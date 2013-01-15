Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 15, 2013 | 5:55pm EST

No Pants Subway Ride

<p>People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. The event is an annual flash mob and occurs in different cities around the world, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. The event is an annual flash mob and occurs in different cities around the world, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri more

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. The event is an annual flash mob and occurs in different cities around the world, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 24
<p>People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 24
<p>A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride takes the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride takes the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride takes the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 24
<p>A woman reacts as people take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A woman reacts as people take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

A woman reacts as people take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 24
<p>People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 24
<p>People take photos of participants in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take photos of participants in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

People take photos of participants in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 24
<p>People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 24
<p>Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 24
<p>A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride waits to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride waits to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

A participant in the No Pants Subway Ride waits to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 24
<p>People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 24
<p>Participants of the "No Pants Subway Ride" arrive to catch the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Participants of the "No Pants Subway Ride" arrive to catch the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Participants of the "No Pants Subway Ride" arrive to catch the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
11 / 24
<p>Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" pose for a photo as they wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" pose for a photo as they wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" pose for a photo as they wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
12 / 24
<p>Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
13 / 24
<p>A participant of "No Pants Subway Ride"stands in a subway train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A participant of "No Pants Subway Ride"stands in a subway train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

A participant of "No Pants Subway Ride"stands in a subway train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
14 / 24
<p>Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" ride on the subway in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" ride on the subway in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" ride on the subway in Mexico City January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
15 / 24
<p>Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. The REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. The REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Participants of "No Pants Subway Ride" wait for the train in Mexico City January 13, 2013. The REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
16 / 24
<p>People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride wait to board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
17 / 24
<p>People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

People taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride board the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 24
<p>People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
19 / 24
<p>People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

People watch as participants in the No Pants Subway Ride take the 6 train uptown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
20 / 24
<p>People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

People take part in the No Pants Subway Ride on the uptown 6 train in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
21 / 24
<p>Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride cross Lexington Avenue to take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride cross Lexington Avenue to take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Participants in the No Pants Subway Ride cross Lexington Avenue to take the 6 train downtown in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
22 / 24
<p>Marisol Sosnowski stands in Union Square after taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Marisol Sosnowski stands in Union Square after taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Marisol Sosnowski stands in Union Square after taking part in the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
23 / 24
<p>Men swing on a pole in Union Square park after the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Men swing on a pole in Union Square park after the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, January 15, 2013

Men swing on a pole in Union Square park after the No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Inauguration dress rehearsal

Inauguration dress rehearsal

Next Slideshows

Inauguration dress rehearsal

Inauguration dress rehearsal

Actors portray President Obama, the First Lady, Joe and Jill Biden during a dress rehearsal ahead of the January 21 presidential inauguration.

Jan 14 2013
Kate's official portrait

Kate's official portrait

The first official portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is unveiled at London's National Portrait Gallery.

Jan 11 2013
Snowfall in the Mideast

Snowfall in the Mideast

A rare snowfall blankets much of the Mideast.

Jan 11 2013
Looking down on London

Looking down on London

The view from atop the Shard, western Europe's tallest building.

Jan 10 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast