NJ teen sues parents
New Jersey student Rachel Canning attends a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, New Jersey, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sean and Elizabeth Canning cry during a hearing in a lawsuit brought by their daughter Rachel Canning in Morristown, March 4, 2014. The New Jersey student, who says her parents abandoned her when she turned 18, lost a first round on in the lawsuit...more
Sean and Elizabeth Canning cry during a hearing in a lawsuit brought by their daughter Rachel Canning in Morristown, March 4, 2014. The New Jersey student, who says her parents abandoned her when she turned 18, lost a first round on in the lawsuit she filed against them for school costs and living expenses, a case that could set a precedent for a family's obligation to support a child who has left home. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rachel Canning is surrounded by her friends following a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rachel Canning talks to her father Sean Canning during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rachel Canning attends a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rachel Canning is surrounded by her friends following a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rachel Canning speaks to her friend's father John Inglesino during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rachel Canning is sworn in during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sean and Elizabeth Canning are sworn in during a hearing in a lawsuit their daughter Rachel Canning filed against them in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rachel Canning attends a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rachel Canning confers with her attorney Tanya Helfand during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rachel Canning sits next to her attorney Tanya Helfand during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New Jersey student Rachel Canning covers her mouth during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown March 4, 2014. Canning who says her parents abandoned her when she turned 18 lost a first round on...more
New Jersey student Rachel Canning covers her mouth during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown March 4, 2014. Canning who says her parents abandoned her when she turned 18 lost a first round on Tuesday in the lawsuit she filed against them for school costs and living expenses, a case that could set a precedent for a family's obligation to support a child who has left home. A family court judge denied a request by Canning of Lincoln Park, New Jersey, to have her parents temporarily resume paying her tuition and living expenses. He set another hearing date for next month. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY CRIME LAW EDUCATION)
