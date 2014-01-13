No Pants Subway Ride
A man takes part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman without pants sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A pants-less passenger is seen on a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man takes part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman takes part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong January 12,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers without their pants ride on an underground train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Vienna January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman without pants is photographed by members of her team at an underground platform during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman takes part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" on a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train in Hong Kong January 12,2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man sitting on a subway looks toward a passenger dressed for the annual No Pants Subway Ride in the Manhattan borough of New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A passenger without his pants rides a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Passengers without pants wait on a underground platform during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A passenger without his pants waits for a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" event in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People take part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in the subway in Brussels, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A passenger without pants rides a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People take part in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" celebrations on the streets of Brussels January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A passenger without pants waits on an underground platform during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers without their pants sit inside a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" event at a subway station in Madrid January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Passengers without their pants wait for a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" event at a subway station in Paris January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers without pants ride a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A passenger, not wearing pants, sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Paris January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A passenger, not wearing pants, sits on a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Prague January 12, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A woman without pants takes part in the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Passengers without pants ride a train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Chicago, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Passengers without pants ride a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Kiev January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man without pants and wearing a mask sits in a subway train during the "No Pants Subway Ride" in Mexico City January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
