Nigerian mall bombed
Nigerian police officers examine the scene of a bombing at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. At least 21 people were killed when a suspected bomb tore through a crowded shopping district in the Nigerian capital Abuja during rush hour,...more
A victim of the bomb explosion in the business district receives treatment at the National Hospital emergency ward in Abuja June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
NIgeria's Vice President Mohammed Namadi Sambo visits the scene of a bomb blast at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A victim of the bomb explosion in the business district receives treatment at the National Hospital emergency ward in Abuja June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Explosive ordinance device experts with Nigeria's army retrieve samples from a crater at the point of explosion at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
The body of Suleiman Bisalla, the managing editor of the New Telegraph who was killed in the bomb explosion, is carried to a grave for burial at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Explosive ordinance devices experts with Nigeria police collect samples after an explosion at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Relatives, friends and sympathizers attend a burial of one of the victims of the bombing, at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Nigeria's Health Minister Onyebuchi Chukwu (3rd L) visits a victim of the bomb explosion at the Maitama General Hospital in Abuja June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A U.S forensic expert photographs the wreckage of the car used in the bombing of the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Burnt-out cars are seen at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman, injured in a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district, arrives at the Maitama general hospital in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A U.S forensics expert examines the location of a bomb blast at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman reacts at the scene of bomb blast at a crowded shopping district in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An army soldier (2nd L) walks past a crater caused by an explosion as other emergency responders stand nearby at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Victims, injured in a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district, wait for treatment at the Maitama general hospital in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Bodies of victims of a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district are carried away in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man, injured in a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district, arrives at the Maitama general hospital in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A Nigerian police officer wheels scraps from the wreckage of the car used in the bombing of the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Smoke rises up over the city after a blast in the Wuse 2 neighborhood of Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A Red Cross official walks, carrying body bags, at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man with bloodstains on his shirt stands at the scene of a blast in the Wuse 2 neighborhood in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Nigerian army soldiers stand guard as they cordon off a road leading to the scene of a blast at a business district in Abuja June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A crowd reacts at the scene of bomb blast at a crowded shopping district in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
USA 0 - Germany 1
USA takes on Germany in Group G action.
Tycoon buys homeless lunch
Chinese businessman Chen Guangbiao offers a free restaurant meal to several hundred homeless New Yorkers.
Beirut hotel blast
A suicide bomber wounds several security officers at a hotel in Beirut.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.