Niagara Falls partially freezes
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
A visitor takes pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
A visitor takes pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The American Falls at the side of Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The American Falls at the side of Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Visitors observe the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Visitors observe the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Ice chunks and water flow over the falls Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Ice chunks and water flow over the falls Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The Rainbow Bridge shown in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
The Rainbow Bridge shown in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Visitors take pictures overlooking the falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Next Slideshows
Our outpost in space
The United States agrees to a 4-year extension of the International Space Station.
Transgender public figures
From beauty queens to Hollywood directors, some of the transgender people that have made their marks on society.
Showdown in Falluja
The Iraqi army deploys tanks and artillery around Falluja as local leaders urge al Qaeda-linked militants to leave in order to avert an impending military...
Putin, man of action
From shooting tigers for scientific research to throwing opponents in judo, a look at Vladimir Putin, Russia's premiere tough guy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.