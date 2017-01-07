Nightclub tribute to George Michael
A dancer wears a George Michael mask at a tribute night event in his honor, in London, Britain, January 6, 2017. Hundreds of devoted fans gathered at a party in central London on Friday night to pay tribute to George Michael, after the double...more
Fans of the late George Michael dance to his music at a tribute night event. With a live band playing the ex-Wham! singer's hits in the backdrop, fans young and old thronged the dancefloor of Soho's Tropicana Beach Club, its name inspired by the 1983...more
A fan of the late George Michael holds a mask of him. "We had originally planned the event for Thursday with about 50 to 100 people," said club manager Anthony Knight. "However we had thousands of messages and calls from fans begging us to change it...more
A dancer joins fans of the late George Michael as they dance to his music. As barmen in straw hats poured drinks for the partygoers in booths with thatched roofing, a cohort of muscular men wearing nothing but shiny red boxers and George Michael...more
Fans of the late George Michael celebrate his music at a tribute night event. "I'd much rather be here saying 'I can't believe George just won an Oscar' or 'George just did this'," said the event's host Julian Bennett, who was a friend of the late...more
Fans of the late George Michael wear masks at a tribute night event. In one dedicated corner of the club, fans stuck sticky notes of tribute to the "Careless Whisper" singer on a wall. "Childhood soundtrack, foundation of friendships, lonely days,...more
A video of the late George Michael is played during a tribute night event. Amrit Sagoo, 40, dressed in the uniform of a policeman was among the early entrants to the club. "As a gay man growing up around a lot of straight men, listening to George...more
Dancers join fans of the late George Michael as they dance to his music. While entry to the party was free for guests, donations were collected in aid of three charities the 53-year-old singer supported - Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust, and...more
Fans of the late George Michael dance to his music. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Dancers wear George Michael masks at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael wear masks at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael dance to his music at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Fans of the late George Michael wear masks at a tribute night event. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Men's Fashion Week in London
Highlights from London's fashion week for men.
Debbie and Carrie together
Debbie Reynolds, a leading lady in Hollywood musicals and comedies including "Singin' in the Rain," died just one day after the death of her daughter, actress...
Carrie Fisher: 1956-2016
Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films and later endured drug addiction and stormy romances with show business heavyweights,...
Mourning George Michael
Fans pay tribute to the British pop icon who died on Christmas Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.