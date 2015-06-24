Edition:
Night of San Juan

Children dressed as witches dance as they celebrate The Night of Saint John the Baptist in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
People watch a bonfire during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night in Paredes, northern Spain early June 24, 2015. Fires are lit throughout Spain on the eve of Saint John where people burn objects they no longer want and make wishes as they jump through the flames. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Riders rear up on their horses while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, Balearic Island of Menorca, Spain June 23, 2015. The riders of the horses are representatives of the ancient Ciutadella society - nobility, clergy, craftsmen and farmers. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
People take a dip in the Mediterranean Sea during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night at La Misericordia beach in Malaga, southern Spain, late June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
People gather around bonfires during the night of the San Juan on the beach in Valencia, Spain, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A man carries his son on his shoulder to get doused with water as they take part in the celebration of a religious festival honouring patron Saint John the Baptist in San Juan, Metro Manila in the Philippines June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Religious devotees, dressed in banana leaves and their faces covered in mud, walk along a street as they ask for alms during the "Taong Putik" (Mud People) festival to celebrate the feast of Saint John the Baptist at Bibiclat farming village, in Nueva Ecija province in northern Philippines June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
People lie on the sand as they take part in a ritual, organized through a Facebook group, during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night at "La Misericordia" beach in Malaga, southern Spain, late June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A girl jumps over a bonfire during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night in Paredes, northern Spain early June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A youth jumps over a bonfire during the night of the San Juan on the beach in Valencia, Spain, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A rider rears up on his horse while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Festival of Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella on the Balearic island of Menorca, Spain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Two women dressed up as witches take pictures in front of the bonfire during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night on the beach in Gijon, northern Spain, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A boy jumps over a bonfire during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night in Paredes, northern Spain early June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Girls dance as they celebrate The Night of Saint John the Baptist in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A rider rears up on his horse while surrounded by a cheering crowd during the traditional Fiesta of San Joan (Saint John) in downtown Ciutadella, Balearic Island of Menorca, Spain June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Children dressed as witches dance as they celebrate The Night of Saint John the Baptist in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A youth jumps over a bonfire during the night of the San Juan on the beach in Valencia, Spain, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A municipal band plays as they celebrate The Night of Saint John the Baptist in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A man watches a bonfire during the traditional San Juan's (Saint John) night in Paredes, northern Spain early June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
