Pictures | Thu Jan 9, 2014

Niagara Falls partially freezes

<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Thursday, January 09, 2014

<p>A visitor takes pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Thursday, January 09, 2014

<p>The American Falls at the side of Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Thursday, January 09, 2014

<p>Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Thursday, January 09, 2014

<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Thursday, January 09, 2014

<p>Visitors observe the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Thursday, January 09, 2014

<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Thursday, January 09, 2014

<p>Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Thursday, January 09, 2014

<p>The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Thursday, January 09, 2014

<p>Ice chunks and water flow over the falls Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Thursday, January 09, 2014

<p>The Rainbow Bridge shown in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Thursday, January 09, 2014

<p>Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris</p>

Thursday, January 09, 2014

