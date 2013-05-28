Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 28, 2013 | 10:40am EDT

Night falls on Moore

<p>The evening light illuminates a child's bed in a destroyed home and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates a child's bed in a destroyed home and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates a child's bed in a destroyed home and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 15
<p>A car rests on top of a pile of debris pushed up by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A car rests on top of a pile of debris pushed up by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

A car rests on top of a pile of debris pushed up by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 15
<p>The evening light illuminates debris left deposited high in a tree in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates debris left deposited high in a tree in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates debris left deposited high in a tree in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 15
<p>Memorial Day fireworks explode over a house damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Memorial Day fireworks explode over a house damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

Memorial Day fireworks explode over a house damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 15
<p>A Chevrolet pickup truck is seen bent around a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A Chevrolet pickup truck is seen bent around a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

A Chevrolet pickup truck is seen bent around a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 15
<p>The evening light illuminates a bent street sign in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates a bent street sign in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates a bent street sign in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 15
<p>A U.S. flag rests against a Ford pickup truck that has been bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A U.S. flag rests against a Ford pickup truck that has been bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

A U.S. flag rests against a Ford pickup truck that has been bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 15
<p>Debris hangs from the branches of a tree standing an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Debris hangs from the branches of a tree standing an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

Debris hangs from the branches of a tree standing an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 15
<p>The evening light illuminates a car and a tree stump in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates a car and a tree stump in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates a car and a tree stump in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 15
<p>Lights shine on the tops of crosses making up a memorial outside the Plaza Towers elementary school where seven children died and several students and teachers were injured by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Lights shine on the tops of crosses making up a memorial outside the Plaza Towers elementary school where seven children died and several students and teachers were injured by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

Lights shine on the tops of crosses making up a memorial outside the Plaza Towers elementary school where seven children died and several students and teachers were injured by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 15
<p>The evening light illuminates a toy shark on top of a car and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates a toy shark on top of a car and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates a toy shark on top of a car and a tree stripped by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 15
<p>The evening light illuminates a tree with debris in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates a tree with debris in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates a tree with debris in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 15
<p>A Ford pickup truck is seen bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A Ford pickup truck is seen bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

A Ford pickup truck is seen bent around a tree by the wind in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 15
<p>The evening light illuminates a tree bearing the Oklahoma state flag in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates a tree bearing the Oklahoma state flag in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates a tree bearing the Oklahoma state flag in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 15
<p>The evening light illuminates a stripped tree and the marks left by a rescue worker on what is left of a home in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The evening light illuminates a stripped tree and the marks left by a rescue worker on what is left of a home in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 28, 2013

The evening light illuminates a stripped tree and the marks left by a rescue worker on what is left of a home in an area heavily damaged by the tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Next Slideshows

Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Scenes from a day of honor and remembrance.

May 27 2013
Gay marriage protests in Paris

Gay marriage protests in Paris

Several hundred thousand opponents of same-sex marriage marched in central Paris after a bill legalizing gay marriage was passed.

May 27 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 24 2013
Taliban attack in Kabul

Taliban attack in Kabul

Taliban militants launch a coordinated attack on a U.N. compound.

May 24 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast