrates his goal on Phoenix Coyotes goalie Mike Smith in the third period during Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Glendale, Arizona, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Nashville Predators' Martin Erat (10) celebrates his goal on Phoenix Coyotes goalie Mike Smith in the third period during Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Glendale, Arizona, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Nashville Predators' Martin Erat (10) celebrates his goal on Phoenix Coyotes goalie Mike Smith in the third period during Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Glendale, Arizona, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

<p>Los Angeles Kings' Matt Greene (R) celebrates his goal on St. Louis Blues' goalie Brian Elliott while Blues David Backes (42) and Kings' Anze Kopitar battle in front of the net in the second period during Game 1 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in St. Louis, Missouri, April 28, 2012. REUTERS /Sarah Conard </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Los Angeles Kings' Matt Greene (R) celebrates his goal on St. Louis Blues' goalie Brian Elliott while Blues David Backes (42) and Kings' Anze Kopitar battle in front of the net in the second period during Game 1 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in St. Louis, Missouri, April 28, 2012. REUTERS /Sarah Conard

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Los Angeles Kings' Matt Greene (R) celebrates his goal on St. Louis Blues' goalie Brian Elliott while Blues David Backes (42) and Kings' Anze Kopitar battle in front of the net in the second period during Game 1 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in St. Louis, Missouri, April 28, 2012. REUTERS /Sarah Conard

<p>Phoenix Coyotes right wing Radim Vrbata (17) passes the puck out to assist on 2nd period goal as teammate Martin Hanzal (11) crashes into Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) and defenseman Kevin Klein (8 during Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix, Arizona, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Phoenix Coyotes right wing Radim Vrbata (17) passes the puck out to assist on 2nd period goal as teammate Martin Hanzal (11) crashes into Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) and defenseman Kevin Klein (8 during Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix, Arizona, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Phoenix Coyotes right wing Radim Vrbata (17) passes the puck out to assist on 2nd period goal as teammate Martin Hanzal (11) crashes into Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) and defenseman Kevin Klein (8 during Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix, Arizona, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

<p>Phoenix Coyotes right wing Shane Doan (19) loses his helmet as he hits Nashville Predators defenseman Hal Gill (75) to the ice in the third period during Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Nashville, Tennessee May 4, 2012. REUTERS/M. J. Masotti Jr</p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Phoenix Coyotes right wing Shane Doan (19) loses his helmet as he hits Nashville Predators defenseman Hal Gill (75) to the ice in the third period during Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Nashville, Tennessee May 4, 2012. REUTERS/M. J. Masotti Jr

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Phoenix Coyotes right wing Shane Doan (19) loses his helmet as he hits Nashville Predators defenseman Hal Gill (75) to the ice in the third period during Game 4 of their Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Nashville, Tennessee May 4, 2012. REUTERS/M. J. Masotti Jr

<p>The Boston Bruins celebrate a goal by Tyler Seguin as Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby skates by during the second period in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff series in Boston, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

The Boston Bruins celebrate a goal by Tyler Seguin as Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby skates by during the second period in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff series in Boston, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

The Boston Bruins celebrate a goal by Tyler Seguin as Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby skates by during the second period in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff series in Boston, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>New York Rangers' Marian Gaborik (L) celebrates with teammates Marc Staal and Carl Hagelin (R) after scoring the game winning goal in triple overtime to win Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff game in Washington, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

New York Rangers' Marian Gaborik (L) celebrates with teammates Marc Staal and Carl Hagelin (R) after scoring the game winning goal in triple overtime to win Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff game in Washington, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

New York Rangers' Marian Gaborik (L) celebrates with teammates Marc Staal and Carl Hagelin (R) after scoring the game winning goal in triple overtime to win Game 3 of their Eastern Conference playoff game in Washington, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (C) reacts after letting in the winning goal in the third overtime as New York Rangers' Brad Richards celebrates and Capitals' John Carlson skates away in the background during Game 3 of their Eastern Division playoff game in Washington May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (C) reacts after letting in the winning goal in the third overtime as New York Rangers' Brad Richards celebrates and Capitals' John Carlson skates away in the background during Game 3 of their Eastern Division playoff game in Washington May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (C) reacts after letting in the winning goal in the third overtime as New York Rangers' Brad Richards celebrates and Capitals' John Carlson skates away in the background during Game 3 of their Eastern Division playoff game in Washington May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Nashville Predators right wing Andrei Kostitsyn (46) gets past Phoenix Coyotes defenseman Adrian Aucoin (33) to score a first period goal on goalie Mike Smith (R) during Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Nashville Predators right wing Andrei Kostitsyn (46) gets past Phoenix Coyotes defenseman Adrian Aucoin (33) to score a first period goal on goalie Mike Smith (R) during Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Nashville Predators right wing Andrei Kostitsyn (46) gets past Phoenix Coyotes defenseman Adrian Aucoin (33) to score a first period goal on goalie Mike Smith (R) during Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

<p>Phoenix Coyotes right wing Mikkel Boedker celebrates a second-period goal by teammate Derek Morris on Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) during Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Phoenix Coyotes right wing Mikkel Boedker celebrates a second-period goal by teammate Derek Morris on Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) during Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Phoenix Coyotes right wing Mikkel Boedker celebrates a second-period goal by teammate Derek Morris on Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) during Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

<p>Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during the first period in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series in Philadelphia, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during the first period in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series in Philadelphia, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during the first period in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series in Philadelphia, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

<p>New Jersey Devils' Alexei Ponikarovsky (L) slides into Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov as a puck goes off the post during the third period in Game 3 of theirEastern Conference semi-final playoff game in Newark, New Jersey, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

New Jersey Devils' Alexei Ponikarovsky (L) slides into Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov as a puck goes off the post during the third period in Game 3 of theirEastern Conference semi-final playoff game in Newark, New Jersey, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

New Jersey Devils' Alexei Ponikarovsky (L) slides into Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov as a puck goes off the post during the third period in Game 3 of theirEastern Conference semi-final playoff game in Newark, New Jersey, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>New York Rangers Artem Anisimov (R) is tripped up by Ottawa Senators' Chris Phillips during the second period in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in New York, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

New York Rangers Artem Anisimov (R) is tripped up by Ottawa Senators' Chris Phillips during the second period in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in New York, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

New York Rangers Artem Anisimov (R) is tripped up by Ottawa Senators' Chris Phillips during the second period in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff game in New York, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) dives on lose puck as Phoenix Coyotes center Martin Hanzal (11) and Predators' Mike Fisher (12) look for a rebound during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Nashville, Tennessee May 2, 2012. REUTERS/M. J. Masotti Jr</p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) dives on lose puck as Phoenix Coyotes center Martin Hanzal (11) and Predators' Mike Fisher (12) look for a rebound during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Nashville, Tennessee May 2, 2012. REUTERS/M. J. Masotti Jr

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) dives on lose puck as Phoenix Coyotes center Martin Hanzal (11) and Predators' Mike Fisher (12) look for a rebound during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Nashville, Tennessee May 2, 2012. REUTERS/M. J. Masotti Jr

<p>Boston Bruins' Tyler Seguin (C) celebrates after scoring on Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (R) as Boston Bruins' Johnny Boychuk (L) comes in during the second period in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff series in Boston, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Boston Bruins' Tyler Seguin (C) celebrates after scoring on Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (R) as Boston Bruins' Johnny Boychuk (L) comes in during the second period in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff series in Boston, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Boston Bruins' Tyler Seguin (C) celebrates after scoring on Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (R) as Boston Bruins' Johnny Boychuk (L) comes in during the second period in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff series in Boston, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Washington Capitals Mike Knuble scores on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist during the first period in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semi-final playoff game at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals Mike Knuble scores on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist during the first period in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semi-final playoff game at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals Mike Knuble scores on New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist during the first period in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semi-final playoff game at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>Washington Capitals' Mike Knuble (R) crashes into New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist during the third period in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff game in Washington May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals' Mike Knuble (R) crashes into New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist during the third period in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff game in Washington May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Washington Capitals' Mike Knuble (R) crashes into New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist during the third period in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff game in Washington May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>NHL linesman Steve Miller (89) works to break up a scuffle between Los Angeles Kings left wing Dustin Penner (25) and St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) in the 3rd period of Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in St. Louis, Missouri, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

NHL linesman Steve Miller (89) works to break up a scuffle between Los Angeles Kings left wing Dustin Penner (25) and St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) in the 3rd period of Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in St. Louis, Missouri, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

NHL linesman Steve Miller (89) works to break up a scuffle between Los Angeles Kings left wing Dustin Penner (25) and St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) in the 3rd period of Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in St. Louis, Missouri, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

<p>St. Louis Blues' David Perron (C) gets hit between Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty (L) and Trevor Lewis in the second period during Game 1 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in St. Louis, Missouri, April 28, 2012. REUTERS /Sarah Conard</p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

St. Louis Blues' David Perron (C) gets hit between Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty (L) and Trevor Lewis in the second period during Game 1 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in St. Louis, Missouri, April 28, 2012. REUTERS /Sarah Conard

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

St. Louis Blues' David Perron (C) gets hit between Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty (L) and Trevor Lewis in the second period during Game 1 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in St. Louis, Missouri, April 28, 2012. REUTERS /Sarah Conard

<p>New Jersey Devils Goalie Martin Brodeur (R) makes a save on the Philadelphia Flyers center Danny Briere (48) as the Devils defenseman Anton Volchenkov follows the play during the third period in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series in Philadelphia, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

New Jersey Devils Goalie Martin Brodeur (R) makes a save on the Philadelphia Flyers center Danny Briere (48) as the Devils defenseman Anton Volchenkov follows the play during the third period in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series in Philadelphia, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

New Jersey Devils Goalie Martin Brodeur (R) makes a save on the Philadelphia Flyers center Danny Briere (48) as the Devils defenseman Anton Volchenkov follows the play during the third period in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series in Philadelphia, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

<p>Phoenix Coyotes right wing Shane Doan (19) celebrates teammates Antoine Vermette's first period goal as he falls over Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) between Mike Fisher (12) and Martin Erat during Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb </p>

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Phoenix Coyotes right wing Shane Doan (19) celebrates teammates Antoine Vermette's first period goal as he falls over Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) between Mike Fisher (12) and Martin Erat during Game 2

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

Phoenix Coyotes right wing Shane Doan (19) celebrates teammates Antoine Vermette's first period goal as he falls over Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) between Mike Fisher (12) and Martin Erat during Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference semi-final playoffs in Phoenix, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

<p>A lone Vancouver Canucks fan sits in the stands after his teams season ended with an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings following Game 5 of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in Vancouver, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

A lone Vancouver Canucks fan sits in the stands after his teams season ended with an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings following Game 5 of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in Vancouver, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark more

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

A lone Vancouver Canucks fan sits in the stands after his teams season ended with an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings following Game 5 of their Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in Vancouver, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>St. Louis Blues' Roman Polak (L) knocks down Los Angeles Kings' Colin Fraser (C) during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

St. Louis Blues' Roman Polak (L) knocks down Los Angeles Kings' Colin Fraser (C) during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

St. Louis Blues' Roman Polak (L) knocks down Los Angeles Kings' Colin Fraser (C) during Game 3 of their Western Conference semi-final playoff game in Los Angeles, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>New York Rangers' Anton Stralman (R) stops the rushing Washington Capitals' Marcus Johansson in the second period during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-final playoff game at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

New York Rangers' Anton Stralman (R) stops the rushing Washington Capitals' Marcus Johansson in the second period during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-final playoff game at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ray...more

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

New York Rangers' Anton Stralman (R) stops the rushing Washington Capitals' Marcus Johansson in the second period during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semi-final playoff game at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>A girl removes plastic victory rats from the ice following the Florida Panthers' win over the New Jersey Devils after their Eastern conference quarterfinal playoff Game 5 in Sunrise, Florida April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise </p>

A girl removes plastic victory rats from the ice following the Florida Panthers' win over the New Jersey Devils after their Eastern conference quarterfinal playoff Game 5 in Sunrise, Florida April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

Tuesday, May 08, 2012

A girl removes plastic victory rats from the ice following the Florida Panthers' win over the New Jersey Devils after their Eastern conference quarterfinal playoff Game 5 in Sunrise, Florida April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

