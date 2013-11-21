Edition:
Ninjas in Brazil

<p>Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. Ninjitsu training, practiced by the shinobi also known as ninjas, involve unconventional warfare tactics, team infiltration and camouflage. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

1 / 8
<p>Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

2 / 8
<p>A master of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu performs during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

3 / 8
<p>Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

4 / 8
<p>Marco Antonio Trotta, headmaster of the martial art Ninjutsu, performs during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

5 / 8
<p>Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu perform during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

6 / 8
<p>A master of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu performs during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

7 / 8
<p>A student of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu performs during training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Thursday, November 21, 2013

8 / 8
