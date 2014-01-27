Edition:
Nice day for a wedding

<p>A newlywed couple walks near a barricade built by anti-government protesters in Kiev, Ukraine, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A newlywed couple walks near a barricade built by anti-government protesters in Kiev, Ukraine, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

<p>A newly married couple walks out of a tent during a rally at Independence Square in central Kiev, Ukraine, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A newly married couple walks out of a tent during a rally at Independence Square in central Kiev, Ukraine, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A newlywed couple joins protesters as they march towards Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A newlywed couple joins protesters as they march towards Taksim Square in Istanbul, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Ramoncito Campo kisses his wife Hernelie Ruazol Campo on a flooded street during a southwest monsoon that battered Manila, Philippines, August 8, 2012. The newlywed couple pushed through with their scheduled wedding despite severe flooding that inundated wide areas of the capital and nearby nine provinces. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ramoncito Campo</p>

Ramoncito Campo kisses his wife Hernelie Ruazol Campo on a flooded street during a southwest monsoon that battered Manila, Philippines, August 8, 2012. The newlywed couple pushed through with their scheduled wedding despite severe flooding that...more

<p>A newlywed couple, supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, walk to the stage of the sit-in area around Raba' al-Adawya mosque, to celebrate with protesters, east of Cairo, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A newlywed couple, supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, walk to the stage of the sit-in area around Raba' al-Adawya mosque, to celebrate with protesters, east of Cairo, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

<p>Youssef (center L), a member of the Free Syrian Army, holds his wife as his comrades fire their weapons to commemorate his wedding ceremony in Aleppo, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Youssef (center L), a member of the Free Syrian Army, holds his wife as his comrades fire their weapons to commemorate his wedding ceremony in Aleppo, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

<p>Abdallah Amhaz (L) and his bride Mona hold posters of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah before their wedding, organized by Hezbollah, in a district that was damaged during the conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah in Beirut's southern suburbs, August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

Abdallah Amhaz (L) and his bride Mona hold posters of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah before their wedding, organized by Hezbollah, in a district that was damaged during the conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah in Beirut's...more

<p>Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip, March 21, 2013. Al-Malalha, who said that his bride was not given a permit from Egyptian authorities to enter the Gaza Strip, brought her from neighboring Egypt through a smuggling tunnel to celebrate his wedding in his native Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip, March 21, 2013. Al-Malalha, who said that his bride was not given a permit...more

<p>A newlywed couple, supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, exit the main stage after they held their wedding ceremony at Rabaa Adawiya Square, where Mursi supporters are camping, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A newlywed couple, supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, exit the main stage after they held their wedding ceremony at Rabaa Adawiya Square, where Mursi supporters are camping, in Nasr city area, east of Cairo, August 11, 2013....more

<p>Israeli couple Shlomi Bouskila (L) and Maya Lougasi go down to a bomb shelter during their wedding ceremony in the town of Kiryat Shmona, in northern Israel, July 20, 2006. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Israeli couple Shlomi Bouskila (L) and Maya Lougasi go down to a bomb shelter during their wedding ceremony in the town of Kiryat Shmona, in northern Israel, July 20, 2006. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>Newlyweds wave at "Indignant" demonstrators as the demonstrators march towards Madrid's Puerta del Sol during a protest against politicians, banks, the economic crisis and the austerity measures of Europe, in Madrid, Spain, July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Newlyweds wave at "Indignant" demonstrators as the demonstrators march towards Madrid's Puerta del Sol during a protest against politicians, banks, the economic crisis and the austerity measures of Europe, in Madrid, Spain, July 24, 2011....more

<p>Newly married couple Nuray Cokol and Ozgur Kaya (R) shout slogans as they visit Gezi Park after their wedding ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2013. The protests were triggered when police blocked access to the park where the couple, who met during last month's anti-government rallies, were planning to get married and had posted an invitation for guests to attend online. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Newly married couple Nuray Cokol and Ozgur Kaya (R) shout slogans as they visit Gezi Park after their wedding ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, July 20, 2013. The protests were triggered when police blocked access to the park where the couple, who met...more

<p>Ayse Diskaya (R), her son Mazlum (3rd R) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (C) visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 9, 2013. Diskaya, a 48-year-old housewife who lives in a poor neighborhood of Istanbul with her husband and two sons, has joined the anti-government protest in Istanbul's Gezi Park. She is both an active member of the left-wing cultural association Halkevleri and a women's rights activist, who has devoted herself to women's issues for many years. Now she is taking part in the anti-government protest movement because she says she thinks changes brought in under Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan threaten modern, secular society in a way that will have a negative impact on women. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ayse Diskaya (R), her son Mazlum (3rd R) and daughter-in-law Sureyya (C) visit Gezi Park near Taksim Square after the couple's wedding ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, June 9, 2013. Diskaya, a 48-year-old housewife who lives in a poor neighborhood of...more

<p>A newly wed couple walks, with Interior Ministry officers and servicemen lining up in the background, on a street in the city of Osh, Kyrgyzstan, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A newly wed couple walks, with Interior Ministry officers and servicemen lining up in the background, on a street in the city of Osh, Kyrgyzstan, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Palestinian groom Mahmoud al-Zanen sits with his bride Nisreen in a tent near his house, which was destroyed during Israel's offensive in 2006, during their wedding ceremony in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

Palestinian groom Mahmoud al-Zanen sits with his bride Nisreen in a tent near his house, which was destroyed during Israel's offensive in 2006, during their wedding ceremony in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 22, 2009....more

<p>Family and friends of the bride and groom dance under election campaign billboards for Muslim Brotherhood candidates during the last campaign rally night in Cairo, Egypt, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Family and friends of the bride and groom dance under election campaign billboards for Muslim Brotherhood candidates during the last campaign rally night in Cairo, Egypt, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

Eveline Constance Heijkamp, a 22-year-old Occupy Amsterdam demonstrator, prepares for her wedding to Gijs Peskens (not pictured) in a tent on the Beursplein in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>A bride and groom with the Egyptian national flag celebrate their wedding in Cairo's Tahrir Square, to show their support for protesters, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

A bride and groom with the Egyptian national flag celebrate their wedding in Cairo's Tahrir Square, to show their support for protesters, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

<p>An Egyptian couple celebrates their wedding as protesters are seen (rear) in Tahrir Square in Cairo, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany</p>

An Egyptian couple celebrates their wedding as protesters are seen (rear) in Tahrir Square in Cairo, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

<p>An Israeli soldier stands guard as two Palestinian couples participate in a protest against the controversial Israeli barrier before their wedding ceremony in the village of al-Masara, near the West Bank town of Bethlehem, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Nayef Hashlamoun</p>

An Israeli soldier stands guard as two Palestinian couples participate in a protest against the controversial Israeli barrier before their wedding ceremony in the village of al-Masara, near the West Bank town of Bethlehem, July 31, 2009....more

<p>A newly married couple pose for their wedding picture at Istiklal street near Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Deniz Celik</p>

A newly married couple pose for their wedding picture at Istiklal street near Taksim square in Istanbul, Turkey, June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Deniz Celik

<p>A newly wed couple, supporters of Ukraine's President Viktor Yushchenko's decree to dissolve the assembly and order a snap election, waves a flag during a rally center in Kiev, April 20, 2007. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev</p>

A newly wed couple, supporters of Ukraine's President Viktor Yushchenko's decree to dissolve the assembly and order a snap election, waves a flag during a rally center in Kiev, April 20, 2007. REUTERS/Vladimir Sindeyev

<p>Israeli bride Rinat Shiklar, 22, from Kibbutz Alumim near the Gaza Strip, poses for a wedding photo in front of an Iron Dome rocket launcher near the southern town of Netivot, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israeli bride Rinat Shiklar, 22, from Kibbutz Alumim near the Gaza Strip, poses for a wedding photo in front of an Iron Dome rocket launcher near the southern town of Netivot, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

