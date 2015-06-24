Night of San Juan
Children dressed as witches dance as they celebrate The Night of Saint John the Baptist in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
People watch a bonfire during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night in Paredes, northern Spain early June 24, 2015. Fires are lit throughout Spain on the eve of Saint John where people burn objects they no longer want and make wishes as they...more
Riders rear up on their horses while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, Balearic Island of Menorca, Spain June 23, 2015. The riders of the horses are representatives of the...more
People take a dip in the Mediterranean Sea during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night at La Misericordia beach in Malaga, southern Spain, late June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People gather around bonfires during the night of the San Juan on the beach in Valencia, Spain, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A man carries his son on his shoulder to get doused with water as they take part in the celebration of a religious festival honouring patron Saint John the Baptist in San Juan, Metro Manila in the Philippines June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Religious devotees, dressed in banana leaves and their faces covered in mud, walk along a street as they ask for alms during the "Taong Putik" (Mud People) festival to celebrate the feast of Saint John the Baptist at Bibiclat farming village, in...more
People lie on the sand as they take part in a ritual, organized through a Facebook group, during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night at "La Misericordia" beach in Malaga, southern Spain, late June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A girl jumps over a bonfire during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night in Paredes, northern Spain early June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A youth jumps over a bonfire during the night of the San Juan on the beach in Valencia, Spain, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A rider rears up on his horse while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Festival of Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella on the Balearic island of Menorca, Spain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Two women dressed up as witches take pictures in front of the bonfire during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night on the beach in Gijon, northern Spain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A boy jumps over a bonfire during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night in Paredes, northern Spain early June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Girls dance as they celebrate The Night of Saint John the Baptist in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A rider rears up on his horse while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, Balearic Island of Menorca, Spain June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Children dressed as witches dance as they celebrate The Night of Saint John the Baptist in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A youth jumps over a bonfire during the night of the San Juan on the beach in Valencia, Spain, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A municipal band plays as they celebrate The Night of Saint John the Baptist in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man watches a bonfire during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night in Paredes, northern Spain early June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Next Slideshows
When lightning strikes
Dramatic images of electrical storms.
The Confederate flag still flies
The Charleston church shooting has revived demands that South Carolina stop flying the Confederate flag on the state house grounds, an issue that still divides...
What we do for beauty
Snake spas, curry pools and gold masks are just some of the extreme beauty measures people employ.
Mermaid parade
The annual Coney Island parade seeks to bring mythology to life.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.