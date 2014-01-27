Nice day for a wedding
A newlywed couple walks near a barricade built by anti-government protesters in Kiev, Ukraine, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A newlywed couple walks near a barricade built by anti-government protesters in Kiev, Ukraine, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A newly married couple walks out of a tent during a rally at Independence Square in central Kiev, Ukraine, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A newly married couple walks out of a tent during a rally at Independence Square in central Kiev, Ukraine, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A newlywed couple joins protesters as they march towards Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A newlywed couple joins protesters as they march towards Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Ramoncito Campo kisses his wife Hernelie Ruazol Campo on a flooded street during a southwest monsoon that battered Manila, Philippines, August 8, 2012. The newlywed couple pushed through with their scheduled wedding despite severe flooding that...more
Ramoncito Campo kisses his wife Hernelie Ruazol Campo on a flooded street during a southwest monsoon that battered Manila, Philippines, August 8, 2012. The newlywed couple pushed through with their scheduled wedding despite severe flooding that inundated wide areas of the capital and nearby nine provinces. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ramoncito Campo
A newlywed couple, supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, walk to the stage of the sit-in area around Raba' al-Adawya mosque, to celebrate with protesters, east of Cairo, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A newlywed couple, supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, walk to the stage of the sit-in area around Raba' al-Adawya mosque, to celebrate with protesters, east of Cairo, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Youssef (center L), a member of the Free Syrian Army, holds his wife as his comrades fire their weapons to commemorate his wedding ceremony in Aleppo, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Youssef (center L), a member of the Free Syrian Army, holds his wife as his comrades fire their weapons to commemorate his wedding ceremony in Aleppo, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Abdallah Amhaz (L) and his bride Mona hold posters of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah before their wedding, organized by Hezbollah, in a district that was damaged during the conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah in Beirut's...more
Abdallah Amhaz (L) and his bride Mona hold posters of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah before their wedding, organized by Hezbollah, in a district that was damaged during the conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip, March 21, 2013. Al-Malalha, who said that his bride was not given a permit...more
Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip, March 21, 2013. Al-Malalha, who said that his bride was not given a permit from Egyptian authorities to enter the Gaza Strip, brought her from neighboring Egypt through a smuggling tunnel to celebrate his wedding in his native Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A newlywed couple, supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, exit the main stage after they held their wedding ceremony at Rabaa Adawiya Square, where Mursi supporters are camping, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, August 11, 2013....more
A newlywed couple, supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, exit the main stage after they held their wedding ceremony at Rabaa Adawiya Square, where Mursi supporters are camping, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Israeli couple Shlomi Bouskila (L) and Maya Lougasi go down to a bomb shelter during their wedding ceremony in the town of Kiryat Shmona, in northern Israel, July 20, 2006. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli couple Shlomi Bouskila (L) and Maya Lougasi go down to a bomb shelter during their wedding ceremony in the town of Kiryat Shmona, in northern Israel, July 20, 2006. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Newlyweds wave at "Indignant" demonstrators as the demonstrators march towards Madrid's Puerta del Sol during a protest against politicians, banks, the economic crisis and the austerity measures of Europe, in Madrid, Spain, July 24, 2011....more
Newlyweds wave at "Indignant" demonstrators as the demonstrators march towards Madrid's Puerta del Sol during a protest against politicians, banks, the economic crisis and the austerity measures of Europe, in Madrid, Spain, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Newly married couple Nuray Cokol and Ozgur Kaya (R) shout slogans as they visit Gezi Park after their wedding ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2013. The protests were triggered when police blocked access to the park where the couple, who met...more
Newly married couple Nuray Cokol and Ozgur Kaya (R) shout slogans as they visit Gezi Park after their wedding ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2013. The protests were triggered when police blocked access to the park where the couple, who met during last month's anti-government rallies, were planning to get married and had posted an invitation for guests to attend online. REUTERS/Stringer
Ayse Diskaya (R), her son Mazlum (3rd R) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (C) visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 9, 2013. Diskaya, a 48-year-old housewife who lives in a poor neighborhood of...more
Ayse Diskaya (R), her son Mazlum (3rd R) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (C) visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 9, 2013. Diskaya, a 48-year-old housewife who lives in a poor neighborhood of Istanbul with her husband and two sons, has joined the anti-government protest in Istanbul's Gezi Park. She is both an active member of the left-wing cultural association Halkevleri and a women's rights activist, who has devoted herself to women's issues for many years. Now she is taking part in the anti-government protest movement because she says she thinks changes brought in under Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan threaten modern, secular society in a way that will have a negative impact on women. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A newly wed couple walks, with Interior Ministry officers and servicemen lining up in the background, on a street in the city of Osh, Kyrgyzstan, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A newly wed couple walks, with Interior Ministry officers and servicemen lining up in the background, on a street in the city of Osh, Kyrgyzstan, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Palestinian groom Mahmoud al-Zanen sits with his bride Nisreen in a tent near his house, which was destroyed during Israel's offensive in 2006, during their wedding ceremony in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2009....more
Palestinian groom Mahmoud al-Zanen sits with his bride Nisreen in a tent near his house, which was destroyed during Israel's offensive in 2006, during their wedding ceremony in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Family and friends of the bride and groom dance under election campaign billboards for Muslim Brotherhood candidates during the last campaign rally night in Cairo, Egypt, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Family and friends of the bride and groom dance under election campaign billboards for Muslim Brotherhood candidates during the last campaign rally night in Cairo, Egypt, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A bride and groom with the Egyptian national flag celebrate their wedding in Cairo's Tahrir Square, to show their support for protesters, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A bride and groom with the Egyptian national flag celebrate their wedding in Cairo's Tahrir Square, to show their support for protesters, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
An Egyptian couple celebrates their wedding as protesters are seen (rear) in Tahrir Square in Cairo, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
An Egyptian couple celebrates their wedding as protesters are seen (rear) in Tahrir Square in Cairo, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
An Israeli soldier stands guard as two Palestinian couples participate in a protest against the controversial Israeli barrier before their wedding ceremony in the village of al-Masara, near the West Bank town of Bethlehem, July 31, 2009....more
An Israeli soldier stands guard as two Palestinian couples participate in a protest against the controversial Israeli barrier before their wedding ceremony in the village of al-Masara, near the West Bank town of Bethlehem, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Nayef Hashlamoun
A newly married couple pose for their wedding picture at Istiklal street near Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Deniz Celik
A newly married couple pose for their wedding picture at Istiklal street near Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Deniz Celik
A newly wed couple, supporters of Ukraine's President Viktor Yushchenko's decree to dissolve the assembly and order a snap election, waves a flag during a rally center in Kiev, April 20, 2007. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev
A newly wed couple, supporters of Ukraine's President Viktor Yushchenko's decree to dissolve the assembly and order a snap election, waves a flag during a rally center in Kiev, April 20, 2007. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev
Israeli bride Rinat Shiklar, 22, from Kibbutz Alumim near the Gaza Strip, poses for a wedding photo in front of an Iron Dome rocket launcher near the southern town of Netivot, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli bride Rinat Shiklar, 22, from Kibbutz Alumim near the Gaza Strip, poses for a wedding photo in front of an Iron Dome rocket launcher near the southern town of Netivot, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
The art of French cooking
The Institut Paul Bocuse cooking school offers students a unique immersion in French gastronomic heritage.
Animal roundup
The top animal photos from this past week.
Apple Macintosh turns 30
The Macintosh computer marks 30 years since the release of the original 128K desktop model.
Haute couture in Paris
Highlights from haute couture shows in Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.