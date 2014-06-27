Edition:
Nigerian mall bombed

Nigerian police officers examine the scene of a bombing at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. At least 21 people were killed when a suspected bomb tore through a crowded shopping district in the Nigerian capital Abuja during rush hour, police said, adding to the toll of hundreds killed in attacks this year. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerian police officers examine the scene of a bombing at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. At least 21 people were killed when a suspected bomb tore through a crowded shopping district in the Nigerian capital Abuja during rush hour, police said, adding to the toll of hundreds killed in attacks this year. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A victim of the bomb explosion in the business district receives treatment at the National Hospital emergency ward in Abuja June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A victim of the bomb explosion in the business district receives treatment at the National Hospital emergency ward in Abuja June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
NIgeria's Vice President Mohammed Namadi Sambo visits the scene of a bomb blast at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

NIgeria's Vice President Mohammed Namadi Sambo visits the scene of a bomb blast at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A victim of the bomb explosion in the business district receives treatment at the National Hospital emergency ward in Abuja June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A victim of the bomb explosion in the business district receives treatment at the National Hospital emergency ward in Abuja June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Explosive ordinance device experts with Nigeria's army retrieve samples from a crater at the point of explosion at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Explosive ordinance device experts with Nigeria's army retrieve samples from a crater at the point of explosion at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
The body of Suleiman Bisalla, the managing editor of the New Telegraph who was killed in the bomb explosion, is carried to a grave for burial at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

The body of Suleiman Bisalla, the managing editor of the New Telegraph who was killed in the bomb explosion, is carried to a grave for burial at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Explosive ordinance devices experts with Nigeria police collect samples after an explosion at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Explosive ordinance devices experts with Nigeria police collect samples after an explosion at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Relatives, friends and sympathizers attend a burial of one of the victims of the bombing, at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Relatives, friends and sympathizers attend a burial of one of the victims of the bombing, at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Nigeria's Health Minister Onyebuchi Chukwu (3rd L) visits a victim of the bomb explosion at the Maitama General Hospital in Abuja June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigeria's Health Minister Onyebuchi Chukwu (3rd L) visits a victim of the bomb explosion at the Maitama General Hospital in Abuja June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A U.S forensic expert photographs the wreckage of the car used in the bombing of the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A U.S forensic expert photographs the wreckage of the car used in the bombing of the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Burnt-out cars are seen at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Burnt-out cars are seen at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman, injured in a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district, arrives at the Maitama general hospital in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A woman, injured in a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district, arrives at the Maitama general hospital in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A U.S forensics expert examines the location of a bomb blast at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A U.S forensics expert examines the location of a bomb blast at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman reacts at the scene of bomb blast at a crowded shopping district in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A woman reacts at the scene of bomb blast at a crowded shopping district in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
An army soldier (2nd L) walks past a crater caused by an explosion as other emergency responders stand nearby at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

An army soldier (2nd L) walks past a crater caused by an explosion as other emergency responders stand nearby at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Victims, injured in a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district, wait for treatment at the Maitama general hospital in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Victims, injured in a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district, wait for treatment at the Maitama general hospital in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Bodies of victims of a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district are carried away in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Bodies of victims of a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district are carried away in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man, injured in a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district, arrives at the Maitama general hospital in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A man, injured in a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district, arrives at the Maitama general hospital in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A Nigerian police officer wheels scraps from the wreckage of the car used in the bombing of the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A Nigerian police officer wheels scraps from the wreckage of the car used in the bombing of the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Smoke rises up over the city after a blast in the Wuse 2 neighborhood of Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Smoke rises up over the city after a blast in the Wuse 2 neighborhood of Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A Red Cross official walks, carrying body bags, at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A Red Cross official walks, carrying body bags, at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man with bloodstains on his shirt stands at the scene of a blast in the Wuse 2 neighborhood in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A man with bloodstains on his shirt stands at the scene of a blast in the Wuse 2 neighborhood in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Nigerian army soldiers stand guard as they cordon off a road leading to the scene of a blast at a business district in Abuja June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigerian army soldiers stand guard as they cordon off a road leading to the scene of a blast at a business district in Abuja June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A crowd reacts at the scene of bomb blast at a crowded shopping district in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

A crowd reacts at the scene of bomb blast at a crowded shopping district in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
