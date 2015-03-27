Nigeria votes
People walk in front of election posters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari gestures in Kano March 27, 2015. Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan warned against violence ahead of Saturday's presidential election as people stockpiled food,...more
Newspaper headlines are seen on a newspaper at a vendor's stand along a road, in Katsina city March 27, 2015. Jonathan will face former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari in what is seen as the closest presidential race since the end of military rule in...more
A boy rests under election posters in Kano March 27, 2015. In a broadcast to the nation on Friday, Jonathan said no political ambition could justify violence or bloodshed, adding that security measures had been taken to guarantee a free and fair...more
An election poster of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressive Congress party hangs from a tree branch in Kano March 27, 2015. "Let me warn, however, that as President, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am under oath to...more
A supporter of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari pushes a wheelbarrow with Buhari's party campaign poster in Kano March 27, 2015. Goodluck Jonathan added that security agencies were ready to deal with anyone who tried to disrupt the peaceful...more
Workers of the Independent National Electoral Commission load electoral material onto a truck in Maiduguri, Borno State March 27, 2015. Around 800 people died in post-election violence in 2011 in which Jonathan defeated Buhari. Western powers have...more
Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari hold his election posters in Kano March 27, 2015. In the capital Abuja long queues formed outside banks as people withdrew money. Queues for fuel also stretched for hundreds of metres in cities...more
People sell food under a lone tree along a dusty road in Katsina city March 27, 2015. "I'm getting my cash out now because I don't know what is going to happen. If it gets bad, you don't want to be stuck with no cash," Wale Olatunji, 31, a...more
A dummy made out of sticks of a broom, the All Progressives Congress (APC) party's symbol, is placed next to an election poster campaigning for APC's presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari, along a road in Katsina city March 26, 2015. Ishaya Yahaya...more
Boys sit near elections posters in Kano March 27, 2015. In a sign of growing tension, a spokesman for opposition Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi said an unidentified gunman shot at the governor's convoy on Thursday, wounding a security guard....more
Supporters of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari gesture in front of his election posters in Kano March 27, 2015. Jonathan said that in the northeast, the army had contained Boko Haram, who were seen as the biggest security threat ahead of the...more
People walk in front of an election poster in Kano March 27, 2015. The past six weeks have seen a dramatic turnaround against the insurgency, with troops from Chad, Cameroon and Niger joining a battle to break the group's hold on a territory that in...more
A man works with a hammer on a wall with elections posters at an open market in Kano March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men walk in open market in Kano March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man carries goods on top of his head at an open market in front of election posters in Kano, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the Independent National Electoral Commission prepare to dispatch confidential material for the election to local governments, in Taraba State March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Street petrol sellers stand next to a poster of presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressive Congress party in Kano March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Islamist militants storm Mogadishu hotel
Islamist militants blast their way into a popular hotel in the Somali capital, killing at least seven people and trapping government officials inside.
Air strikes on Yemen
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president.
Germanwings crash in France
The German plane crashed in a remote area of the French Alps, killing all 150 on board.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.