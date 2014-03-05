Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 5, 2014 | 12:20pm EST

NJ teen sues parents

<p>New Jersey student Rachel Canning attends a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, New Jersey, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

New Jersey student Rachel Canning attends a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, New Jersey, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

New Jersey student Rachel Canning attends a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, New Jersey, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 14
<p>Sean and Elizabeth Canning cry during a hearing in a lawsuit brought by their daughter Rachel Canning in Morristown, March 4, 2014. The New Jersey student, who says her parents abandoned her when she turned 18, lost a first round on in the lawsuit she filed against them for school costs and living expenses, a case that could set a precedent for a family's obligation to support a child who has left home. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Sean and Elizabeth Canning cry during a hearing in a lawsuit brought by their daughter Rachel Canning in Morristown, March 4, 2014. The New Jersey student, who says her parents abandoned her when she turned 18, lost a first round on in the lawsuit...more

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Sean and Elizabeth Canning cry during a hearing in a lawsuit brought by their daughter Rachel Canning in Morristown, March 4, 2014. The New Jersey student, who says her parents abandoned her when she turned 18, lost a first round on in the lawsuit she filed against them for school costs and living expenses, a case that could set a precedent for a family's obligation to support a child who has left home. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 14
<p>Rachel Canning is surrounded by her friends following a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Rachel Canning is surrounded by her friends following a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Rachel Canning is surrounded by her friends following a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 14
<p>Rachel Canning talks to her father Sean Canning during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Rachel Canning talks to her father Sean Canning during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Rachel Canning talks to her father Sean Canning during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 14
<p>Rachel Canning attends a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Rachel Canning attends a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Rachel Canning attends a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 14
<p>Rachel Canning is surrounded by her friends following a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Rachel Canning is surrounded by her friends following a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Rachel Canning is surrounded by her friends following a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 14
<p>Rachel Canning speaks to her friend's father John Inglesino during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Rachel Canning speaks to her friend's father John Inglesino during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Rachel Canning speaks to her friend's father John Inglesino during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 14
<p>Rachel Canning is sworn in during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Rachel Canning is sworn in during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Rachel Canning is sworn in during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 14
<p>Sean and Elizabeth Canning are sworn in during a hearing in a lawsuit their daughter Rachel Canning filed against them in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Sean and Elizabeth Canning are sworn in during a hearing in a lawsuit their daughter Rachel Canning filed against them in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Sean and Elizabeth Canning are sworn in during a hearing in a lawsuit their daughter Rachel Canning filed against them in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 14
<p>Rachel Canning attends a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Rachel Canning attends a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Rachel Canning attends a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 14
<p>Rachel Canning confers with her attorney Tanya Helfand during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Rachel Canning confers with her attorney Tanya Helfand during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Rachel Canning confers with her attorney Tanya Helfand during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 14
<p>Rachel Canning sits next to her attorney Tanya Helfand during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Rachel Canning sits next to her attorney Tanya Helfand during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

Rachel Canning sits next to her attorney Tanya Helfand during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 14
<p>New Jersey student Rachel Canning covers her mouth during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown March 4, 2014. Canning who says her parents abandoned her when she turned 18 lost a first round on Tuesday in the lawsuit she filed against them for school costs and living expenses, a case that could set a precedent for a family's obligation to support a child who has left home. A family court judge denied a request by Canning of Lincoln Park, New Jersey, to have her parents temporarily resume paying her tuition and living expenses. He set another hearing date for next month. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY CRIME LAW EDUCATION)</p>

New Jersey student Rachel Canning covers her mouth during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown March 4, 2014. Canning who says her parents abandoned her when she turned 18 lost a first round on...more

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

New Jersey student Rachel Canning covers her mouth during a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown March 4, 2014. Canning who says her parents abandoned her when she turned 18 lost a first round on Tuesday in the lawsuit she filed against them for school costs and living expenses, a case that could set a precedent for a family's obligation to support a child who has left home. A family court judge denied a request by Canning of Lincoln Park, New Jersey, to have her parents temporarily resume paying her tuition and living expenses. He set another hearing date for next month. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY CRIME LAW EDUCATION)

Close
13 / 14
<p>New Jersey student Rachel Canning attends a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown March 4, 2014. Canning who says her parents abandoned her when she turned 18 lost a first round on Tuesday in the lawsuit she filed against them for school costs and living expenses, a case that could set a precedent for a family's obligation to support a child who has left home. A family court judge denied a request by Canning of Lincoln Park, New Jersey, to have her parents temporarily resume paying her tuition and living expenses. He set another hearing date for next month. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY CRIME LAW EDUCATION)</p>

New Jersey student Rachel Canning attends a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown March 4, 2014. Canning who says her parents abandoned her when she turned 18 lost a first round on Tuesday in the lawsuit...more

Wednesday, March 05, 2014

New Jersey student Rachel Canning attends a hearing in her lawsuit against her parents Sean and Elizabeth Canning, in Morristown March 4, 2014. Canning who says her parents abandoned her when she turned 18 lost a first round on Tuesday in the lawsuit she filed against them for school costs and living expenses, a case that could set a precedent for a family's obligation to support a child who has left home. A family court judge denied a request by Canning of Lincoln Park, New Jersey, to have her parents temporarily resume paying her tuition and living expenses. He set another hearing date for next month. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY CRIME LAW EDUCATION)

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
China's congress meets

China's congress meets

Next Slideshows

China's congress meets

China's congress meets

High security and ceremony surround the meeting of China's National People's Congress in Beijing.

Mar 05 2014
Banished once a month

Banished once a month

Nepalese women who practice chaupadi have to sleep in sheds or outbuildings while they are on their period, often with little protection from the elements.

Mar 05 2014
Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at celebrations in countries around the world.

Mar 04 2014
Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from the Sambadromes in Rio and Sao Paulo.

Mar 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast