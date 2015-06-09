Nice beach
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
There are fifteen private and twenty public beaches along the 7 km (4 mile) stretch of the Promenade des Anglais which are considered to be 'City Beaches'. A woman sunbathes on a private beach June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
These beaches on the Mediterranean Sea are made up of pebbles and stones, called �galets� in French. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
During the warm-weather months from May to September, more than three million tourists don sandals and make their way onto the beaches. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
French, English, American, Italian, Russian and Chinese tourists frequent the beaches. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People sunbathe on the beach along the Promenade Des Anglais as they enjoy unusually warm and sunny weather in Nice June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man takes advantage of warm autumn weather temperatures on the beach in Nice October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People take advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman sunbathes on a private beach during a sunny summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Coats are hung on a wall as people sunbathe on the beach in Nice while cold winter temperatures hit France December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Holidaymakers are seen in silhouette as they play in the waves during a warm and sunny summer day on the beaches of the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman takes an early morning swim in the Mediterranean Sea along the Promenade Des Anglais in Nice June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
The future of space
Prototypes of space equipment in development.
Robot rescuers
Twenty-four teams compete to win a portion of a $3.5 million prize by operating humanoid robots across a task and obstacle course.
Village of grass
The village of Zahara de la Sierra in Spain celebrates the feast of Corpus Christi (or Body of Christ in Latin) by covering the streets and facades of houses...
World of Wal-Mart
Celebrities, corporate executives and ordinary workers congregate at the Wal-Mart annual meeting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.